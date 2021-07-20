Awards Wrap: Meltwater wins several Comparably Awards, Loeries deadline extended, DailyDOOH awards launched, Assegai entries open













Meltwater wins Comparably awards for Best Career Growth and Best CEOs for Women

Global media intelligence company Meltwater is the recipient of two Comparably Awards for Best Career Growth and Best CEOs for Women.

Meltwater ranks number #20 for Best Career Growth alongside companies such as Zoom, Peloton and Hubspot, based on data compiled from 10 million employee ratings across 60 000 U.S. companies. The award takes into account employee ratings and testimonials on their professional development opportunities at Meltwater. In addition, Meltwater CEO John Box ranked # 32 for Comparably’s Best CEOs for Women, which represents the top-ranked CEOs, as rated by female employees.

Since its founding in 2001, Meltwater has made employee growth and development a key focus across the company by promoting employees from within, developing a best-in-class sales training programme, and investing in learning and development across the business.

Supporting female employees is also a particular focus for Meltwater, especially in a year where women have been disproportionately affected by the effects of the pandemic on the workforce. Meltwater has continued its focus on developing female leaders, promoting work-life balance and creating an equitable and inclusive work environment.

Globally, women make up 50% of Meltwater’s workforce and represent 38% of leadership, numbers that are well above the average among tech companies.

Meltwater was also named a Best Company for Happiness and Best Company for Global Culture by Comparably in the past year.

72 hours left to enter The Loeries

From across Africa and the Middle East, The Loeries has received requests for an exemption from those that missed the final entry deadline.

“There are many challenges in this time and the Loeries wants to ensure everyone is given a fair opportunity to enter the creative ideas that are moving society forward. This is why, for the first time ever, we will open entries one last time but it will be limited to 72 hours only,” organisers said in a press release.

This may never be repeated again so take advantage of this last chance at recognition and having your creativity celebrated. You will be able to create new Loeries entries from 26 to 28 July 2021.y

We are still with you. #FightTheGoodFight.

Countdown to 2021 Assegai Awards begins

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) has opened its Assegai Awards entry season. The Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards showcase the industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year and have been hosted annually by the DMASA for the past 23 years.

There are more than enough reasons for local marketers to enter the country’s premier integrated marketing awards before the 31 August 2021 entry deadline and here are some of them:

There’s a good chance of winning : Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards are to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others.

: Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards are to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others. These Awards Show Clients You Can : Because the Assegais prioritise ROI (Return on Investment) over the artistry of advertising they highlight those local marketers that deliver the best ROI in a way that pleases both the consumer and brand.

: Because the Assegais prioritise ROI (Return on Investment) over the artistry of advertising they highlight those local marketers that deliver the best ROI in a way that pleases both the consumer and brand. An outstanding networking opportunity: These annual accolades offer an unparalleled networking opportunity, something that’s become even more valuable in these times.

Capitec wins Best Digital Bank, according to SITEisfaction® 2021

InSites Consulting South Africa has revealed the results of its tenth annual SITEisfaction® survey. Launched in 2012, the report is an annual measure of customer satisfaction with digital banking services in South Africa. It rates each banking institution with a score from -100 (worst possible experience) to +100 (best possible experience), combining two scores from internet (via computer web browser) and mobile banking (via mobile apps).

Customer data from this year’s SITEisfaction® report indicates that Capitec has edged out FNB to claim the top spot as South Africa’s Best Digital Bank, with a score of 81. FNB places second this year and is only slightly behind Capitec with a score of 79. Similar to the 2020 results, third place is awarded to TymeBank, with a score of 75, followed by Nedbank (70), Standard Bank (69), and Absa (64).

Other headlines from the SITEisfaction® 2021 report are:

Capitec ranks first in the Internet Banking and Mobile Banking categories;

Two thirds of mobile-banking users, and almost half of internet-banking users, claim to use these respective channels more now compared to before the lockdown;

60% of consumers claim to have been targeted by fraudsters.

FNB and Capitec have been battling 1st and 2nd place since SITEisfaction® was introduced in 2012.

DailyDOOH Gala Awards 2021: The only International Awards Ceremony dedicated to digital out of home

This prestigious black-tie event recognises excellence and promotes best practice in the industry. This year, it moves from its traditional home in a Royal Palace in London to its spiritual home in the heart of New York’s Times Square at the Edison Ballroom.

A great awards ceremony needs great entries so this is a chance to compete for fame and glory.

Just give us 100 words about your project that will convince the international jury that it’s a winner, plus a few hi-res photos and a short video (if available). The jury will select three finalists per category which will be published in September. On the night, we’ll screen a 30-second video of each finalist before announcing …”and the winner is …”

The submissions process is open for entries in these categories:

Best Sports Arena

Best Corporate, Retail or Hospitality Install

Best Airport Install or Campaign Best Transport Install or Campaign

Best AdTECH Campaign

Most Innovative Use of AdTECH

Most Innovative Use of Data

Best Digital Place-Based Media Campaign

Best Digital Out of Home Campaign

Best Original Digital Billboard

Click here for more on how to enter.

