Weekend shuffle on Good Hope FM sees some exciting new shows

Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, hasn’t made changes to its weekday lineup, but the weekend shuffle sees some new shows and faces.

The regional commercial station has seen substantial growth across all its business channels in recent times.

“Good Hope FM is firmly established as Cape Town’s original radio station and has shown significant growth in reach, impact and revenue in recent months. These subtle changes build on our recent brand repositioning and reimaging to show that we’re about way more than just changing the look and feel,” says JD Mostert, Good Hope FM’s business manager.

“In our commitment to continuously upping our game, we’ve done extensive research in what keeps more people actively engaged and listening for longer, and we’re proud to say that the results are showing in the numbers and solid ROI for our clients.”

The weekend shuffle

The Weekend Breakfast show, airing on Saturdays and Sundays between 06:00 and 09:00, welcomes Michaela Muller to the news desk.

Saturdays’ 22h00-01h00 slot sees a hot new show, FIRED UP with Fauzia Bull, taking to the airwaves. It’s an upbeat, music-focused three hours, filled with familiar pop, R&B, hip hop and dance hits, along with listener request segments and a hot DJ mix for late-night listeners.

Sundays 09h00-12h00 will feature a brand-new, music-focused show, The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar, with Michaela Muller on news. It has a laid-back undertone and is filled to the brim and beyond with the biggest hits, as well as all-time favourite old school classics from the 90s and noughties.