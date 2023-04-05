Variety is the spice of life: Openview Ultra adds second bouquet

Spice will feature two channels: Star Select and Zee Family, and promise to be an entertainment hotspot with a variety of Hindi content.

Viewers can get a taste of the flavourful content for a limited period, at no cost. All Openview owners will have access to the Spice bouquet from 6 April at 6:30pm until midnight on 10 April, allowing viewers plenty of time to experience the never-been-seen content over the Easter long weekend. From there the Spice bouquet will be available on a subscription basis at R119.99 per month using the Openview decoder to activate the chosen bouquet.

Premium Hindi content

Star Select is a premium Hindi bespoke entertainment channel, specially curated for South Africa’s Hindi speaking viewers. Star Select is the entertainment hotspot that offers something for every age group, making the channel a family destination that offers the best romantic dramas, entertaining comedy shows, popular reality TV and the biggest Bollywood blockbuster hits. Some of the shows include Banni Chow Home Delivery (Genre: Drama), Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti (Genre: Reality), Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara (Genre: Romance), Saubhagyavati Bhava (Genre: Drama), May I Come In Madam: (Genre: Comedy). and many more.

Zee Family offers exciting and heartwarming entertainment from India in Hindi with English subtitles. The channel caters to families showcasing award-winning romance and drama series, comedies, blockbuster movies, lifestyle, cooking and reality shows. Viewers can look forward to Baal Shiv, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kripa Agrasen Maharaj, Ki Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar, Main Bhi Ardhangini and the acclaimed reality singing competition, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Ultraview launched on 6 March this year with the Pride bouquet and enables viewers to see additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, whilst retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder. Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets.

