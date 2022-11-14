Call to action! 5FM and listeners to team up in 5-a-side soccer fundraiser













Come Saturday, and 5FM is hosting its inaugural 5-a-side football tournament in aid of youth sports development. Here’s how it will work…

Teams of 10 players each – one 5FM staff team, one SABC team and listener teams – will compete for the coveted title of inaugural 5’s FIVES champions and some amazing prizes, including R10 000 for the winning team, R5 000 for the second placed team and R2 000 each for the Most Valued Player, the Best Goalkeeper and the Best Goal Scorer.

“Soccer unites people like nothing else in the world. It literally brings together billions of people, especially South Africans,” says Dan Corder, host of 5 Breakfast, “It is a dream come true to be creating a 5-a-side tournament for the whole country, where everyone may celebrate playing the most beautiful game of all, in the year of the Men’s World Cup and Banyana Banyana becoming Women’s African champions. It is extraordinary that we will have African champions playing with us in the tournament. Best of all, the tournament will do some real good, as we provide equipment to under-resourced girls schools, so we can create opportunities for future heroes.”

Legendary SA footballer and Banyana Banyana captain, Janine van Wyk, will be joining the 5’s FIVES activities. Having made her debut for South Africa in 2005 and appointed Captain of Banyana Banyana in 2013, Van Wyk became the first captain in history to lead South Africa at a Women’s World Cup. Her JVW Football Club will add some extra fire to the matches, making professional players available to be drafted as part of the listener teams, as well as showcasing a super entertaining, high-octane exhibition match.

“We are extremely excited to be part of 5FM’s inaugural 5’s FIVES campaign where the country’s football loving radio listeners, mixed with radio presenters and of course our ‘Blue Diamond’ players will add an exciting twist to the tournament. This comes at such an amazing time, following Banyana Banyana’s historic win at WAFCON, as well as getting geared up to watch the Men’s World Cup later this year. It is a tremendous honour to have been selected by 5FM as the beneficiary, where hundreds of girls across the JVW Girls Schools League will benefit from the event,” Van Wyk said.

The tournament will be played according to standard 5-a-side rules and regulations and will kick off with group stages. Each team playing 3 times and the team topping each group progresses to the semi-final where knockout-style elimination determines the winner. Players must be at least 18yrs old.

The entry fee is R2500 (including VAT) per team and proceeds will go towards buying much-needed equipment for youth football development. 5FM’s presenters will also be joining in the fun and adding to the pumping vibe as MCs throughout the day.

The tournament takes place on the 19th of November at the Old Parks Sports Blub in Bordeaux, Randburg, starting at 12 noon

For more information and to enter, visit www.5FM.co.za or download the 5FM App.

