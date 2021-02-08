Sasani Studios Announcement: Do you own any film material being stored c/o The Filmlab?













[ADVERT] We are in the process of disposing all film material that has been held in our stores for the past decade.

Should anyone own this film material, or should you know of someone who owns any of it, you are requested to please contact Sasani Studios before 30 April 2021, to lay claim to the material.

Sasani will provide a list of all the film material being held and proof of ownership will be requested prior to releasing any material.

Any film material remaining at Sasani after the deadline of 30 April 2021 will be removed and disposed of.

Contact

Email: neil@sasanistudios.tv

neil@sasanistudios.tv Email: jostinah@sasanistudios.tv

jostinah@sasanistudios.tv Phone : (011) 719 4200

: (011) 719 4200 Address: 2 Johannesburg Road, Highlands North, Johannesburg, Gauteng.





