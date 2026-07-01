[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu X has partnered with Africa Creative Agency to lead the media, and partnership strategy for both WAV Festival 2027 and Africa House.

WAV Festival is an R&B music and cultural platform taking place in January 2027 in Cape Town, with ambitions to scale across Africa. Africa House is a pan African members club property that connects African creatives, thought leaders and the diaspora through curated cultural experiences across global cities.

Together, these platforms sit at the centre of a new wave of African cultural influence that is capturing global attention.

Why this matters

Culture is where influence is built, yet brands often show up too late or in the wrong way. This partnership is designed to close that gap by connecting brands meaningfully with culture as it evolves.

Africa House is a growing nomadic members club, igniting connections between African creatives and the diaspora at culturally significant moments around the world.

Having activated exclusive pop ups in London, Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, Accra, Joburg and Cape Town, Africa House crafts a sophisticated space for artistic collaboration and cultural celebration. Their mission is to build enduring bridges—fostering long-lasting relationships and inspiring innovation across borders.

WAV Festival has quickly established itself as a cultural movement, following a sold-out debut in 2026. It represents a reimagined R & B experience, blending music, community and cultural storytelling.

While WAV Festival is grounded in a Pan-African spirit, Africa House brings an African perspective to the global creative diaspora. Together, they create a powerful ecosystem for brands to engage with African culture both locally and globally.

The partnership approach

This partnership is built as a collaboration, not a traditional agency model.

Dentsu X will work alongside Africa Creative Agency to:

Bring in brand partners aligned to the culture and community

Secure media partnerships that amplify reach and relevance

Build commercial value across both platforms as an integrated experience ecosystem and content engine

Ensure brands participate in culture authentically, not as observers but as contributors

“WAV Festival and Africa House were built to connect African creativity to the world. As we grow, we need partners who understand both the culture and the opportunity. Dentsu X brings the scale and relationships to help us do that properly,” said Kevin Boakye, co-founder and partner, ACA

“We do not need to import culture. We are part of it. This partnership is about backing platforms that are already shaping it, and ensuring brands show up in ways that are both authentic and commercially effective,” said Marcel Swain, MD Dentsu X.

As African culture continues to gain global relevance, platforms like WAV Festival and Africa House are helping define what comes next.

This partnership is focused on turning that cultural relevance into sustainable growth.