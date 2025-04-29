The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
5FM’s school War Cry Championship winners revealed
After a hype-fuelled few weeks of chanting, cheering, and showcasing the best high school spirit South Africa has on offer, 5FM announced the winners of the 2nd annual 5FM 5 War Cry Championship – powered by Standard Bank – during an electrifying final event at the SABC Broadcast Centre in Auckland Park.
Nick Hamman and the 5 Breakfast team hosted a live broadcast ,inviting delegates from the finalist schools into studio, and giving them a final chance to showcase and Ampli5 their war cries.
A hoard of entries from across the country were narrowed down to a Top 5 by public voting, as well as an expert panel of 5FM judges in each of the girls’, boys’ and co-ed categories, before a fierce Top 3 battle took centre stage.
There could, of course, only be one ultimate winner per category – an accolade that was announced live on air to the soundtrack of roaring rounds of applause and cheers.
The top performers in the 2025 #5FMWarCryCHamps are:
GIRLS’ SCHOOLS CATEGORY:
3rd Place: St Mary’s School, Waverley 2nd Place: St Stithians Girls’ College
WINNER: Jeppe High School for Girls
BOYS’ SCHOOLS CATEGORY:
3rd Place: Parktown Boys’ High School 2nd Place: Northwood School WINNER: St Stithians Boys’ College
CO-ED SCHOOLS CATEGORY:
3rd Place: Sacred Heart College
2nd Place: Trinity House Centurion High School WINNER: Redhill School
Each winning school took home a whopping R20 000 in cash, which they can either keep or use to support a charity of their choice, as well as an epic party featuring 5FM at their matric dance – with the SA’s favourite youth station’s hottest DJs lighting up the decks. That’s R60K in total prize money and three unforgettable parties incoming.
Announcing the shortlist for WAN-Ifra’s Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2025
These outstanding finalists were selected from the winners of WAN-Ifra’s regional Digital Media Awards across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and South Asia.
They represent the most innovative, creative, and high-impact digital media projects in the industry today, setting a global benchmark for excellence in journalism, innovation in digital products, bold use of AI, rigorous fact-checking, forward-thinking monetisation strategies, and creative approaches to audience engagement.
From this elite group, our international jury has carefully evaluated and selected the top three projects in each category. The winners will be announced during the World News Media Congress in Krakow, Poland, on 5 May .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entries open for the AIBs 2025 – supporting quality journalism
The Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the AIBs 2025 – the world’s premier awards for factual journalism and production across audio, video, and digital platforms.In an age where trust in media is more critical than ever, the AIBs celebrate journalism that is fearless, accurate, and free from bias.
Entries are welcomed from individuals and organisations across the globe, in any language, reflecting the truly international nature and influence of the AIBs.Respected by newsrooms, media organisations, and audiences worldwide, the AIBs offer a platform to showcase work that informs, inspires, and holds power to account.Categories for the AIBs 2025 include:AUDIO CATEGORIES
- Arts and Culture
- Health and Social
- Investigative
- Journalist of the Year
- News Coverage
- Radio or Podcast Presenter of the Year
- Sustainability
VIDEO CATEGORIES
- Arts and Culture
- Breaking News
- Continuing News
- Domestic Affairs
- Health and Social
- Innovative Factual
- International Affairs
- Investigative
- Journalist of the Year
- Politics and Business
- Presenter of the Year
- Short Feature
- Sustainability
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
- Channel of the Year
- Production Company of the Year
The AIBs are open for entry until 30 June 2025, after which the rigorous judging process led by international media leaders and experts will begin. For full details on how to enter and the submission guidelines, visit: www.theaibs.tv
Type Directors Club global TDC71 winners announced
Creative innovation and extraordinary craft were on full display in the global winners in the prestigious TDC71 Competition, has been announced by the Type Directors Club, the world’s leading typography organisation.
This year’s esteemed global jury awarded a total of 170 TDC71 Certificates of Typographic Excellence – 104 in Communication Design, 37 in Type Design, and 29 in Lettering – to entrants from 26 countries.
Leading the way with seven coveted TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, is Pentagram New York. They include five in Print or Digital – Brand Identity System, one each for Barco de Papel, Helions, Williamstown, Windham Campbell, and The Roald Dahl Story Company.The firm also has two wins in Print or Digital – Logotype/Monogram – Single, one for Barco de Papel and the other for Helions.
The New York Times Magazine New York has six winning entries, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial – Editorial/Catalog/Magazine – Series, for “The Weirdest, Wildest Performances of the Year”, “The Olympics Issue”, “The Lives They Lived”, “Forget the Academy. Our Nominees Are…”, “The Retirement Issue”, and “The Culture Issue”.In addition, The New York Times Kids has three TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial – Book/Magazine Cover – Series, for “2024 Covers”, “The Elections Issue“, and “The Games Issue”.The New York Times, working with Daisy Chain Studio London, has two wins in Communication Design for “State of The Times”, one each in Motion – Credits or Titles, and in Print or Digital – Brand Identity System.A showcase of all TDC71 Certificate winners can be viewed here.
Entries Now Open for the 2025 Sasol New Signatures Visual Arts Competition
Entries are now officially open for the 2025 Sasol New Signatures Visual Arts Competition, South Africa’s premier platform for emerging visual artists. Now in its 35th year of Sasol’s sponsorship, Sasol New Signatures remains the most prestigious platform for emerging artists to break into the professional art world.
It is a launchpad for creative careers, a celebration of bold and fresh ideas, and a testament to the transformative power of visual storytelling and the ability of art to inspire, challenge, and connect.Under the custodianship of the Association of Arts Pretoria, the Sasol New Signatures has a proud legacy of launching the careers of some of South Africa’s most respected and recognisable contemporary artists. Many former winners and finalists have gone on to establish themselves nationally and internationally, having their work showcased in leading galleries, museums, and biennales.
“We are delighted to once again open the call for entries to South Africa’s longest-running and respected art competition,” said Pfunzo Sidogi, Chairperson of Sasol New Signatures. “Thanks to the continued support from Sasol and our logistical partner, Stuttaford Van Lines, the competition is free to enter, making it one of the most accessible high-profile competitions in the country. Sasol New Signatures remains both inclusive and artistically rigorous, dedicated to showcasing emerging talent. We are looking for work that is original, bold in vision, and capable of sparking thought and emotion”.
The competition is open to all South African artists aged 18 and older who have not yet held a solo exhibition, except for academic exhibitions such as those for a Master’s degree.Artists must submit their entries in person at one of eight collection points around South Africa on: Tuesday, 10 and Wednesday, 11 June 2025 between 10h00 to 16h00.
ENGIE South Africa wins IFLR Africa Award
ENGIE South Africa’s Legal team has been named In-House Energy Legal Team of the Year at the fifth annual IFLR Africa Awards held on 27 March 2025 in Cape Town. This accolade, presented by the International Financial Law Review (IFLR), recognises outstanding legal innovation and excellence in cross-border energy transactions.
The award showcases in-house Legal teams that have played pivotal roles in complex, market-shaping deals across the African continent. Led by Katy-Lynne Kay, ENGIE’s Chief Legal and Ethics Officer for Renewables and Flex Power, the ENGIE team has consistently demonstrated deep expertise, innovative thinking, and a continued commitment to legal excellence within the renewable energy sector.
“This recognition by IFLR is a celebration of the phenomenal talent and dedication within our legal team. We are honoured to have played a role in transactions that not only contribute to the continent’s energy future, but also set new benchmarks for legal innovation and collaboration,” says Kay. “At ENGIE, our legal professionals are more than just advisors. They are transition makers, driving the energy transition through legal insight, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence.”
Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards announce 51 finalists highlighting construction industry expertise, leadership and progression
Amid great anticipation, the 51 finalists for the 3rd edition of Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards have officially been revealed. Celebrating excellence across the built environment, Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards honour the commitment, skill and vision that continue to shape cities and uplift communities, championing projects promote sustainable design and construction.
Taking place on 20 June 2025, at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, the awards will celebrate winners across 12 unique categories, including Architecture Firm of the Year, Contractor of the Year, Excellence in Leadership, Rising Star, Leading Woman of the Year, Residential Project of the Year, Commercial Project of the Year, Retrofit Project of the Year, Engineering Consultancy of the Year, Infrastructure Project of the Year and Digitalisation Project of the Year along with the newly introduced Environmental Excellence category.
This category recognises individuals, companies and projects leading the way in eco-conscious construction. Finalists include the Thaba Eco Village & Lifestyle Centre project by Boogertman & Partners; the Let’s Be Green Hillbrow Project by Green Thumb Composting Company; and The Main Reef Water Tower by Murray & Dickson Construction Group.