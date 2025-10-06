The annual MOST Awards – initially slated for 8 October – will now take place on 15 October 2025 at the Empire Venue and Conference Centre, and promises to be a memorable celebration of the industry’s diversity, integrity, agility and creativity. Tickets to the event are available via Quicket.

The highly anticipated MOST Awards set the benchmark of excellence in the South African media industry, where the best in media agency and media owner service in South Africa are recognised.

Owned and presented by Arena Holdings, the Awards celebrate the industry’s top performers based on independent research conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI).

Since 2011, the MOST Awards have honoured service excellence across digital, Print, TV, Radio and Out-of-Home (OOH) categories, with the following awards being made:

Media Owner of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Media Owner Lamb Award

Media Agency and Media Owner Legend Award (individual awards)

Media Agency and Media OwnersRising Star Award (individual awards)

This year’s sponsors who make the MOST Awards possible include Media24, DStv Media Sales, YFM, Spark Media, Mediamark and 365 Digital.

Follow this link to purchase tickets via Quicket: https://qkt.io/Ym0jll

Industry stakeholders looking for sponsorship or showcase opportunities are invited to reach out to Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa