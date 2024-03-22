[PRESS OFFICE] Legendary TV and theatre actors, famous faces, and new, fresh talent are on the menu in e.tv’s first locally produced Afrikaans daily drama KELDERS VAN GEHEIME.

The series, which is based on the wheelings and dealings of the community that lives on Soebatskloof (a wine farm in the Cape), focuses on three families: the Abrahams, Syster, and Marais households. These families will have to stand together, agree (or agree to disagree), and work together to earn their bread and butter – and a glass of wine!

THE ABRAHAMS FAMILY

Edmund Abrahams (Duane Williams) is the wine maker on Soebatskloof, and Nenna Abrahams (Vinette Ebrahim) is the retired housekeeper and hospitality manager whom Edmund calls ‘mother’.

THE SYSTERS HOUSEHOLD

Joey Syster (Cedwyn Joel) is the patriarch of the Syster family, and has lived and worked on Soebatskloof his entire life. Sandy (Riana Alfreds) is Joey’s daughter, and has taken over Nenna’s responsibilities. Sandy’s eldest daughter Debbie-Lee (Veronique Jephtas) works with her, while her youngest, Shireen (Vashti Prins) is establishing herself as a general practitioner in the Winelands. Phillip Smith (Dean Balie) is the man in Debbie-Lee’s life.