Mo Flava joins 947 adding an energetic flavour to the mid-morning show’s mix

Mo Flava (Moetie Tsiki) joins 947 after eight years at Metro FM. Starting on Monday, Mo takes over the weekdays 9 to 12 morning show.

The Soweto-born DJ says says his inspiration for radio is the medium’s power, with its reach cutting through age, culture and gender in a personal and interactive manner. He believes radio is one of the main drivers of information, pop culture and perception. Mo’s love for the medium is also driven by music, with a huge passion for deep and soulful sounds.

“I am excited and honoured to be joining 947. I have always had the greatest admiration and respect for the Primedia platform, and I’m looking forward to experiencing every part of the 947 world. I can’t wait to meet the listeners and the 947 team. This is an opportunity for me to do radio at the highest level,” Mo says.

Primedia’s 947 station manager, Ravi Naidoo, says Mo’s “vast experience and style makes him an excellent fit with the stable and we look forward to the unique flavour as the Station continues to refresh to remain relevant and relatable for our listeners”.

Mo has released a number of house music compilations and singles, and has done 11 years of club DJing. His experience is vast and his DJ footprint includes massive festivals and night clubs around the country, and overseas. Mo has an extensive international repertoire having played in the best locations around the world and will bring that experience and sound to the 947 listeners.