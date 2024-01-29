It is telling that just ahead of The Media’s interview with Telkom chief marketing officer, Gugu Mthembu, the telecoms giant was awarded Sponsor of the Year (for the Netball World Cup 2023) – among other achievements in this arena – at the Hollard Sports Industry Awards. It was also honoured for its #StandTall campaign for the Netball World Cup.

At the time, Mthembu posted on LinkedIn: “It’s thrilling to see the effort and passion that went into this tournament, from us as sponsors and all the various stakeholders that made it a success, being recognised and rewarded.”

“Committed to championing the waves of connectivity through extensive infrastructure, relevant and innovative products that offer immense value and benefit in market,” Telkom takes its sponsorship commitments seriously.

Those “waves of connectivity” sees Telkom now as the naming sponsor of The Radio Awards – the Telkom Radio Awards – after the three-year deal was inked.

“Telkom,” ventures Mthembu, “has a long history of democratising access to information and connecting people to a better life. Radio, too, has played the same role for over 100 years. So it’s a no-brainer for Telkom to back awards that celebrate this medium, that continues to be the most easily accessible in a country plagued by inequality.”

Besides the commitment to access to information, the company also respects the role of culture.

“Telkom is a proudly South African brand first and foremost,” says Mthembu. “With South African culture in constant flux, it is critical for us as a brand to have our finger on the pulse. Understanding and demonstrating that we are in touch with what moves our people. This assists us to remain relevant in order to put forward the most appropriate offerings, delivering on the ambitions of our consumers.”

Powerful connections

Telkom, she adds, believes in leaving no one behind in a connected world and the medium of radio shares this purpose strongly. “Radio is ubiquitous, accessible, and immediate. These are powerful traits that resonate with a brand like ours.”

As a three-time winner of Sunday Times GenNext Awards’ ‘Coolest Telecommunications Provider’, South Africa’s youth clearly have time for Telkom. And in return, the company is committed to South Africa’s youth.

“We are passionate about the youth as a brand. They are a key segment with a lot of potential to change the world,” she says. “We cater for them through curated products and services that make sense to where they are in their lives right now. Our prepaid offerings are a proof point of this. There’s also something even bigger that we are cooking right now that will revolutionise how young people see Telkom, so watch the space…”

Earlier in 2023, the company announced brand partnerships with influencers and content creators, a vital component in ‘talking’ to today’s youth.

“Partnering with influencers and content creators is not new for us; we understand that sometimes brands need to showcase values through the platforms of personalities in order to land,” Mthembu says. “It has worked for us, and we are excited about continuing to share the Telkom story and build relationships with our consumers through their loved personalities.”

Backing iconic voices

The company is certainly no stranger to the radio space, as Mthembu confirms: “Backing iconic voices on radio as part of our influencer programme was a step we took in the past. It has worked very well and is the perfect genesis for our recent effort to support radio through the Telkom Radio Awards Sponsorship, we are super excited about what the future holds.”

Mthembu believes access to information is everything in this day and age. “Enabling people’s access is something we take very seriously. This guides the offerings we put out and is firmly rooted our purpose as a brand that wants to democratising access. This is a form of empowerment that can only be good for society,” she explains.

And helping communities bridge the digital divide is key to its plans.

“The proof is really in the pudding,” she says. “Our products are put together with the view to deliver immense value and benefit our consumers. We know data is the new gold so as a brand we are committed to letting everyone shine from the lower end of the market to the top end.”