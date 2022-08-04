Media Moves: AdColony acquired by Digital Turbine, Thandekile Mosepele appointed as GM Operations: Field Force, The Odd Number acquires substantial equity in VM DSGN 













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: AdColony acquired by a global, Nasdaq listed company, Digital Turbine

AdColony has officially rebranded, and is now operating as Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine has unified its holdings of AdColony, Fyber, and Appreciate under an exciting new look and feel.

Digital Turbine a bold and unified corporate brand and a single strategic purpose for its clients and partners – to power more connections, with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. The new brand identity reflects an important milestone in the integration of last year acquisitions of Fyber, AdColony and Appreciate, combining talented teams as well as market-leading technology and business assets in order to create Digital Turbine’s end-to-end mobile growth platform.

“Our new unified identity is the culmination of several years of strategic innovation and acquisition that has resulted in strong, profitable growth,” said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

What does this mean for AdColony locally?

“We are still offering the same, powerful and impactful media solutions in mobile gaming, but just under a new name. As part of DT, we now have a combined Top 500 SDK footprint second only to Google! This surge in scale and reach amongst the top mobile apps is just the start of the great opportunity this unification brings for our clients,” the company said in a press release.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our business. Digital Turbine is a major, global media business, a NASDAQ listed company, and we look forward to growing our reach, and impact in the media ecosystem.”

People moves

Thandekile Mosepele appointed as GM Operations: Field Force

Field Force, a division of the Provantage Media Group (PMG), has announced the promotion of Thandekile Mosepele as general manger. She joined PMG in 2015 as regional manager, Gauteng, and before taking up the position of GM, she was senior manager for three years.

Field Force has 100 permanent staff and deploys over 4 500 independently contracted agents to leverage face-to-face sales opportunities in high density and high footfall target markets. Mosepele says the training and development of staff and the earnings opportunity created for independently contracted agents, is much needed.

“What’s fulfilling for me is to see the positive changes in their lives, it’s what makes me passionate about what I do each day.”

Field Force is a Black-owned, Level 1 BBBEE South African company.

Media personality Tanya Nefdt joins Eclipse Group

CNN fellow and former news anchor, broadcast journalist and producer of the eNCA lifestyle show, The Spotlight, Tanya Nefdt has joined the Eclipse Group of Companies as its head of online news.

Using her vast experience and skills in journalism and broadcasting, Nefdt will focus on creating packaged multimedia content for a new owned platform as well as other channels. According to Nefdt, she will be producing real stories about real people with real human interest.

For the past 16 years, Nefdt has been well loved by many South Africans for her good news stories. Voted the 2021 Vodacom Journalist Of The Year in the Lifestyle Category, Nefdt has interviewed some of the world’s most powerful people including Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and a bevy of Hollywood movie heavyweights.

The Eclipse Group of Companies is the parent company of Eclipse Communications in South Africa and Mauritius as well as being involved in other businesses in diversified markets and geographies where the Group sees future growth potential.

Nefdt, who grew up on the Cape Flats and raised her son as a single-mother, endured many hardships along the way. She is a strong believer in the power of sisterhood, with the women in her life shaping her world view and her career.

Lee Appleton appointed to drive growth with the launch of Truth Consulting in South Africa

Lee Appleton joins as director of Truth Consulting, a full-service strategic insight agency with headquarters in London, specialising in brand, innovation, audience and business strategy. Appleton, who joins from Kantar, has a proven track record of translating consumer and user research into actionable strategies to drive growth for multinational clients, including McDonald’s, KFC, Heineken, MultiChoice and Standard Bank.

Leanne Tomasevic, head of Truth, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve seen continued demand for insight. Many of our clients have told us that their organisations recognise the value of investing more in strategic insight. Getting beyond the tactical and generalist research to drive more impact, commercial change and business transformation. We are pleased Lee chose to join us, and we look forward to further growing the team and working more closely with our clients in Africa.”

Appleton said, “I am excited to join the business at such a critical juncture. I relish my mandate to drive growth for Truth’s corporate and consumer research footprint in Africa. My passion lies in utilising appropriate, innovative solutions to get to the essence of consumers’ and users’ views and synthesising their responses into a language that clients can understand. In this uncertain time, clients are looking more for strategic advice and impactful, design-led narratives rather than focusing on traditionally tactical research that often lacks the ability to ramp up business and brand growth. Our Truth Consulting proposition provides clear guidance for brands establishing themselves in emerging markets where local context is critical to success.”

Gareth Lessing appointed as Demographica’s first executive creative director

Gareth Lessing joins specialist B2B marketing agency, Demographica, as its first executive creative director (ECD). Lessing’s appointment has stirred up plenty of excitement, coupled with the hunger of a likeminded group of people to create B2B content with a very clear goal in mind, truly giving B2B work its time in the sun.

“Executive creative director: Wow, what a mouthful. The truth is that all ECDs, CDs, and CCOs will admit that a great deal of their success is a result of being surrounded by brilliant individuals. My job is to create an environment and culture for them to thrive. Yes, with a little nudge here and there. This will result in what matters most, the work. That’s what our clients deserve and what we will pride ourselves on. Work that works,” said Lessing.

Lessing went on to say he won’t be changing anything in the way he goes about his role as ECD. He looks forward to the opportunity to apply himself in a B2B world, which has traditionally been the bridesmaid of advertising — a concept he is eager to change.

“Besides being blessed with a creative mind. I think this ability to be moved and feel so much is what has contributed to my success in our industry. We, as humans, aren’t only fact-absorbing vessels, but all need to be entertained and moved. That balance of entertaining while offloading important and relevant information is the sweet spot we all work so hard to achieve in this industry we call advertising,” comments Lessing.

Algoa FM’s Wayne Hart returns to the airwaves

Algoa Country’s favourite morning show host, Wayne Hart, was back on air with his teammates – Lee, Charlie T and Producer Corn on Monday.

This follows a five-and-a-half month absence from the airwaves due to a complicated health scare.

Hart, who spent 119 days in hospital – 37 of which were in the ICU, 21 days on a ventilator and four days on dialysis – spent a further 28 days at the Aurora Rehabilitation Hospital.

This after suddenly falling ill mid-February and being diagnosed with Pancreatitis.

“I have been taking it very easy since my release from Aurora on 13 July,” said Hart.

“Six surgical procedures later and a loss of 35 kilograms will slow anyone down and truth be told, I am lucky to be alive.”

Managing Director, Alfie Jay, said: “My team is like a close-knit family.

“It really has been a challenging passage of time for us, but by the Grace of God, Wayne has survived this horrible ordeal and we are truly relieved as well as grateful.

“Our audience and clients have communicated so much love and care over this period and I’d like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for their support.”

Paramount appoints Pamela Kaufman to lead international business

Paramount Global has announced that Pamela Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences for Paramount, has been appointed President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, effective immediately. This newly created position reports to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount, and reflects Paramount’s ongoing strategy of globalizing its operations. Raffaele Annecchino has decided to leave the company in his role as President and CEO of Paramount International Networks, Studios and Streaming.

In her expanded role, Kaufman will be responsible for driving the continued growth of Paramount’s international business and ensuring the strength of the company’s international operations across six continents, including broadcast and cable networks, streaming and studios, and the company’s commercial capabilities. She will work closely with Paramount’s international leadership team, as well as the global content and streaming organization to do so, including helping to guide the continued international rollout of Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Kaufman will maintain her current responsibilities overseeing the global multi-billion-dollar consumer products and experiences organization.

Dr. Bhaskar Das joins IdeateLabs as Chairman

IdeateLabs, one of India’s largest independent digital-first marketing solutions providers, has announced that Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined the company as chairman. He will be mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company’s offerings across data, content, and community solutions.

IdeateLabs works across a body of clients offering turnkey Digital Transformation solutions that enables brands to embrace the ever-evolving business environment. The company operates as a preferred partner for brands taking up the responsibility of impacting business outcomes using Web 3.0 technologies and Direct-to-Consumer Conversations for the brands.

Business moves

The Odd Number acquires substantial equity in VM DSGN

The Odd Number has announced it has acquired a 49% equity stake in Vumile Mavumengwana’s design agency, VM DSGN, to create Odd by Dsgn, a new subsidiary to the through-the-line ideas agency.

“About two years ago, we identified a gap in the business as our need for design capabilities grew,” said Sibusiso Sitole, chief creative officer and co-founder of The Odd Number.

“We had a long-established relationship with Vumile, so no other agency made more sense to partner with. Vumile is a seasoned, award-winning, respected designer and creative director with experience in brand design, corporate identity, advertising, art direction, product development, and integrated and digital marketing. We’ve often collaborated over the years and admire his talent for liberating brands through the power of design.”

Since its inception five years ago, VM DSGN has established itself as a specialist in concept and creative development for brands, products and services, with a strong focus on branding and visual identity.

CEO at The Odd Number, Xola Nouse, explained, “The collective expertise, shared chemistry, and aligned values and vision between The Odd Number and VM DSGN make for a mutually beneficial partnership. As the newly-formed entity, Odd by Dsgn will be scaled up for future growth and primed to become a world-class specialist design agency.”

FNB is now the official sponsor of Cape Town City FC

First National Bank (FNB is is now the official title sponsor of Cape Town City FC. This three-year sponsorship will see the distinguished FNB brand adorn the front of Cape Town City’s shirt at the pinnacle of African football. The partnership begins from the 2022/23 season, which will see the Citizens compete domestically in the Premier Soccer League as well as continentally in the CAF Champions League. FNB have engrained themselves in South African sport for many years, uplifting and empowering athletes across sporting codes from grassroots to the highest professional level.

“It is an honour for Cape Town City FC to partner with a South African institution of this magnitude. FNB is one of the most recognisable brands in the country and has been a pioneer in strategic sporting partnerships. These types of sporting investments have shaped the growth and potential of South African sport and we laud the relentless desire and vision of FNB to play a critical role in South Africa’s rich sporting history and future.

“Football is the nation’s most popular sport both in active participants and viewers and we are delighted to connect football and FNB in a way never done before. Our brands are well-aligned, especially in terms of investing in the future well-being of our youth. This partnership allows Cape Town City to further expand the extensive work we do in our local communities at grassroots level, as we develop our DreamClub100 project and refine the future football stars and ambassadors of tomorrow,” said John Comitis, chairman of Cape Town City FC.

In the past six seasons, the Citizens have had impressive statistics including reaching four major cup finals in the club’s and winning two of them. In the 2022/23 season they will venture into the CAF Champions League for the first time in club history – a feat marking the monumental rise of CTCFC since 2016.

Leading South African space engineering firm Dragonfly Aerospace appoints London agency Curzon PR

Dragonfly Aerospace, the South Africa-based space engineering firm, has appointed UK agency Curzon PR to lead the public relations campaign for its ongoing global growth. Curzon PR will work closely with the Dragonfly team to drive the firm’s mission, and profile and engage with investors and stakeholders.

Dragonfly is part of South Africa’s strong space innovation sector. Uniquely, members of the Dragonfly team have worked on every microsatellite space mission since South Africa entered the space race.

Speaking about the appointment, Bryan Dean, Dragonfly CEO, said, “Dragonfly Aerospace is at an important part of its growth story and we need a PR partner to help us tell that story. We are on a mission to create compact high-performance imaging satellites that enable unprecedented business intelligence and improve the lives of people around the world.

“We wanted a PR partner that understands our vision and values. We liked Curzon PR’s strategic thinking and are excited to be working with them.”

Curzon PR founder, Farzana Baduel, commented, “We are delighted to work with Dragonfly Aerospace, who holds a unique place in South Africa’s proud space heritage. Our team is thrilled to be helping this forward-leaning business tell its story.

“This is the latest in a series of innovative space-based clients Curzon has worked with, and we look forward to working with more in the future.”

Making moves

M-Net to exclusively air three-part Reeva Steenkamp documentary, My Name is Reeva

It’s been nine years since the senseless and brutal death of Reeva Steenkamp at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius, and it is a killing that is still deeply embedded in the minds of millions across the globe.

Now, during Women’s Month and Reeva’s birthday month, M-Net will premiere My Name is Reeva, an emotive and sensitively told three-part documentary series based on the life of Reeva and the events which led to her shocking death on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Part 1 of My Name is Reeva will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Thursday 25 August at 8.30pm. Part 2 will be scheduled on Thursday 1 September and Part 3 on Thursday 8 September at 8.30 and all three parts will be available on Catch Up.

M-Net has acquired the rights to the documentary (which they will broadcast across Africa) made by WB Productions in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions, and Australia’s Global City Group.

Two-time SAFTA-nominated director, producer and writer, Warren Batchelor of WB Productions directed the true crime docuseries, produced by David Taylor while the script was written by SAFTA winner Justin Strydom.

The docuseries gives life to Reeva Steenkamp’s existence through intimate interviews with her parents as well as close friends and family, showing that a beautiful, intelligent, and beloved woman was taken in the prime of her life. It presents you with an in-depth analysis of what happened that fateful night; and it tells you of the effect of Reeva’s death had on those who loved her most.

Her parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, say: “We fully endorse Warren and his team to bring out the truth in this documentary and show the world who Reeva really was.”

