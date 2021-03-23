Awards Wrap: UP is top design school in Africa, Nivea’s ‘skinfluencer’ finalists announced, DRUM’s Future 50 open for nominations













UP named top design institution in Africa and Middle East

The Information Design division at the University of Pretoria’s (UP) School of the Arts has been ranked the number one design education institution in Africa and the Middle East by the Loeries. The ranking is based on the 2020 Loerie Awards, the winners of which were recently announced.

The Loerie Awards and its rankings are an independent measure of the most innovative brands, agencies, organisations and individuals in Africa and the Middle East in the brand communication space.process.

Apart from clinching the Top Educational Institution award, UP made an impressive showing in various other categories, with Information Design lecturer Kyle Rath being named Best Lecturer and design students Dian Labuschagne and Tumi Mamabolo taking the top spots in the Student category.

“The Loeries are arguably the most prestigious design body in Africa, and of the Middle East more recently, and is comparable to the Oscars of design in Africa,” Rath said. “This win is particularly rewarding as it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rath is particularly proud of how they have managed to share their work digitally with the public. Apart from the division’s YouTube and social media platforms, it has also developed a design-related podcast, launching in April, and set up a Patreon page (www.patreon.com/informationdesign) as a form of third-stream income for the division. “Any funds we receive through it (and YouTube) will be used to help fund students, purchase data and invest in cutting-edge design software and tech,” said Rath.

Africa flies the flag at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Nigeria’s comedian Emanuella and Egypt’s Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah scooped the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for the Favourite African Star and Favourite African Social Media Star respectively. Vanessa Nakate honoured with the Together for Good Africa Award for her efforts in educating society about the effects of climate change.

Nivea’s top 10 ‘skinfluencers’ announced

Uplifting and empowering young women into a career as an influencer is the objective of Skinfluencer. This is the latest campaign by global skincare brand, NIVEA, who has recognised the need for a fulfilling and self-sustainable vocation for young women. From a brand’s perspective it is beneficial to align with nano-influencers, as they can speak with authenticity to their community and build their followers’ trust.

NIVEA designed and launched the Skinfluencer campaign to give 10 women who show promise as influencers in the skincare industry the wings to fly. The campaign began with a free online Masterclass in September 2020. An inspirational occasion for all aspiring female influencers to learn from and gain insights from our own home-grown local, pioneering and most influential influencers like Kefilwe Mabote, Kay Yarms and Thandolwethu Tsekiso.

After the masterclass, all attendees were invited to submit a one-minute video to showcase themselves and their signature style. A panel of judges including brand representatives chose their top 20 videos, from over 2500 entrants, and the public voted to choose the 10 winners.

These 10 winners will have the chance to build their own business and career as influencers through a year-long support programme from NIVEA. This learning experience includes skills development, hands-on work experience and invaluable industry exposure. Each finalist also received content creation tools like a laptop, smartphone, data package and cash prizes valued at a total of R70 000 per winner to help grow their natural social media flair into a reliable business.

“For over 100 years NIVEA has been a household brand that people have come to know and trust and Skinfluencer is a natural progression for NIVEA to make the difference in lives through a digital platform,” said NIVEA marketing manager, Mpume Ngwenya.



(Left – Right) Ofentse Lekwane, Dineo Mapoma, Sue Mokoena, Katleho Motaung, Simone Kruger, Anarzade Omar, Lesego Mogonediwa, Khwezi Madlala, Ofentse Molefe. (Missing from the picture, Esihle Ndleleni

The Drum’s Future 50 open for nominations: Which 50 emerging marketers truly deserve recognition?

The Drum’s Future 50, which identifies and celebrates the world’s best new brand-side marketers, is back for 2021 and we need you to nominate up-and-coming talent.

For the past two years, the Future 50 has spotlighted emerging marketing talent across the industry. The list, powered by The Trade Desk, celebrates the work of brand marketers both young and new to the industry as they work to push their brands forward in an era of existential threat for businesses.

The events of the past year have pushed many brands and organisations to the limit while also providing a baptism of fire for those behind the wheel. So we’re asking readers to nominate themselves – or their colleagues – for consideration.

You can nominate yourself or a colleague here.

Problem-solving superheroes

To be eligible for the Future 50 for 2021, nominees must currently work for a brand’s marketing department or have a track record of specializing in brand marketing (this is to ensure those on furlough or who have been made redundant are not unfairly penalized).

They must also be under the age of 30 or have worked in brand marketing for less than 18 months.

All relevant job titles falling under the marcomms umbrella will be considered, but this project is only open to client-side talent.

