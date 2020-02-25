Awards wrap: Loeries’ big move, TBWA/SA tops Creative Circle awards, SA titles in INMA global awards finalists













The Media Online's weekly wrap of awards news: the winners, the nominations, the shortlists, the entries…

Loeries moving to Constitutional Hill

*After five years in Durban, the Loeries are moving to Johannesburg, and will take place at the iconic Constitution Hill.

“With the move to Johannesburg comes the opportunity for change – a change that will bring the Loeries to the economic centre of Africa,” said newly appointed CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj.

“This move is not simply about relocating from one city to another, it is an opportunity to bring the entire Africa & Middle East brand communication industry to a city that is a creative hub within the region. Johannesburg is also directly linked to all major cities across the region, which will increase the access to Loeries Creative Week.”

The move to Johannesburg also brings with it a change to the format and an extended programme. “The Loeries is far more than an awards show. It is a platform for the entire advertising, marketing and design community,” added Sewraj. “The seminar has been increased to two days, allowing for more speakers from brands and agencies, with many opportunities for learning and networking. The change of venue city allows us to bring a more diverse programme of experiences, takeovers and pop-ups.”

Tseliso Rangaka, Loeries chairperson, said he was excited about the decision to migrate the Loeries to Johannesburg “because the opportunity to welcome more agencies, brands and the public at large to Loeries Creative Week is too great to ignore.

“Constitutional Hill is such an inspirational environment, with so much history, and Johannesburg is where Africa’s commercial heart resides. This move will help facilitate greater industry interaction, and will inspire creative thought across our region”.

Entries for Loeries 2020 are now open. To enter the Loeries or for more information, visit .

TBWA\SA once again takes top spots at Creative Circle Annual Awards

For the second consecutive year, global creative group TBWA\SA has taken top honours in the Creative Circle Annual Awards, landing 2019 Overall Rankings Group of the Year. Part of the SA creative collective, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg was also recognised as 2019 Annual Awards Agency of the Year and 2019 Overall Rankings Agency of the Year.

Other wins for the group included PR & Media of the Year for #BlameNoMore for Hype Magazine; 2019 Digital of the Year for In Rehearsal for Unbound for the Joburg Ballet; and 2019 Radio & Audio of the Year for The Real Cost of Being UmZulu for City Lodge Hotel Group– all for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris – and 2019 Design of the Year for Saint by TBWA/SA group agency, Grid Worldwide.

“This is a proud moment for us. To win in multiple categories, across disciplines, is encouraging as we see the power of our truly integrated and collaborative collective coming to life through our thinking and the work we deliver,” said Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa.

The Creative Circle Annual Awards are a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top locally-relevant and globally-competitive creative agencies throughout 2019. The awards are the most important rankings that any agency can be judged by.

FCB Joburg & Coca-Cola Phonetic Can major winner at 2019 Creative Circle Awards

FCB Joburg and its client, Coca-Cola South Africa, were among the biggest winners at the 2019 edition of the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

Their collaboration on the Phonetic Can campaign was the most awarded campaign on the night with two first places and two second places – firsts in the Out of Home and Integrated Campaign categories, and seconds in Brand Identity & Collateral Design and PR & Media Communication categories.

This performance, as well as its third place in the Brand Identity & Collateral Design category for Kwa Mailos, saw it ranked as the second most successful individual agency on the night and – in combination with its achievements at various international and local awards on the 2019 calendar – earned it fourth place on the 2019 Creative Circle Overall Ranking for Individual Agencies*.

FCB Joburg is a member of the Nahana Communications Group. Sister agency HelloFCB+ achieved a second place in the Digital Communication category for its ‘Raise your voice. Not your phone’ campaign for the Western Cape Government, and ranked 13th on the Creative Circle Individual Ranking. The Nahana Group ranked 4th on the Creative Circle Group Ranking.

INMA announces finalists for 2020 Global Media Awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced 173 finalists for the 2020 Global Media Awards competition, which rewards innovation and excellence growing audience, brand, and revenue.

Included in the list are several South African companies: 24.com, Cape Town, South Africa, #IamNene: How Uyinene Mrwetyana’s Murder Ignited a Movement, Associated Media Publishing’s COSMO Men Stand Up, Independent Media’s My Promise, and Volt Africa for Volt Africa.

This year’s competition generated 824 entries from 242 news brands in 44 countries. Finalists hail from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.India has the higher number of finalists with 29, followed by the United States with 27, Norway with 14, and Australia with 12.

To see the full list, click here.

Urgent call all young creatives: it’s time to register for Cannes Young Lions NOW

Register now for this year’s Young Lions Film competition, part of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and take your best shot at winning some serious glory.

Once again, Ster-Kinekor Sales is the official representative in South Africa for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which takes place from 22 to 26 June 2020. They are also sponsoring the local leg of the Film category of the Young Lions competition. As such, they are calling for registrations from teams comprising two young professionals or freelancers (an art director and a copywriter, both aged 30 or younger and born on or after 22 June 1989), who currently work as art directors, producers, filmmakers and creatives.

Teams must register for the South African competition between Tuesday 18 February and Thursday 27 February 2020. (Send your registration to younglions@sterkinekor.com). A brief will be published on Friday 28 February 2020 from 12h00. Once the brief goes live, your team will have just 48 hours to film, edit and deliver a 60-second commercial on the topic provided. All creative must be submitted by Monday 2 March 2020 before 12h00 – after that, it’s all up to our panel of judges…

ViacomCBS Networks Africa scores six SAFTA nominations

Monde Twala

Awards season is in full swing and ViacomCBS Networks Africa is proving to be a strong contender at the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS). The network scooped six nominations for the highest honour in South African television for its popular local productions on MTV Africa, MTV BASE Africa and BET Africa.



“We are thrilled to be nominated across our brands for these prestigious accolades. This affirms our commitment to produce incredible local content that is engaging, representative and resonates socially and culturally with our viewers,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager, editorial for ViacomCBS Networks Africa



Youth and entertainment channel MTV Africa lead the nomination list with Yo! MTV Raps in the category for Best International Format Show. The youth edutainment focused MTV Shuga scored two nominations for best youth programme with Down South Season 2 and Down South in Real Life.



In tune with black excellence BET Africa, scored three nominations. The Big Secret Season 2. BET Africa’s talent is equally well represented in the Best TV Presenter category with The Big Secret’s Masechaba Ndlovu and host for 2 Families and a Wedding Dress, Thembisa Mdoda, both securing individual nominations in this popular category.

South Africa’s most-admired agencies announced

Marklives.com has released the results of its annual #AgencyLeaders’ Most-Admired Awards, which polls South Africa’s top ad agency leaders to find out which agencies they most admire.

Ad agency: For 2019, South Africa’s most-admired ad agency was Joe Public United, headquartered in Jozi. The runner-up was King James Group SA.

Agency diversityThe Riverbed Agency was voted most-admired for agency diversity in South Africa, with The Odd Number as runner-up.:

The one to watch: The Odd Number was voted the ad agency to watch in 2020 in South Africa, with the Duke Group as runner-up.

Newsmaker of the year: In a new category, Wunderman Thompson South Africa was voted newsmaker of the year in SA for 2019 by the editors of MarkLives.

Public relations: Atmosphere Communications was voted most-admired PR agency in SA, with Clockwork (formerly Clockwork Media) and DNA Brand Architects as joint runners-up.

Media agency: The MediaShop was voted as most-admired media agency in SA, with PHD Media South Africa and TMI Collective as joint runners-up.

Production excellence: Bomb and Darling Films were jointly selected for production excellence in SA.

Pitch consultants: For 2019, Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) was voted most-recommended pitch consultant in SA, with Yardstick as runner-up.

BrandThe most-admired brand category was won by Chicken Licken; the account is serviced by Joe Public United.

Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020 – competition launched



The next round of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design started on 24 February 2020. Designers, agencies and companies have until 5 June to enter their brands and creative works in one of the world’s most renowned design competitions. All those who take part are in with a chance to win over the jury with innovative ideas and creative solutions in the two sections Brands and Communication Design.

Entry phases for the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020 • Early bird: 24 February – 18 March 2020

• Regular: 19 March – 13 May 2020

• Latecomer: 14 May – 5 June 2020

For further information and to register, go to: www.red-dot.de/cd

*Awards Wrap updated at 1pm with news of Loeries move to Johannesburg.

