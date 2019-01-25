Online Radio will be just that much taller and iridescent this year. We are starting to see a sudden peak of interest in this space – driven more by tech-savvy mobile users, rather than by the industry.

This, of course, is good news for advertising in the space.

How will it evolve/change since last year?

Radio is evolving more in the way in which it is being accessed. From apps on our mobile devices to our laptops and Smart TV’s – access to digital radio or digital music streaming is becoming more available. Added to this, we have an increase in niche stations speaking to markets who share similar interests, cultures and beliefs – listeners who are actively choosing to listen and engage within these digital environments.

The digital space is opening the door for newcomers, creating opportunities for these smaller stations to broadcast without the huge overhead costs, “red tape” and licensing associated with being a traditional broadcaster.

What are some of the biggest trends that agencies need to take note of/ look out for?

With limited/ no availability on the FM spectrum, the only other option is to use FM’s oldest cousin AM or shift over completely to digital broadcasting.

Online radio is finally gaining recognition as a real means of broadcasting, with existing terrestrial stations migrating over, new stations starting up and ongoing brand conversations around developing really good, quality content. Online radio is changing the face of radio, whereby instead of simply broadcasting, these stations are becoming content generators, engagement and innovation hubs, and distributers.

Agencies and brands need to make the mental shift away from the idea of “how many millions of people will this reach” and rather to “how many real engagements will my brand have?”

It’s a similar concept to focusing on brand ‘influencers’, some of whose followings start from as little as 500 people. Yes, it’s 500 people, but it is 500 people who have chosen to follow this person because they agree with and enjoy the content being produced by ‘said influencer’. With very tight budgets, the spray and pray model is just not going to cut it. Rather fish where the fishes are.

What challenges does online radio sales face?

We face many challenges but coming off the back of 2018 one of the biggest challenges being faced is data charges, ultimately directly affecting accessibility.

On a lighter note, there has been an ongoing growth of free wi-fi zones, compressed data and service providers (like Cell C – Black & Telkom FreeMe) providing customers with free streaming opportunities.