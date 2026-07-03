For the last decade, ‘data‑driven decision making’ has been treated as the gold standard for growth. Measure everything. Optimise relentlessly. Follow the numbers. And yet, despite better dashboards and more sophisticated analytics than ever before, many organisations are struggling to grow in ways that feel meaningful, differentiated or enduring.

The problem is not data itself. It’s the belief that data alone can tell us where to go next.

As Harvard Business Review cautions, leaders often either “take the evidence presented as gospel or dismiss it altogether. Both approaches are misguided”.

Data is exceptional at explaining what has already happened. It helps us understand behaviour, refine processes, and assess performance. What it cannot do is imagine new futures. Left unchecked, an over‑reliance on data risks narrowing ambition, rewarding short‑term efficiency over long‑term value and blinding organisations to opportunities that don’t yet show up on a chart.

True growth happens when data informs decisions, but human insight sets the destination.

When data becomes a constraint

Nike’s recent history offers a cautionary tale. Under CEO John Donahoe, the brand doubled down on a direct‑to‑consumer (D2C), data‑centric strategy. Wholesale relationships were cut back, marketing became increasingly performance‑led, and customer relationship management (CRM) data was elevated as a primary growth lever. Initially, the model appeared to work – particularly during the pandemic-driven boom of 2020.

But from 2021 onwards, cracks began to show. Nike’s cultural relevance softened, competitors gained ground, and relationships with key partners deteriorated. Despite abundant consumer data, the brand lost mental availability and momentum. Eventually, leadership changed, with longtime Nike veteran Elliott Hill returning the organisation towards its roots.

The lesson isn’t that D2C or data-driven CRM are inherently flawed. It’s that when data is allowed to override brand intuition, cultural understanding and audience empathy, even the strongest brands can drift off course.

Growth doesn’t always announce itself in the data

By contrast, some of the most powerful growth moments in business came from decisions that weren’t data-led at all.

The NFL’s transformation of the Super Bowl halftime show is a classic example. For years, halftime was a moment of disengagement – viewers tuned out, grabbed snacks or switched channels. Then, in 1993, the NFL made a bold call to feature Michael Jackson. The move wasn’t driven by existing performance metrics; it was based on a deep understanding of cultural behaviour.

The result is the now-famous ‘halftime effect’: halftime became a headline act, viewership surged and performers experienced massive boosts in popularity and sales. Data later confirmed the impact, but it didn’t predict the opportunity – human insight did.

Vision first, data second

Perhaps the most striking example of insight-led growth comes from outside traditional brand thinking altogether. Since the early 1990s, South Korea has deliberately invested in exporting its culture – from K‑pop and K‑dramas to food, fashion and technology. This wasn’t driven by optimising existing industries, but by a clear, unified vision of national identity and influence.

The results speak for themselves. Cultural exports now contribute tens of billions of dollars to the economy, major global acts rival multinational corporations in GDP impact, and tourism has flourished as a direct outcome of cultural engagement. Data followed the vision – not the other way around.

Rebalancing the equation

The opportunity for organisations today is not to abandon data, but to rebalance their relationship with it. That starts with better questions:

Where might data be giving us clarity, but not meaning?

What human truths, cultural shifts or emerging behaviours sit outside our dashboards?

How do we create space for intuition, challenge and imagination alongside metrics?

Growth demands courage. The courage to trust human judgement, to think beyond optimisation and to remember that the most valuable decisions often start as informed leaps, not statistical certainties.

Data should light the path and confirm the validity of routes. But it’s people who still need to decide where the journey leads.

Tafadzwa Muzuwa is the strategy director at Machine, a human agency that delivers effective creativity and business-driven growth through real cultural insights backed by truly connected people data.