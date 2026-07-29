Regional radio builds trust by reflecting the language, culture and daily lives of local communities.

Regional radio delivers targeted advertising through deep insight into local audiences and economies.

Regional radio strengthens communities by supporting local events, schools, charities, sport and culture.

Regional radio provides trusted local news with relevant reporting often overlooked by national media.

United Stations connects advertisers with engaged regional audiences through leading South African regional radio stations. *

There is a story from one of our partner radio stations that illustrates, more than surveys and statistics can, what regional radio means to the people it serves.

At an outside broadcast, a member of the audience approached the station’s team, who were doing their show live from a smaller town in the broadcast area. She shared how delighted she was that they had brought a certain presenter to the OB, because when that presenter was on air, the radio “sounded like them”.

In that single engagement the power of regional radio was amplified: local presence connects and resonates regionally.

In South Africa, regional radio is an entrenched media choice built on language, culture and geography. At the heart of connecting with audiences, regional radio operates from a position of belonging. The stations belong to their people, they mirror what is happening in the region, they are a platform of expression and a trusted member of the community.

They are the voice of the people in good times and bad and they understand the lives of their audiences and their different perspectives.

As a champion of local positioning and relevance, regional radio has become a trusted friend and partner.

Commercial advantage

Part of that trust is built on economic understanding. Regional radio does not deliver generic audiences but insights into people and their lives. It understands whether its listeners are living in a high-paced city environment where fast-moving consumer goods dominate, or in a rural setting driven by agriculture or industry.

Its content reflects those economic realities and its advertising reflects the specific needs and priorities of businesses operating within that context. For advertisers and clients, this economic understanding creates commercial meaning.

Local champion

Regional radio plays a role beyond commerce. It supports localised events, champions schools and charities, and creates lifestyle experiences that bring communities together around music, sport and culture. When a regional station stages an event, it is targeted and focused on their people.

The audience is already invested and converting them to attend is part of the unique relationship that regional radio has. Listeners want to be present. They want to be part of the broader community and the support that brings.

News you can trust

Regional radio has earned the audience’s confidence by offering localised news and information. Newsrooms cover stories that are often not broadcast elsewhere. This reflects the voices, concerns and events from towns and places across the region.

By providing insight and context, listeners benefit directly from localised reports that affect their daily lives. A recent report from Reuters indicates a dwindling trust in online news, specifically on social media platform with only 22% of audiences hinging credibility to them.

In contrast traditional media, especially radio, continues to hold the trust and confidence of audiences.

A champion of local culture and talent

There is a cultural dimension too.

Regional radio connects with the creative talent in its space. It champions local musicians and artists who need a platform to grow their audiences.

For many artists, regional radio is where the story begins, the first medium to take a chance on their work and build the foundation of a fan base. In this way, regional radio does not merely reflect culture but actively produces it.

Authentic, relevant, connected

Regional radio is a citizen of the community. It amplifies important messages, creates conversations, addresses local concerns, and gives voice to what people are feeling during moments of celebration, uncertainty, growth, and change.

It acts as a playmaker in local dialogue, helping communities understand themselves and engage with the issues that affect them. It has the accent, humour, values and cultural understanding of a specific place and people.

Despite audiences having access to more content than ever before, they continue to seek sources of information and entertainment that feel authentic, relevant, and connected to their everyday lives. Regional radio delivers this.

It creates genuine participation rather than passive consumption. For advertisers, that participation translates into genuine engagement rather than simple exposure.

Understanding the difference

United Stations understands this dynamic. As a sales house dedicated to representing regional radio, United Stations operates from a deep conviction that regional is not a secondary tier of broadcasting.

It is a distinct and powerful category of media that delivers reach, relevance, and results that national platforms simply cannot replicate at the local level.

That belief shapes everything United Stations brings to the market on behalf of its partner stations. For advertisers seeking genuine community connection, cultural credibility, and commercially focused audiences, regional radio offers something increasingly rare: audience trust, a desire to connect, and engaged listeners.

If you would like to turn attention into action, and listeners into loyal customers, we would love to connect with you. We have a vibrant portfolio of regional stations, including Smile 90.4FM, Algoa FM, OFM, and Kaya 959, covering Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, the North West and the Free State.

* Summary created by AI

Candy Dempers is commercial director at Algoa FM and OFM.