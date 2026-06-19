South Africa’s podcast conversation longer whether brands should be in this space. The question is whether they understand the platform.

And what they’re leaving on the table. A podcast is not a content channel. It is a content engine. One recorded conversation generates soundbites, blog posts, social copy, email nurturing and customer relationship material. No other format delivers that kind of return on a single piece of content.

There is a longer game too. Every transcribed episode, every indexed show note, every piece of derivative content builds a brand’s searchable footprint. Good SEO has always rewarded consistent, authoritative publishing.

But in an era where audiences are increasingly turning to AI large language models for recommendations and research, that footprint has a new dimension. A brand with two years of published podcast content is feeding the very models its potential clients are using to make decisions. That is not a content strategy. That is infrastructure

NOT A SUNK COST

A campaign has a flight date. A podcast episode published today is still discoverable in three years. Still building authority. Still feeding the algorithms. This is the nature of evergreen content – it does not expire, it accumulates. Every episode added to an archive is a compounding searchable asset, not a sunk cost.

Podcasts anthropomorphise a brand. It gives it a real human voice, a point of view, a way of seeing the world – and once the listener feels this, something shifts. They feel safer, they feel connected. They’re now invested.

Psychologists call this a parasocial connection. Marketers should call it the most underutilised trust-building mechanism available to them.

For brands, a voice owns the narrative. For CEOs and thought leaders, the same parasocial psychology plays out – but the stakes are sharper and the strategy more surgical.

GUEST STRATEGY

Consider the guest strategy. Inviting an industry heavyweight, a wish-list client or a name you’ve been trying to get in front of onto your podcast is the most elegant cold outreach ever devised. Nobody says no to being interviewed.

What looks like a conversation is actually one of the sharpest new business development channels a CEO has. You get access, they get a platform. What looks like generosity is actually leverage.

A potential client who has spent three months listening to your CEO arrives at the first meeting already informed. They understand your values, your vision, your position on issues that matter in your industry. You haven’t pitched them. They know exactly who they’re dealing with.

But none of it works if you automate the soul out of it. Every connective tissue of trust requires an actual human in the recording.

AI generated content cannot build a parasocial connection. It cannot make a listener feel anything at all. It produces information. It does not produce chemistry. And in a format that runs entirely on chemistry, that is not a minor limitation.

It is a fatal one.

South Africa’s podcast market generated $307.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030 – the fastest growing podcast market in the Middle East and Africa region. That growth means the space is about to get significantly more crowded.

But a crowded market is not a reason to stall. It’s a reason to get specific. Brands and CEOs who are forced to define their point of view with forensic precision who they are, what they stand for, which conversations they are uniquely qualified to own – don’t just cut through the noise.

They render the noise irrelevant. The category ownership window is open. But podcast category ownership is not won in a single campaign cycle. It is built through consistency, through a point of view that sharpens with every episode, every season, through an archive that works while you sleep.

A brand or CEO who has been publishing with intent for two years has something no budget can buy overnight: a body of work. Evidence of thinking. A perspective with a track record.

BUILDING A LEGACY

Steven Bartlett has spoken openly about the distance between his earliest episodes and where the show is now.

That distance is the point. A legacy is not launched. It is built.

This is what separates a content strategy from a legacy. A campaign asks: what do we need to say this quarter? A legacy asks: what do we want to be known for in ten years? The answer to that question belongs in a recording studio, not a media schedule.

The mic is the only thing missing.

Sam Swaine is a communications strategist, journalist and founder of Audibly, a full- service specialist podcast agency. Basically a strategy agency with a mic.