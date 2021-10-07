Media Moves: TelkomONE launches SA’s first women’s sports channel, Ursula van Niekerk heads Leagas Delaney JHB, Irvine Partners expands to Ghana













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: TelkomONE launches SA’s first dedicated women’s sport channel

Women’s sport is on the rise and TelkomONE is the first South African streaming or satellite service to launch a channel recognising that 84% of sports fans are interested in female-led sports.

“The pace of change in women’s sports necessitated that we launch W-Sport sooner than later,” said Wanda Mkhize, executive smart home and content at Telkom.

W-Sport’s market research also found that women’s sport was deemed more inspiring, progressive, family orientated and less money-orientated than men’s sport.

“With female sporting role models like gymnast Simone Biles achieving much greater mainstream exposure for both their sporting prowess and courageous social stances, it was time for W-Sport to help inject equality and diversity into local sports,” Mkhize added.

Available now, TelkomONE viewers can immediately enjoy W-Sport’s dedicated feed for Sub-Saharan Africa that features 3 000 hours of content annually which includes 1 000 hours of live events and 300 hours of football matches from the best leagues in the world.

“W-Sports vision is to be the global leader in women’s sports broadcasting and to passionately champion equality and diversity,” said CEO of W-Sport Kelly Butler. “Our content will entertain, engage and inspire audiences and we are very proud of this launch association and partnership with TelkomONE.”

W-Sport has a very strong line up of premium live football, basketball, motorsports, volleyball, cycling and triathlon. “TelkomONE is very pleased to be the first to offer South African viewers the first multi-platform service devoted to women’s sport. Just 5% of traditional media coverage is devoted to women’s sport so let’s all get watching,” said Mkhize.

People moves

Leagas Delaney appoints managing director to lead Johannesburg office

Leagas Delaney has appointed Ursula Van Niekerk as managing director of its newly established Johannesburg office. Van Niekerk joins from her role as general manager of WPP owned Wunderman Thompson, where she ran the Cape Town office, with responsibilities including new business, business planning and operations.

Gareth Davies, CEO, Leagas Delaney, said; “We met a lot of talented people for this role but Ursula was the standout candidate, combining an outstanding track record with a rare entrepreneurial zeal. Added to that, she has a truly modern skill-set which aligns with our vision for the type of work we want to produce”.

The appointment comes after Leagas Delaney was appointed as global brand agency for Investec, earlier this year. Van Niekerk, who had previously led the the Investec account at Ireland Davenport said, “The opportunity at Leagas Delaney was too good to turn down. Their people are outstanding and the chance to work with Investec again was a huge draw. It’s an exciting time for everyone concerned.”

Media agency Connect announces three key leadership appointments

Connect, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s media agency, strengthens its leadership across their Johannesburg and Cape Town offices with three key appointments. Connect is the fastest-growing independent media agency in the country.

The agency has appointed Marvin Kgasoane as managing director of their Johannesburg operation. Further to this, Rita Nel and Michele Cameron – currently partners at Connect – have been appointed chief client officer and chief operations officer respectively.

Martin MacGregor, Connect Founder and M&C Saatchi Group SA Partner: Media says “Our Group mantra is ‘The people with the best people win’ and with a leadership team of Michele and Rita, now joined by Marvin, we have a dynamic and talented team to take Connect to the next level. It’s a very exciting time in media and the team can’t wait to continue to drive our digital media transformation and to provide existing and new clients with strategic smarts and innovative media solutions we have become known for.”

Connect recently added Astron Energy (previously Caltex) and Lancewood to their growing base of clients that includes RCL Foods, Hollard, the Takealot Group and Lexus.

InSites Consulting strengthens leadership team in South Africa

InSites Consulting South Africa (previously Columinate, South Africa’s largest modern insight agency) has welcomed Marlé Mans as research director in its Johannesburg office.

Mans has 22 years of experience in market research, having previously held roles at Kantar, KLA, Ipsos and Ignite Research. She has managed numerous multi-method projects in the financial services, FMCG and media sectors, for clients including Absa, Coca-Cola, Danone, GSK, L’Oréal, Mondelez, MultiChoice and many more. On her new position, Mans commented:

“I’m delighted to have joined InSites Consulting South Africa, where I can support innovative, local and global brands, to really make a difference. InSites Consulting is a next-generation insight agency with a wealth of tools and methodologies in its arsenal, all of which I’m looking forward to utilising in the coming months. I don’t believe that there is one ‘right way’ to do things, but myriad routes to success, which what fascinates me about consumer insights. I can’t wait to deliver great research with passion and integrity, and have fun doing it!”

Business moves

Leading independent PR agency expands its footprint on the African continent

Rachel Irvine

Public relations and marketing agency, Irvine Partners, is opening an office in Ghana in response to growing client demand for PR services in the country.

The multinational agency, which already has wholly-owned offices in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, boasts a strong mix of global and regional clients across a range of sectors including technology, financial services, real estate, tourism, and cannabis.

“We made the decision to open our doors in Ghana as an increasing number of our clients need support there. Ghana’s strengthened position as a tech hub in Sub-Saharan Africa and its rapidly growing financial services industry are leading the charge but we are already seeing many other industries looking to aggressively invest and expand into the country,” said Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.

Founded in 2010, Irvine Partners has grown to become a leading independent agency offering a comprehensive suite of services across PR and social media, digital and content marketing, crisis communication, media training and website development, among others.

The agency will officially open its doors in Ghana this October and is wrapping up a recruitment drive.

MultiChoice brings the South African story to the World Expo 2020, Dubai

MultiChoice is the official broadcast partner of Team South Africa, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Through the partnership, the company will play its part in bringing the South African story of resilience and constant innovation, to the global audience at the Expo from October 2021 until the end of March 2022.

The World Expo 2020 is an excellent platform on which to showcase the country’s drive of being open for business and an investment destination of choice in various areas. Anchored on the theme, Think South Africa, Think Opportunity, Team South Africa, led by the National Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), accompanied by various government stakeholders, representatives of agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, finance, technology, business, arts and entertainment sectors, will over the next six months, amongst other themes, highlight its creative and cultural strengths and opportunities.

The MultiChoice Group’s partnership with the dtic is as a result of the request for private sector partnership in taking South Africa’s presence to the World Expo. Through this partnership MultiChoice will broadcast and promote South Africa’s agenda over the next six months.

Group Chairman Imtiaz Patel, in highlighting the strategic fit between MultiChoice and Team South Africa at the World Expo 2020, said: “MultiChoice has over the years, demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to creating opportunities for the communities in which we operate and taking them to the world stage through our investment in growing and nurturing talent, partnering with global players, building small businesses, and taking African stories to the world. Through this, we have come to be known as Africa’s most loved storyteller and leading entertainment company.”

An added offering at the World Expo 2020 will include the recently launched MultiChoice Accelerator, which forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, to develop and connect South African start-ups with global investors.

Fashion brand Witchery partners with The Throne to invest in SA female talent

Caron Williams

Witchery, which forms part of the acclaimed Country Road Group, has partnered with The Throne, a fashion, influencer and cultural online magazine, to highlight the entrepreneurial journeys of three young South African women.

This partnership will be an extension of the Witchery Style Collective, which showcases inspiring women and fashion through a series of interviews profiling individuals creating change of their own.

Elouise Brink, Country Road Group’s senior marketing manager, said: “Shining a spotlight on the inspirational South African women making an impact in their own lives and the lives of those in their communities is important to us.”

The Throne specialises in the dynamic fashion, music, lifestyle, entrepreneurship and creative industries in South Africa, with a special focus on influencers with a rich impact within their respective fields. Caron Williams, founder of The Throne, describes the brand as part of the nucleus of South Africa’s urban cultural landscape.

CNN unveils coverage plans as Expo 2020 Dubai opens this week

With pressing issues from the climate emergency to the ongoing pandemic high on the agenda, CNN will begin comprehensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai this week, as leaders from the worlds of politics, business, and innovation convene there.

CNN will bring a mix of live news shows, feature programming, and interactive digital content from the heart of the 1083-acre Expo site to audiences across the globe.

As an Official Broadcaster of Expo 2020 Dubai, the network will interview leaders, change-makers and innovators from the 192 participating nations and hundreds of organisations in attendance, and examine the ideas and potential solutions on display. This will include exploration of key themes and topics at the heart of Expo, such as Climate & Biodiversity, Space, Tolerance & Inclusivity, Knowledge & Learning, and Health & Wellness.

Anchor & Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, Becky Anderson, said: “Expo provides a timely forum to address some of the fundamental challenges we currently face, from the climate crisis and associated issues such as food security, through to education, women’s rights, trade, and the role of technology. It’s a focal point for diverse perspectives and discussion, and we’ll give our audiences a window into the important conversations taking place and the ideas being shared.”

MultiChoice to launch Me, a new destination for viewers to watch world class series in one place

MultiChoice has announced the launch of Me – on 1 November – a channel offering a wide selection of international programming. The channel is targeted at DStv Family and DStv Compact viewers but will also be available to DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus audiences.

The launch of Me will see two channels, M-Net City 115 and Vuzu 116, merged to create a bigger, better channel aimed to give viewers their famous, world class series and reality shows in one place.

“We’re changing the way we package content and creating a single, extensive, well-curated destination. Me will give our viewers and subscribers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering, and we’re pleased to offer the best international entertainment in one place,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment for MultiChoice Group.

State-of-the-art new media monitoring service for Mauritius

Businesses in Mauritius will now be able to benefit from a comprehensive and cross-platform media monitoring service that includes the provision of key insights and timeous delivery of reports.

Eclipse Communications Mauritius will be launching an innovative media monitoring service for its Mauritian clients from 1 October 2021, drawing on the expertise of Novus Group – a South African media monitoring company. Aradhna Boodhoo-Laumond, communications director at Eclipse Communications Mauritius, and Joe Hamman, founder and director of Novus Group, outline the merits of this offering and the many benefits to Mauritian businesses.

The new 24/7 media monitoring service offered by Eclipse Communications, in partnership with Novus Group, will provide public and private organisations with a comprehensive service tracking Print, Online, Broadcast (TV and Radio) and Social Media, as well as Media Intelligence. With a view to personalise client experience, three packages will be available, namely Bronze, Silver and Gold, to cater to various strategic and budget needs.

DPO Group acquired by Network International as landmark deal closes

DPO Group (DPO), Africa’s largest and fastest-growing payment service provider (PSP), has finalised its acquisition by Network International, a globally renowned enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa.

In a landmark deal for the African payments space, Network International has acquired 100% of DPO Group, which will continue to operate under the same brand in existing territories. DPO companies PayGate, PayFast and SiD Secure EFT will continue to operate in South Africa as normal.

By acquiring DPO, which operates in 21 countries on the continent, Network International will increase its presence throughout Africa and new territories, one of the fastest growing payments markets in the world. DPO will soon launch a new, comprehensive payment solution, DPO Pay, for businesses in some of Network International’s territories and across Africa.

Amazon Advertising inks partnership deal with Wavemaker

A collaboration between Wavemaker and Amazon Advertising will see strong audience strategies created and will help clients realise their digital plans. The plan is allow Wavemaker to access Amazon's overlapping audiences API in order to "understand the relationships between a brand's audience and other audiences on Amazon. It will enable planners to access the insights directly to input into media plans and campaigns", the Economic Times reports.





Pay GeoPoll in Naira

With the pressure on the Naira recently, it has become a difficult and expensive exercise to procure overseas services for your market research and insight needs. GeoPoll have had a Nigerian registered entity for several years, and many of its clients are billed in Naira for payment to the company’s local account.

Making moves

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Education celebrates 25 years this year

Since its formation in 1996, SABC Education has been instrumental in educating the nation through its programming. The SABC as the only public broadcaster in South Africa has a responsibility to entertain, inform and educate all South Africans.

SABC Education in partnership with the Department of Basic Education has launched an initiative that encourages all the Grade 12 learners to register on the SABC’s matric results service in order to easily access their final examination results by using their 13 digits ID number and examination number to register on the platform of their choice to access their results.

Danie Swart, GM SABC Education said: “I remember the years as far back as 1996, when we were given the opportunity to start a new Education Department within the SABC, responsible for uplifting, educating, entertaining and empowering South African citizens to become part of a new era and a new democracy. We knew it was going to be an upright battle to assist in transforming education in this country. That was quite a significant responsibility we had to carry on our shoulders. Through research and development, we saw the likes of Yizo Yizo, Cha Cha, Takalani Sesame, Intersexions, Geleza Nathi, Skeem Saam, Shift, Daily Thetha, Living Land and many more groundbreaking television series to reach out to all South Africans and assist in delivering and creating an impact in people’s lives. We had many successes through our existence and received many local and international accolades that we are very proud of. That’s why we are still challenging South African citizens after 25 years to dream big and beyond their boundaries, because anything is possible”.

In celebrating the 25-year milestone this year SABC Education will run a campaign called Dream Beyond Your Boundaries, inviting the viewers to be part of our 25-year journey, answer the questions correctly and stand a chance to win prizes by entering a competition through our social media platforms, Twitter @SABCEducation and Facebook SABC Education

Exhibition on Screen Season 9 releasing exclusively at Cinema Nouveau and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas

EXHIBITION ON SCREEN, the pioneer of gallery and museum films for the cinema, returns to the big screen exclusively at Cinema Nouveau and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas for limited screenings.

Working with top international museums and galleries, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN create films which offer a cinematic immersion into the world’s best loved art, accompanied by insights from the world’s leading historians and arts critics.

Raphael Revealed marks the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. With over two hundred masterpieces, including paintings and drawings – over a hundred of which have been brought together for the first time – this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raphael Sanzio da Urbino. Limited screenings from 15 October.



The season continues with The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin (3 December 2021), Sunflowers – The Mystery of van Gogh’s Masterworks (28 January 2022), Frida Kahlo A Global Icon – The Definitive film (11 March 2022), Easter in Art – The Greatest Story Ever Painted (8 April 2022) and Pissarro: Father of Impressionism (27 May 2022).

Its non-stop laughs as hit celeb-influencer game show returns!

Big hit, and fan favourite: Smirnoff Game Night, returned to digital TV from 30 September, packing in more games. Mzansi’s hottest celebs and influencers come together for even more non-stop, house party entertainment with influential digital content creator, Sipho ‘Muchi’ Muchindu, as the narrator.

With each episode airing every fortnight, season 2 kicked off by inviting viewers and guests “home” for the battle for bragging rights between influencer and model Thandolwethu Tsekiso and award-winning singer, Holly Rey, up against Amapiano vocalist Musa Keys and DJ extraordinaire Oscar Mbo.

Keeping the line-up fresh in forthcoming episodes is a mix of SA’s hottest talent including Costa Titch, Don Design, Phantom Steeze, Okay Wasabi, Sasha Langa, Holly Rey, DJ Doowap (returning this year as a contestant and not host) and Money Badoo.



Diary

In-home sampling: connecting brands to consumers during Covid

Many multinationals use a sampling strategy to win market share. In the pandemic, consumers have minimised time in-store and increased online shopping. Consumers now prefer discovering new brands in the safety of their homes.

Introducing!SA is an omni-channel network that connects brands to consumers, providing a safe in-home sampling solution.

