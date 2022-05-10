Awards Wrap: Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist announced, entries open for the 2022 lsu Elihle Awards, learn from the legends in MOST Awards webinar













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist announced

The 2022 shortlist in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards has been announced.Selected from the 360 entries received this year, the ever-popular Features category boasted the most entries, followed by the Community Service Reporting, Columns/Editorial, Hard News, and Investigative Journalism categories.

Unfortunately, there are no shortlisted entries in the new category, Indigenous language reporting in community media (Category 2). There were no shortlisted entries in Category 8: Popular Journalism, as none of the entries met the category criteria.

The shortlist was determined by this year’s jury: Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Helen Grange, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Sue Olswang, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, and Beauregard Tromp.

It is noted with much sadness that jury member Phindile Mary Xaba, passed away this Saturday (7 May) following a battle with cancer. Sanef, the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards team and the jury members send their condolences to the family.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15 000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category). Finalists also receive certificates.

Hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF and sponsored by Standard Bank, the Awards will announce all the winners at a live event at The Venue, Melrose Arch, on 25 June 2022.

Category 1: Hard News

NAME TITLE COMPANY

Norman Masungwini Setumo Stone Bushiri escapes SA again City Press Mike Loewe 35 Fuel Stations dump Shell Daily Dispatch Team News24 July Unrest Breaking News News24

Category 3: Community Service Reporting

Boikhutso Ntsoko Mia Lindeque 10 years after Andries Tatane’s death, Ficksburg govt says Rome was not built in a day Eyewitness News Don Pinnock The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads of Don Pinnock Nomvuyo Ntanjana Tatum De Pearce SABC2 and SABC news channel 404 Khaya Koko Defenders of the last Complex standing Mail and Guardian

Category 4: Investigative Journalism

Daneel Knoetze Body of work News24, Daily Maverick, Viewfinder, GroundUp & Carte Blanche Dewald van Rensburg “The Cumex Files” Amabhungane Jeff Wicks Rudi Louw

Chante Schatz

Nokuthula Manyathi “Blood Brothers: A tobacco industry death squad exposed” News24 Pieter-louis Myburgh “Digital Vibes” Daily Maverick Susan Comrie Sam Sole “State Capture: The case against Nedbank” Amabhungane Tiara Walters “Using Cape Town as a launchpad” Daily Maverick

Category 5: Columns / Editorial

Chris Roper “Unmasking the IRR’s Bogeyman” Financial Mail Willemien Brümmer “Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister” Netwerk24 Mia Malan “The joke’s on us, South Africa” Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism Johanna van Eeden “Hoekom is ons so geskok?” Beeld Setumo Stone “The EFF masterstroke” City press

Category 6: Visual Journalism (editorial cartoons & graphic layout)

Jaco Grobbelaar Arisa janse van Rensburg “Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA” Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger Sharlene Rood Bevan Lakay Aljoscha Kohlstock Stefni Herbert Nokuthula Manyathi “Getting to know Vaccines” Health24 Shaun Uthum Vuyo Singiswa Sarah Buitendach “Johannesburg, the sinking city?” Financial Mail

Category 7: Features

Boikhutso Ntsoko “SA’s deathcare workers: On the frontline…” Eyewitness News Franny Rabkin “An unlikely Chief Justice” Sunday Times Lucas Ledwaba “Thirsty for change in Limpopo’s parched villages” Daily Maverick & Mail and Guardian Willemien Brümmer Body fo work: “Pandemie van verdriet” Netwerk24 Don Pinnock Body of work Daily Maverick

Category 9: News Photographs

Jacques Nelles “Economic coffin after July insurrection” The Citizen Phandulwazi Jikelo “Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities” Cape Times Sandile Ndlovu “King Goodwill Zwelithini takes his final journey” TimesLIVE

Category 10: Feature Photographs

Alon Skuy “Katlego, A South African Cowboy, The Rodeo Dream” Sunday Times Jacques Nelles “Miners’ daily dice with death” The Citizen Lucas Ledwaba “Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy” Sunday Times Werner Hills “The Swarm” Weekend Post and The Herald

Category 11: Sports Photographs

Alon Skuy “Katlego, A South African cowboy, the rodeo dream” Sunday Times Esa Alexander “Springboks series win against British & Irish Lions” Sunday Times Phandulwazi Jikelo “Red Bull King of the air” African News Agency Sandile Ndlovu “2021 COSAFA beach soccer championship” TimesLIVE

Category 12: Lifestyle





Adriaan Roets “Feestyd in die dronktronk” Beeld Carla Lewis “In avomafia se greep” Beeld Graham Wood “Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market” Financial Mail Onke Ngcuka “Indigenous crops: Local is not only lekker, it’s also a weapon in the climate crisis battle” Daily Maverick

These awards will be announced at the Awards event:

Category 13: Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year

Category 14: Journalist of the Year

Category 15: Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award

Entries open for the 2022 lsu Elihle Awards

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and UNICEF invites journalists within the African content to apply for the lsu Elihle Awards.

Applications for this year’s awards opened on the 1st of April 2022 and will close at midnight on the 13th of May 2022. MMA’s awards seek to give children a voice and highlight the status of children in our continent.

Journalists are encouraged to submit their story ideas and these can be targeted at any mainstream news medium such as TV, Radio or Online.

The finalists will each receive guaranteed financial support of R10 000 to develop their concepts. The final stories will be ranked and the final cash prizes will be awarded as follows: R25 000 (overall winner); R15 000 (2nd place); R10 000 (3rd Place).

To enter, click here.

Learning from the MOST Awards Legends and Rising Stars

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks…probably because these Legends invented them already! And that’s where industry stalwarts – who’ve probably seen it all in their careers – are able to share their experience, insights and wisdom with a new generation of media industry professionals and Rising Stars.

Today’s media owners, agencies, and marketing specialists are not merely selling products, they need to become more strategic in understanding their client’s business imperatives, and building solutions that support them in delivering on their strategy.

They’re also working in a highly competitive space, where becoming a preferred supplier or partner, requires them to elevate their brands above the competition. One way to do this is to tailor offerings to specific client brands, so they buy into an agency’s innovation and business acumen – and not just their products.

Join the MOST Awards online, where the 2021 winners of the media owner and media agency legend and rising star awards share their secrets to success, their advice for those entering the industry, as well as some of the lessons learned along the way.

Moderated by Zanele Potelwa, panellists include:

Merissa Himraj – CEO, Wavemaker South Africa and 2021 Media Agency Legend

Wayne Bischoff – CEO, Mediamark and 2021 Media Owner Legend

Jamie Norgarb – VP Strategy, PHD and 2021 Media Agency Rising Star

Skhumbuzo Mokoena – Senior Account Manager, DStv Media Sales and 2021 Media Owner Rising Star

Date: 26 May 2022

Time: 10am – 11am

Register here.

Artfluence Festival winners pay it forward

The 2nd annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival, presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, opened Tuesday, 3 May, with the announcement by the winners of the Artfluence Human Rights Awards that they would be using their prize monies to pay it forward.

Filmmaker Bev Ditsie said that the prize money she has received would be an injection for the foundation she launched to support emerging filmmakers. Ditsie was awarded the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Champion Award in recognition of her decades of activism for access and equality.

Ahmed Kathrada Youth Programmes Manager, Irfaan Mangera, said that he would be using his prize money to develop programmes that can assist school teachers in promoting human rights initiatives. Mangera was awarded the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Youth Activist Award.

The 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Award was presented to veteran poet, novelist and retired journalist Don Mattera in recognition of his several decades of commitment to human rights, activism and community development. A very frail Matera has recently been discharged from hospital and is being cared for at his home. The Don Matera Foundation will continue to build on his legacy.

“Our winners are more than just activists, champions, and advocates for human rights. They are also selfless moral leaders who believe in paying it forward so that others can continue to benefit from their reputable legacies. They represent the kind of moral leadership desperately needed in South Africa where corruption and criminality have tainted the characters of many of our political leadership”, said Ismail Mahomed, the Director of the Centre for Creative Arts.

The 2nd annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival was not only launched online but also live from the Mandela Capture Site in the uMngeni Municipal District. The site for the festival commemorates the 60th anniversary this year when Nelson Mandela was captured by the apartheid State.

Meet ‘Next Generation Leader’ Daniella Galante

Last month, RX Africa’s Daniella Galante became the proud recipient of a 2022 UFI Next Generation Leadership (NGL) Grant. We share her story.

The NGL Grant is a talent acceleration programme which rewards young professionals in the industry who have shown clear initiative in driving change and innovation. Daniella was one of just six recipients invited to join this year’s programme which will focus on “developing a new talent narrative” for the industry in the wake of COVID.

Over the next 8 months she and her fellow candidates will participate in group calls and discussions with industry leaders, receive support from the UFI Team, and attend an in-person workshop during the UFI European Conference on 4-6 May in Poznań, Poland. The programme will culminate with a group presentation at the UFI Global Congress in Oman in November 2022.

Since joining RX Africa as senior digital marketing executive in 2017, Galante has been responsible for digital content creation and implementation on WTM Africa, Africa Travel Week and Fame Week Africa. On May 1 she was promoted to digital marketing and creative manager, capping a remarkable month for her career.

