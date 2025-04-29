There’s no doubt South Africans have embraced Korean content on streaming channels. With new drama Crushology 101 set to begin shortly on Viu in South Africa, we caught up with the three young stars of the show, Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min and Jo Joon-young.

In essence, Crushology 101 is a coming of age romantic drama.

“Ban Hee-jin (Roh Jeong Eui), nicknamed Bunny—a brilliant sculpture student at Yein University with a sharp eye for art but terrible luck in love. After a humiliating first romance, she vows to prioritise looks over personality… only to find herself torn between two irresistible men.”

Let’s find out more about the young stars of the show.

Roh Jeong-eui

Q: Korean Entertainment is hugely popular in South Africa. What do you say to fans here about Crushology 101?

A: Hi everyone! This is Roh Jeong-eui! Thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown for Korean dramas. I hope you enjoy Viu Original Crushology 101 and give it lots of love too! I’ll keep working hard to bring you more fun and diverse projects, so please keep looking forward to what Korean content has to offer. Thank you 🙂

Q: What made you choose Viu Original Crushology 101?

A: The script was just so fun and engaging. More than anything, I felt it was a chance to capture the essence of my twenties, and I was drawn to the idea of bringing the character ‘Bani’ to life in my own way. That’s what made me decide to take on the role.

Q: How similar are you to Bani?

A: I think Bani’s cheerful personality is a lot like mine. The way she’s chill and bright around her friends really reflects how I am, too.

Q: What makes Bani an appealing character?

A: I think her pure smile and innocence are her biggest charms (laughs). I really put in a lot of effort to express Bani’s bright, heartwarming smile—the kind of smile that makes you smile just by watching her.

Q: What was the most memorable scene for you while filming Viu Original Curshology 101?

A: One scene that really stands out for me is when Bani opens up about her struggles while drinking with Bobae and Kkotnim (laughs). We had so much fun filming it. Since we were all so comfortable with each other—like real friends—it barely even felt like work.

Lee Chae-min

Q: South Africans love Korean shows. What do you say to fans here about Crushology 101? What were your experiences shooting this series?

A: First of all, thank you so much for your love and support for Korean dramas. I hope you’ll also enjoy Viu Original Crushology 101, a series that brings its own unique charm. Please continue to show your love and interest in Korean dramas, and I’ll keep working hard to show you an even better side of myself—so please stay tuned. Thank you!

Q: What made you choose Viu Original Crushology 101?

A: First of all, the script was such an enjoyable read that it left a strong impression on me. There are many youth dramas out there, but what drew me to this one was its unique charm—those fresh and heartwarming emotions that only this story delivers.

Q: How similar are you to Jae-yeol?

A: I’d say the similarity between me and the character is around 30 to 40%. On the outside, we both seem a bit cold, but deep down, we’re actually quite different from that impression—that part feels similar to me. Aside from that, I think our way of speaking and how we treat people are quite different.

Q: What makes Jae-yeol an appealing character?

A: First of all, Hwang Jae-yeol is the textbook definition of a tsundere. He doesn’t show much interest in others, but once someone becomes part of his inner circle, he takes care of them with unwavering warmth. That contrast—that classic tsundere charm—is what I think makes him so appealing.

Q: What was the most memorable moment for you while filming Viu Original Crushology 101?

A: I think the first shoot is what stands out the most in my memory. We started filming in the middle of a really hot summer, and since I sweat a lot, the staff on set were all pretty surprised. There’s even a scene where my sweat is clearly visible in the actual footage—that episode definitely stuck with me.

Jo Joon-young

Q: How similar are you to Ji-won?

A: Ji-won usually doesn’t show big emotional swings and tends to be endlessly gentle with the people he cares about. He may seem quiet, but once he’s comfortable with someone, he’s actually playful and jokes around a lot—that’s something I really relate to.

Q: What makes Ji-won an appealing character?

A: I think Ji-won’s biggest charm is his strong inner strength and kindness. No matter what happens, he stays by Bani’s side without wavering—that steadfast presence is what makes him so special.

Q: What was the most memorable scene for you while filming Viu Original Crushology 101?

A: The most special scene for me was when Ji-won, who had always stayed quietly and warmly by Bani’s side, finally opened up about his growing feelings for her on his home terrace. It was such a sincere and heartfelt moment.

Q: What are the kinds of roles you dream of playing as your career develops?

A: There are so many roles I’d love to take on in the future, but I’m especially interested in playing a character with supernatural powers or taking on a noir genre that lets me explore action scenes.