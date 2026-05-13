The Business of the Media magazine is where strategy meets storytelling. This publication unpacks the forces shaping today’s media landscape – from advertising and digital innovation to leadership, culture and revenue growth.
The Business of The Media will deliver sharp insights, expert commentary and real-world case studies that reveal how influence is built, scaled and sustained in a rapidly evolving industry. Out end June 2026.
Talk to Tarin-Lee Watts
- C: 079 504 7729
- E: mailto:wattst@arena.africa