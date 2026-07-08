The global Out of Home (OOH) industry delivered another year of strong growth in 2025, with advertising expenditure climbing 15% year on year to $54.2 billion, according to the 2026 WOO Global Out of Home Expenditure Report.

OOH now accounts for 5.1% of global advertising spend, with the sector forecast to grow to $56.4 billion in 2026.

Compiled from more than 100 responses across 85 markets, representing 95% of global GDP, the annual report is the industry’s most comprehensive benchmark. Drawing on data collected since 2019, it tracks OOH investment alongside economic conditions and the rapid expansion of digital out of home (DOOH), which continues to fuel the medium’s growth.

Asia-Pacific remains the world’s largest OOH market, generating $29.7 billion, around 55% of global spend. North America followed with $10.3 billion, narrowly ahead of Europe at US$10.2 billion, while Latin America contributed $2.9 billion and Africa $1.2 billion. China ($18.2 billion) and the United States ($9.5 billion) retained their positions as the world’s two largest OOH markets.

DOOH continued its rapid ascent, with global revenues reaching $25.5 billion in 2025, that’s 47% of total OOH revenue. That share is expected to increase to 49% in 2026, with digital revenue forecast to hit $28 billion, putting DOOH on track to overtake traditional static OOH for the first time.

APAC leads digital adoption, where DOOH accounts for 55.7% of OOH revenue, followed by Europe (41.3%), North America (36.9%), Latin America (27.7%) and Africa (18%).

Programmatic DOOH also continued to expand, reaching $2.1 billion globally in 2025, equivalent to 8.4% of all DOOH revenue.

To improve measurement consistency across markets, the World Out of Home Organization has launched an independently audited global survey of leading supply-side platforms (SSPs) in partnership with PwC.

“We now have irrefutable evidence of a mature legacy medium making its way progressively in the digital age,” said Tom Goddard, president of the World Out of Home Organization. “Any industry needs up-to-date, accurate numbers to compete… We are now able to publish that for the entire global Out of Home industry, enabling us to face whatever challenges the future will undoubtedly bring.”

WOO Members can download the report here.