Meet Jay I, South Africa’s first AI radio personality

Jay I took to the Heart FM airwaves this weekend. The entirely artificial intelligence (AI) generated radio presenter presented South Africa’s first fully AI-generated radio show which included an AI-generated playlist, content and features.

Jay I’s intellect, personality and opinions are entirely artificially generated, the Western Cape radio station said in a press release. According to station management, a permanent place in the presenter line-up is not yet on the cards, but it this is not completely off the table for the future.

Heart FM”s creative director, Nick Feinberg, says Jay I was developed to show the potential of using AI technology in media. “For many content creators the adoption of AI signals a transition away from human generated content, but this is not the case. We want to show the possibilities and potential of AI in media. Instead of something to be feared, it can be embraced,” he says.

Jay I is also capable of evolving according to listener preferences, feedback, and other inputs. His voice is a representation of several professional voices tuned to deliver a great voice for radio.

Feinberg continues: “There is an amazing opportunity to use AI as a tool, finding a new balance between human input and refinement, and AI-generated content.”

Jay I is dubbed as fun, outspoken and very bright. His innate sassiness has more to do with social media influences than his up bringing, and he grew up really fast.

