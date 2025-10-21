The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

PRISMS 2025: The human factor and Africa’s G20 moment

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has announced the winners of the 2025 PRISMS Awards, marking a triumphant close to the annual PRISMS Summit and Awards, which were held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton and the Galleria, respectively.

This year’s theme, The Human Factor – Africa’s G20 Moment, placed people, purpose, and progress at the centre of every discussion. Taking place between 16 to 18 October 2025, the Summit and Awards celebrated not only the best in strategic communication and public relations but also the professionals and organisations redefining Southern Africa’s voice on the global stage.

“The 2025 PRISMS marked a shift from celebration to purpose. This year, we witnessed how communicators are not just storytellers but shapers of economies, policy, and social consciousness,” said Bradly Howland, President of PRISA. “The calibre of entries, the sophistication of dialogue at the Summit, and the diversity of perspectives reflected an industry that is maturing, accountable, and vital to Africa’s development narrative.”

The Grand Prix Agency of the Year title was awarded to Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants, following an outstanding year of impact-led campaigns.

Flow Communications, Friday Street Club, and Magna Carta won the titles of Best Large, Best Small, and Best Medium Agency respectively, underscoring the breadth and innovation of South Africa’s PR industry.

The coveted Campaign of the Year went to “Niggies” by MultiChoice, a hauntingly powerful true-crime series that captivated audiences and media alike. The campaign achieved over 400 media features, a 250% timeslot spike, and a 1340% surge in Google search activity, all while maintaining a victim-centred narrative that redefined responsible storytelling.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Professor Dalien Rene Benecke, a respected academic at the University of Johannesburg and thought leader who has dedicated her career to advancing public relations education and professional ethics in South Africa and across the continent.

The Fellowship Awards went to Ailly Hangula-Paulino and Gert Jacobus Klopper for their outstanding contribution to the profession and to PRISA’s growth in the region.

The Presidential Awards honoured Tshepo Sefothleo, Ntokozo Ndlovu, Clayson Monyela, and Mary Gearing for their exemplary leadership and service to the communications industry.

PRISA also proudly recognises the outstanding participants of this year’s Young Voices Programme, who brought fresh perspective, energy, and curiosity to the 2025 PRISMS Summit.

These rising communicators — Ashla Mogane, Philani Mokoena, Thulisa Mvandaba, Themba Msibi, Thando Xaba, Tinyiko Nkuna, Malaika Ditabo, Rethabile Molehe, Bongiwe Mlambo, and Zemvelo Ndlovu — represent the future of our profession.

Tribeca Public Relations sets new gold standard at the 2025 PRISA PRISM Awards

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) had a standout night at the 2025 PRISA PRISM Awards in Johannesburg, walking away with five gold awards – the most golds awarded to any agency on the night, and the highest number Tribeca has ever received at a single PRISM Awards event.

“This kind of recognition means so much to us,” says Nicky James, co-founder and managing director of Tribeca. “We’re proud of the work we do and the relationships we have with our clients, it’s so rewarding to see this work being celebrated by our industry and peers.”

Gold awards

Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication: glu

The Human Factor: glu

B2B Products and Services: glu

B2B Education & Training: OceanX

NGO: OceanX

Silver award

Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry: OceanX

Bronze award

Food & Beverage: Coca-Cola Wozzaah

Launch of a New Product: Coca-Cola Wozzaah

International Campaign: OceanX

Flow crowned Best Large Public Relations Consultancy in South Africa

Flow Communications is proud to once again be recognised as the best large public relations consultancy in South Africa.

“We’re on top of the world! Being named Best Large Public Relations Consultancy rewards the hard work, long hours and creative energy of all our wonderful Flowstars. Of course, we also owe this recognition to our clients – we are so grateful to them for trusting us with their brands and reputations,” says Flow CEO Tara Turkington.

Says Flow Managing Director Tiffany Turkington, “Every year, the PRISMS competition gets tougher. We’re absolutely thrilled to have won 25 awards in 2025 – and two Gold! We’re also proud to have won awards for 10 different clients, showing Flow’s depth and ability to deliver high-quality work time and again.”

Flow Communications won in these categories:

GOLD

Agency of the Year: Best Large Public Relations Consultancy – Flow Communications

The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO): Video Communication – Voices of Impact

SILVER

African Union: Education – Africa Skills Week

African Union Sports Council: Sport – Keep Moving

Fibon Energy: Environmental, Renewable Energy and Technology – Power Shift

Good Work Foundation: Content Marketing/Brand Journalism – Reimagining Rural Education

Good Work Foundation: Institute of Higher Learning (Impact Fundraising) – Reimagining Rural Education

Nelson Mandela Foundation: Digital Campaign – NMF 22nd Annual Lecture 2024

Oppenheimer Memorial Trust: Digital Reputation Management (Long-term) – Reframing Philanthropy Campaign

South African Airways: Crisis Management – SAA is here to stay!

South African Airways: Public Sector – SAA is here to stay!

The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO): Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication – #EEF2025

The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO): Visual Communication – Voices of Impact

Magna Carta scores 17 PRISM awards

Magna Carta Reputation Management has reaffirmed its place as one of Africa's foremost public relations and reputation management consultancies after a stellar performance at the 2025 Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA) PRISMS Awards. The agency walked away with an impressive 17 awards, including the coveted Grand Prix for PR Agency of the Year and Gold for Medium-Sized Agency of the Year.

In addition to the agency’s collective wins, Deputy Managing Director, Mary Gearing, was honoured with the PRISA Presidential Award – a prestigious recognition of her contribution to the profession. “This accolade is unexpected and is not just for me but for my incredible team and the future of the public relations industry in South Africa,” said Gearing.

Grand Prix for the PR Agency of the year Gold: Medium-Sized Agency of the Year Presidential Award: Mary Gearing, Deputy Managing Director of Magna Carta Gold in “Public Sector” category for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Elections Gold in “Social Media as a Primary Tool” category for Mercedes Benz’s “V-Class Keep Them Guessing” campaign Gold: Intern of the Year, Nonhlanhla Buthelezi Silver in Events Management category for the “ClicksBrosScape Fives Championship – powered by BroNation” campaign Silver in Radio as a Primary Tool category for Spar’s Mother’s Day campaign Silver: Intern of the Year, Lonwabo Ngonyama Gold: Best Up & Coming PR Professional, Sebabatso Lomaona Silver: Best Support Professional, Sheetal Vallabh Silver for PR on Shoestring Budget category for Mercedes Benz’s “V-Class Keep Them Guessing” campaign Bronze in Investor Relations category for the Old Mutual Financial Year 2024 Annual Results Bronze in FMCG category for the Spar “Christmas Like No Other” campaign Bronze in Retail category for the Spar “Christmas Like No Other” campaign Bronze in Retail category for the Spar “Celebrate for Mos” campaign Bronze in the Technology category for the MTN #WinWinSummer2025 campaign

Euphoria Telecom launches No Bull Prize

Euphoria Telecom has announced the launch of the No Bull Prize – a new initiative created to celebrate integrity, fairness, and excellence in South African business. The No Bull Prize recognises independent (non-franchise) businesses that demonstrate a genuine commitment to honesty, transparency, and customer care.

“We’re excited to be launching this service-centric initiative,” says Lauren Pybus, marketing manager at Euphoria Telecom. “The No Bull Prize is a natural extension of the brand values that have guided Euphoria for the past 15 years. We believe that businesses that put fairness, honesty and customer care at the heart of everything they do should be celebrated and supported – and this award is our way of doing just that.”

Entries are now open, and the inaugural No Bull Prize winner will be announced at Africa Tech Fest, taking place in Cape Town from 10–13 November 2025. Nominations can be submitted via Euphoria’s website before 10am on 13 November 2025.

Windhoek Beer launches search for SA’s best one-handed food spots

Windhoek Beer is flipping the script on food rules. The Real Beer, Real Food Campaign is hitting the streets, the stoeps, the kitchen hatches and the market stalls to honour the unsung heroes of South Africa’s one-handed meals.

We’re talking about the real food made by more than one million street vendors and eaten by 81% of South Africans. The dripping bunny chows, the late-night kotas, the perfect pizza slices – the food that’s best eaten standing up, mid-convo, and with an ice-cold Windhoek beer in your other hand.

Now, Windhoek Beer is challenging South Africans to help crown the country’s best one-handed food spots – and rewarding them with an all-expenses-paid Round the World Food Tour featuring incredible one-handed food destinations.

There are also instant prizes in the form of Uber Eats and retail shopping vouchers.

How it works:

Visit your favourite one-handed food outlet or restaurant, between today and 15 Dec 2025 Buy a Windhoek beer. Enter via WhatsApp – scan the QR code in outlet, click link or WhatsApp 0713014813 Submit the unique code under your Windhoek beer cap, complete a quick sign-up, nominate your favourite one-handed food spot, and provide a picture of you with your food in one hand and Windhoek Beer in the other. Share your nomination on social media using #RealBeerRealFood #100Real #WindhoekBeer before 15 Dec 2025 whether it’s a video, reel, or simple post, spread the word and rally support.

Publicis Groupe Africa Celebrates Dr. Biodun Shobanjo’s Induction into the Loeries Hall of Fame

Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to celebrate the induction of Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, chairman of Troyka Holdings and one of Africa’s most respected advertising pioneers, into the Loeries Awards Hall of Fame 2025.

This honour recognises Dr. Shobanjo’s visionary leadership, creative excellence, and enduring influence on the communications landscape across the continent. As the founder of Insight Publicis and a driving force behind the growth of modern marketing in Nigeria and Africa at large, his contribution has shaped generations of talent and redefined the role of creativity in business.

Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, said: “Dr. Shobanjo’s induction into the Loeries Hall of Fame is a proud moment not just for Nigeria, but for all of us within the Publicis Groupe Africa network. His leadership, foresight, and belief in the power of creativity as a transformative force have paved the way for African brands and agencies to stand tall on the global stage.”

Red & Yellow wins big with 13 Loeries

On a night (9 October 2025) when seasoned creative agencies jostled for the limelight at Cape Town City Hall, a group of Cape Town students from Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) stepped onto the same stage and left with 13 Loeries awards. This only goes to show that the city’s creative pipeline is producing work that competes and wins at international levels.

Craft Gold: Renée Pedegana for “Foundation Work” – Print and Design Crafts: Typography

Gold: Emma Blomerus for “Skoerrrt” – General Design

Campaign Silver: Lin Ncube, Maria Du Toit, Nadine Van Doesburgh for “Just Don’t” – Out of Home

Silver: Amy Mills for “Museums” – Radio Commercials & Branded Content

Silver: Emma Randell for “Try For Her” – Out of Home

Silver: Caitlin Woldu for “Skarrel Soema” – Logos and Identity Programmes

Silver: Ethan Luke Stadler for “Gag on It” – General Design

Silver: Renée Pedegana for “Foundation Work” – General Design

Silver: Dario Yesca, Johny Sathekge, Ethan Stadler, Georgina Forde, India Trapman, Jade Horn, Neo Mthudi, Qadira Oaker for “Buzz off Dave” – Integrated Campaign

Bronze: Emma Rubé for “Frayed Stories” – Out of Home

Bronze: Maxine Carr for “Don’t Be Seen Be Heard” – Digital Media

Craft Certificate: Emma Blomerus for “Skoerrrt” – Print and Design Crafts: Illustration

City Lodge Hotels bags 8 Loeries

City Lodge Hotels, together with its long-time creative partner TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg, has struck gold – and silver and bronze – at the Loeries Africa and Middle East 2025! The group’s bold, witty, and original Save Our Stay (SOS) campaign scored an impressive 8 awards from 23 shortlisted entrees, reaffirming the brand’s reputation for creativity that connects with audiences and guests:

Gold – Comedic Impact

Silver – Service Design

Silver – PR & Media Communication Campaign

Bronze – Print – Print Advertising Campaign

Bronze – Digital – Mobile Media

Bronze – Geo Targeting Creativity

Bronze – Film – TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s

Bronze – Integrated Campaign

SABC congratulates National Film and Television Awards nominees

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) congratulates the nominees of the 3rd edition of the National Film and Television Awards.

As the driving force behind prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, the National Film & TV Awards USA, and the National Reality Television Awards, the National Film Academy expanded into South Africa three years ago, introducing its flagship National Film & TV Awards.

SABC National Film and Television Awards nominees list:

Category Nominee Programme / Production House Channel Best Male Television Personality Katlego Maboe Deal or No Deal SABC2 Graeme Richards The Expresso Morning Show S3 Best Female Television Personality Carissa Cupido The Expresso Morning Show S3 Ayanda G Thabethe Afternoon Express S3 Best TV Presenter Graeme Richards The Expresso Morning Show S3 Leanne Manas Morning Live SABC 2 and SABC News Katlego Maboe Deal or No Deal SABC2 Zanele Potelwa Hotspotseli SABC1 Palesa Tembe Afternoon Express S3 Best Competition Show Celebrity Master Chef South Africa Home Brew Studios S3 Ready Steady Cook Rose and Oaks S3 Deal or No Deal Home Brew Studios S3 Tropika Island of Treasure Cardova S3 Best Entertainment Show Afternoon Express Cardova S3 Celebrity Personality of the Year Katlego Maboe Deal or No Deal SABC2 Ayanda G Thabethe Afternoon Express S3 Best Television / Streaming Network SABC Plus SABC SABC Plus Best TV Drama Series Skeem Saam Peu Communications SABC1 Generations – The Legacy Morula Pictures SABC1 Muvhango Word of Mouth Productions SABC2 Uzalo Stained Glass TV SABC1 Amalanga Awafani Stained Glass TV SABC 1 Best Current News Program Soccer Zone SABC Sport SABC1 The Expresso Morning Show Cardova S3

Public voting for SABC nominees closes on 20 November 2025 at 12:00 on the website www.nationalfilmacademy.com.

RMB Private Bank celebrates two prestigious awards

RMB Private Bank has once again set the benchmark for excellence, being named the overall winner in the 2025/26 Ask Afrika Orange Index across 200 brands and 26 brand categories, securing the title of Best Private Bank – both of these for the second time in just three years. Now in its 24th year, the Ask Afrika Orange Index stands as South Africa’s most comprehensive and independent measure of customer experience.

These awards mean so much more as the recognition comes directly from the people who matter most to us – our clients. Gareth Matthews, Head of RMB Private Bank, attributes this success to a deliberate strategy focused on real client needs, simplified engagement model, omni-channel delivery, and a strengthened advisory platform. “These awards weren’t won in isolation,” he says. “They’re the result of a coordinated effort that put the client at the centre, and ensures advice, platform, and product work seamlessly together.”

Table Mountain and the Cableway Nominated for Two Global Titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards

South Africa’s pride, Table Mountain and its much-loved Cableway, have once again been nominated in a global contest to select the best of the best in the tourism and hospitality sector. These nominations are a celebration for the entire nation, and your votes can help bring these prestigious titles home.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has been nominated in the World’s Leading Cable Car Ride category, while Table Mountain itself has been nominated as World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. These are the only South African nominees in the world categories this year.

These nominations highlight South Africa’s continued impact on global tourism and the role of Table Mountain as a symbol of national pride.

Now celebrating its 96th year of operations, the Cableway remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s tourism industry, having safely carried more than 32 million visitors to the top of one of the New7Wonders of Nature since opening on 4 October, 1929.

Tourvest’s ‘Out of Africa’ honoured with Social Impact Award

Out of Africa, a flagship brand within the Destination Retail Division of the Tourvest Group, has been honoured by the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards with the Social Impact Award. It recognises the company’s commitment to empowering local artisans, preserving South African crafts and skills, and transforming local community development.

The award reflects Out of Africa’s and Tourvest’s continued investment in people, purpose and place, underpinned by the group’s belief that commerce can be a catalyst for social good. To this end, the work done by Out of Africa shows how that belief can create real change for communities and individuals.

In the spirit of the festive season, Out of Africa will extend this goodwill through a joint initiative with Relate Bracelets at the V&A Waterfront. Using the donated vouchers, the team will assemble and deliver grocery parcels for the ‘gogos’ who create Relate’s iconic bracelets, turning this recognition into an early festive celebration of gratitude.