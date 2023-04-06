Weekend shuffle on Good Hope FM sees some exciting new shows

Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, hasn’t made changes to its weekday lineup, but the weekend shuffle sees some new shows and faces.
The regional commercial station has seen substantial growth across all its business channels in recent times.
“Good Hope FM is firmly established as Cape Town’s original radio station and has shown significant growth in reach, impact and revenue in recent months. These subtle changes build on our recent brand repositioning and reimaging to show that we’re about way more than just changing the look and feel,” says JD Mostert, Good Hope FM’s business manager.
“In our commitment to continuously upping our game, we’ve done extensive research in what keeps more people actively engaged and listening for longer, and we’re proud to say that the results are showing in the numbers and solid ROI for our clients.”
The weekend shuffle
The Weekend Breakfast show, airing on Saturdays and Sundays between 06:00 and 09:00, welcomes Michaela Muller to the news desk.
Saturdays’ 22h00-01h00 slot sees a hot new show, FIRED UP with Fauzia Bull, taking to the airwaves. It’s an upbeat, music-focused three hours, filled with familiar pop, R&B, hip hop and dance hits, along with listener request segments and a hot DJ mix for late-night listeners.
Sundays 09h00-12h00 will feature a brand-new, music-focused show, The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar, with Michaela Muller on news. It has a laid-back undertone and is filled to the brim and beyond with the biggest hits, as well as all-time favourite old school classics from the 90s and noughties.
Carissa Cupido will now be taking to the mic between 15h00-18h00 on both Saturdays and Sundays with Weekend Special, a light-hearted entertainment and music focused show providing the soundtrack to set you up for a great time.
05h00 – 06h00: The Wake Up Call with Noni Radebe
06h00 – 09h00: Big Breakfast with Stan Mars and Dalin Oliver
09h00 – 12h00: The Morning Show with Leigh-Anne Williams, Sandra Rosenberg
12h00 – 15h00: The Good Vibez with DJ Ready D and Erin Fox
15h00 – 18h00: The Great Drive with Kyeezi, Tamara Snow and Lorenzo Darries
18h00 – 21h00 (Mon-Thurs): Saaiman Says with Chad Saaiman
21h00 – 00h00 (Mon-Thurs): Night Life with Celest Anthony
18h00 – 22h00 (Fri): Drs in the House with Dr. Jules
22h00 – 01h00 (Fri): The TwinzSpinz Mashup Show with Jade and Shad Isaacs
SATURDAY
06h00 – 09h00: The Weekend Breakfast with Maka Tanga, Michaela Muller and Carl Lewis
09h00 – 12h00: The Good Hope FM Hit 30 with Danilo Acquisto and Rinaldo Felaar
12h00 – 15h00: The Matinee with Garth B and Geri Saunders
15h00 – 18h00: The Weekend Special with Carissa Cupido and Geri Saunders
18h00 – 22h00:
Drs in the House with Dr Jules
22h00 – 01h00:
Fired Up with Fauzia Bull
SUNDAY
06h00 – 09h00: Weekend Breakfast with Maka Tanga and Michaela Muller
09h00 – 12h00: The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar and Michaela Muller
12h00 – 15h00: Thank Garth Its Sunday with Garth B and Geri Saunders
15h00 – 18h00: The Weekend Special with Carissa Cupido and Geri Saunders
18h00 – 22h00: Sunset Smoothie with Bradley Knight
22h00 – 01h00: Sunday Fix with LV
