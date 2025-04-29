WINNER: Jeppe High School for Girls

BOYS’ SCHOOLS CATEGORY:

3rd Place: Parktown Boys’ High School 2nd Place: Northwood School WINNER: St Stithians Boys’ College

CO-ED SCHOOLS CATEGORY:

3rd Place: Sacred Heart College

2nd Place: Trinity House Centurion High School WINNER: Redhill School

Each winning school took home a whopping R20 000 in cash, which they can either keep or use to support a charity of their choice, as well as an epic party featuring 5FM at their matric dance – with the SA’s favourite youth station’s hottest DJs lighting up the decks. That’s R60K in total prize money and three unforgettable parties incoming.

Announcing the shortlist for WAN-Ifra’s Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2025

These outstanding finalists were selected from the winners of WAN-Ifra’s regional Digital Media Awards across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and South Asia.

They represent the most innovative, creative, and high-impact digital media projects in the industry today, setting a global benchmark for excellence in journalism, innovation in digital products, bold use of AI, rigorous fact-checking, forward-thinking monetisation strategies, and creative approaches to audience engagement.

From this elite group, our international jury has carefully evaluated and selected the top three projects in each category. The winners will be announced during the World News Media Congress in Krakow, Poland, on 5 May .

Entries open for the AIBs 2025 – supporting quality journalism

The Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the AIBs 2025 – the world’s premier awards for factual journalism and production across audio, video, and digital platforms.In an age where trust in media is more critical than ever, the AIBs celebrate journalism that is fearless, accurate, and free from bias.

Entries are welcomed from individuals and organisations across the globe, in any language, reflecting the truly international nature and influence of the AIBs.Respected by newsrooms, media organisations, and audiences worldwide, the AIBs offer a platform to showcase work that informs, inspires, and holds power to account.Categories for the AIBs 2025 include:AUDIO CATEGORIES

Arts and Culture

Health and Social

Investigative

Journalist of the Year

News Coverage

Radio or Podcast Presenter of the Year

Sustainability

VIDEO CATEGORIES

Arts and Culture

Breaking News

Continuing News

Domestic Affairs

Health and Social

Innovative Factual

International Affairs

Investigative

Journalist of the Year

Politics and Business

Presenter of the Year

Short Feature

Sustainability

SPECIALIST CATEGORIES

Channel of the Year

Production Company of the Year

The AIBs are open for entry until 30 June 2025, after which the rigorous judging process led by international media leaders and experts will begin. For full details on how to enter and the submission guidelines, visit: www.theaibs.tv

Type Directors Club global TDC71 winners announced

Creative innovation and extraordinary craft were on full display in the global winners in the prestigious TDC71 Competition, has been announced by the Type Directors Club, the world’s leading typography organisation.

This year’s esteemed global jury awarded a total of 170 TDC71 Certificates of Typographic Excellence – 104 in Communication Design, 37 in Type Design, and 29 in Lettering – to entrants from 26 countries.

Leading the way with seven coveted TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, is Pentagram New York. They include five in Print or Digital – Brand Identity System, one each for Barco de Papel, Helions, Williamstown, Windham Campbell, and The Roald Dahl Story Company.The firm also has two wins in Print or Digital – Logotype/Monogram – Single, one for Barco de Papel and the other for Helions.

The New York Times Magazine New York has six winning entries, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial – Editorial/Catalog/Magazine – Series, for “The Weirdest, Wildest Performances of the Year”, “The Olympics Issue”, “The Lives They Lived”, “Forget the Academy. Our Nominees Are…”, “The Retirement Issue”, and “The Culture Issue”.In addition, The New York Times Kids has three TDC71 Certificate wins, all in Communication Design, Publication/Editorial – Book/Magazine Cover – Series, for “2024 Covers”, “The Elections Issue“, and “The Games Issue”.The New York Times, working with Daisy Chain Studio London, has two wins in Communication Design for “State of The Times”, one each in Motion – Credits or Titles, and in Print or Digital – Brand Identity System.A showcase of all TDC71 Certificate winners can be viewed here.

Entries Now Open for the 2025 Sasol New Signatures Visual Arts Competition

Entries are now officially open for the 2025 Sasol New Signatures Visual Arts Competition, South Africa’s premier platform for emerging visual artists. Now in its 35th year of Sasol’s sponsorship, Sasol New Signatures remains the most prestigious platform for emerging artists to break into the professional art world.

It is a launchpad for creative careers, a celebration of bold and fresh ideas, and a testament to the transformative power of visual storytelling and the ability of art to inspire, challenge, and connect.Under the custodianship of the Association of Arts Pretoria, the Sasol New Signatures has a proud legacy of launching the careers of some of South Africa’s most respected and recognisable contemporary artists. Many former winners and finalists have gone on to establish themselves nationally and internationally, having their work showcased in leading galleries, museums, and biennales.

“We are delighted to once again open the call for entries to South Africa’s longest-running and respected art competition,” said Pfunzo Sidogi, Chairperson of Sasol New Signatures. “Thanks to the continued support from Sasol and our logistical partner, Stuttaford Van Lines, the competition is free to enter, making it one of the most accessible high-profile competitions in the country. Sasol New Signatures remains both inclusive and artistically rigorous, dedicated to showcasing emerging talent. We are looking for work that is original, bold in vision, and capable of sparking thought and emotion”.

The competition is open to all South African artists aged 18 and older who have not yet held a solo exhibition, except for academic exhibitions such as those for a Master’s degree.Artists must submit their entries in person at one of eight collection points around South Africa on: Tuesday, 10 and Wednesday, 11 June 2025 between 10h00 to 16h00.