Breaking news: SABC building evacuated after diesel leak













The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s building housing its radio operations in Auckland Park has been evacuated after a diesel spillage.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu has confirmed in a statement that an earlier power outage resulted in the broadcaster’s internal systems being switched from City Power to its back-up generator.

“Due to the ageing and failure of the equipment, this led to the diesel tank overflowing,” Mthembu said. “The health and safety of SABC employees is of paramount importance and, as a precautionary measure, all our employees from the Radio Park building have been safely evacuated.”

Meanwhile News24 reported a Netcare 911 spokesperson saying over 2000 litres had leaked from a diesel generator on the 15th floor, trapping employees the floors above.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za