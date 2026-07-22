On 19 June, the Steyn City Hotel by Saxon played host to the latest Celebrating Women event, welcoming an inspiring group of women for a morning dedicated to connection, reflection and personal growth.

Mind over matter

The day began in the Penthouse, where guests enjoyed coffee, mimosas and freshly baked pastries while networking and sharing experiences in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Guests then gathered in the Guild Room for breakfast and an engaging keynote presentation by singer, storyteller and thought leader Pilani Bubu. Exploring the theme Mind Over Matter, Pilani encouraged attendees to embrace intentional living, self-awareness and mindfulness as tools for navigating the demands of modern life.

A particularly memorable moment came when Pilani performed a moving song about gratitude. During the performance, guests participated in a guided mindfulness exercise, taking a moment to pause, breathe and be fully present.

Reflecting on growth

The morning also provided an opportunity for attendees to share meaningful moments from the first half of the year. Stories of personal achievements, challenges overcome and valuable life lessons created an atmosphere of openness and encouragement.

Many discussions centred on the importance of setting boundaries, learning to say no and prioritising wellbeing amid busy personal and professional lives.

The power of community

Perhaps the strongest takeaway from the event was the sense of support among the women in attendance. Through shared experiences and genuine encouragement, the event highlighted the power of women uplifting one another.

As guests departed, they left feeling inspired, empowered and ready to embrace the months ahead with renewed purpose and confidence.

If you’d like to be considered for next year’s Celebrating Women feature, please contact Monique at moniquer@sahomeowner.co.za. For more information about SA Home Owner Magazine events, reach out to Candice at candicej@sahomeowner.co.za.