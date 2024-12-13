[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu has unveiled Dentsu Influence, a next-generation influencer and creator marketing approach integrating precision data, transformational creativity, and measurable business outcomes.

Anchored by its revolutionary operating system and strategic partnerships, Dentsu Influence enhances dentsu’s existing influencer marketing capabilities globally. It offers brands a full-funnel, impact-driven influencer marketing solution for today’s digital landscape.

Expanding influence market

The influencer marketing industry is expected to surpass $24 billion globally by year-end. The sector’s growth is driven by micro and nano influencers and platform shifts prioritising authentic, creator-led content.

Over 66% of brands use TikTok for influencer efforts, compared to 47% on Instagram and 33% on YouTube. As brands increase investment, transparency, actionable data, and measurable ROI have become imperative.

Next generation operating system

Dentsu Influence features a powerful, unified influencer operating system enabling brands to engage audiences with precision, delivering personalised content throughout the consumer journey.

This system transcends traditional influencer databases, providing access to a global network of creators across all niches and scales. Generative AI continuously analyses data to optimise campaign strategies.

Key offerings:

Access to a global network of creators on all major social platforms

Central dashboard with creator information, reach, performance metrics, and competitive activity

End-to-end measurement system leveraging generative AI to track real-time reach, engagement, and performance.

Leading influencer marketing across EMEA

The EMEA rollout of Dentsu Influence is supported by the EMEA Influence Hub, led by Jessica Tamsedge and Emma Odendaal. This hub standardises practices across the region and enables market growth through centralised leadership and tool integration.

Centres of excellence across EMEA

UK: Leading in ROI-driven influencer system with comprehensive campaign impact tracking

South Africa: Focused on nano-influencer strategies and home to the dentsu School of Influence

Spain: Specialising in media and technology for advanced influencer campaigns

Italy: Driving full-funnel creative strategies across the customer journey

Jessica Tamsedge, executive sponsor for Dentsu Influence EMEA, stated, “Brands today are fueled by community, advocacy, and trust. Dentsu Influence harnesses audience and influencer insight to broker effective partnerships and measures impact through engagement quality, building trusted relationships between audiences, brands, and creators.”

Emma Odendaal, head of influence dentsu EMEA, emphasised, “Measurement is the foundation of success in influencer marketing. Dentsu Influence delivers actionable insights linking influencer activity to meaningful business outcomes, redefining impact in this space.”

Partnership with Primetag

Dentsu has partnered with Primetag to enhance transparency and measurable impact in influencer marketing. Primetag’s Influence to Store Analytics allows brands to track influencer-driven activity linked to e-commerce sales and in-store visits, providing visibility and accountability.

Manuel Albuquerque, CEO and co-founder of Primetag, shared, “Our partnership with dentsu provides brands with unparalleled visibility and accountability, measuring engagement and direct business impact of influencer campaigns.”

Unified approach to creator-led marketing

Dentsu Influence and the Primetag partnership offer a comprehensive, data-driven influencer marketing system for brands across EMEA. Anchored in creativity, precision, and measurable results, Dentsu Influence empowers brands to navigate the evolving influencer landscape and build authentic connections driving business outcomes.