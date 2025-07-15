The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

2025 Bookmarks finalists announced

These exceptional individuals, brands and agencies are setting the standard in South Africa’s digital media and marketing landscape. From groundbreaking campaigns to tech innovation and content that connects.

This year’s finalists span a powerful mix of industry heavyweights and digital disruptors, from KFC, Cadbury, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Clicks, City Lodge Hotels, Audi South Africa, Spotify, PepsiCo, Showmax, Sanlam, Volkswagen, Toyota, and McDonald’s, to rising digital startups, niche publishers, and purpose-led campaigns.

The Bookmarks are also introducing the Bookmark Rankings in 2025 – set for November – a definitive look at who’s leading the digital game in South Africa.

Click here to see finalists in all the categories.

Tickets for the event, taking place on 14 August, are available here.

CapeTalk and 702 reveal 2025 Nedbank Business Ignite Awards winners

CapeTalk and 702’s Nedbank Business Ignite Awards winners are Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba. The companies exemplify the spirit of innovation and disruption that the initiative promotes within South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“Business Ignite continues to spotlight the bold visionaries who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship in South Africa. This year’s winners have demonstrated not only grit and innovation, but a fearless commitment to disrupting industries for the better. In a country that urgently needs fresh thinking and bold action, disruption is not just a trend, it’s a necessity,” said Alan Shannon, executive: sales strategy and enablement at Nedbank. “Their stories are a powerful reminder that when passion meets purpose, business becomes a force for meaningful change.”

Bio-Pak, the winner from CapeTalk, is a pioneering manufacturer of home compostable food packaging, including coffee cups, lids and cartons. By challenging the dominance of traditional plastic and PLA-lined packaging, Bio-Pak provides consumers with genuinely compostable solutions while educating clients on responsible disposal practices.

Ukuhamba, the winner from 702, is revolutionising the prosthetics industry by utilising cutting-edge technologies to produce high-quality, affordable, and custom-made prosthetics and orthotics for amputees and individuals with disabilities. By using recycled plastic bottles and advanced 3D printing techniques, Ukuhamba addresses the inaccessibility of traditional prosthetics in South Africa, making them lighter, more flexible, and significantly more affordable.

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, emphasised the significance of the winners, stating, “The remarkable achievements of Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba highlight the extraordinary potential of South African entrepreneurs to drive real change.”

Shop! SA announces 2025 Awards judges panel

Shop! South Africa has confirmed an esteemed panel of judges for the 2025 Shopper Marketing Awards, now in its third year.

Di Wilson, founder and MD of Shop! SA, said: “These awards aren’t just about in-store displays. They’re about strategic shopper thinking and integrated campaigns that deliver real impact. They celebrate brands that view the world through a shopper lens and drive measurable bottom-line results. Having this panel brings gravitas, insight, and credibility to the judging process, and inspires the entire industry to push the boundaries.”

The 2025 Awards ceremony will take place on 11 November at Bryanston Country Club. Entries close on 31 July. Please visit shopassociation.africa/ to enter.

The judges are:

Bev Anderson, channel lead, off-premise retail, Heineken SA

Diana Williams, head of category & customer marketing, Haleon SA

Helen McDougall, CEO, Woodlands Dairy SA

Joss Myers, MD, Barrows Global

Tshiamo Tladi, marketing director, Hyundai SA

Nana Lloyd, marketing director, Nativa

Wendy van Zyl, category & customer executive, Libstar

Tanja Korte, MD, Rainmaker Marketing

Francois Jurgens, commercial director, Nestlé SA

Siobhan O’Sullivan, managing executive HPC – group strategy and marketing, premier FMCG

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa’s Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme crowns the winner of its tech start-up pitchathon

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced that 20 young entrepreneurs have graduated from its Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme. The year-long programme addresses youth unemployment through advanced digital skills development and entrepreneurial support.

The graduates received their certificates of completion at Liquid’s head office in Johannesburg on 25 June. The event culminated in four technology start-ups pitching their businesses to a panel of industry judges. ProLink, a digital platform for connecting users with verified contractors in Mthatha, emerged as the winning start-up, securing R100 000 in seed funding and a 12-month business support package.

“This programme proves the impact of investing intentionally in South Africa’s youth. By equipping young people with future-fit skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, Cassava Technologies is proud to support grassroots innovation that addresses real-world challenges. For us, it’s about empowering the country’s youth, not only to participate in the digital future, but actively shape it. Well done to all the graduates and the pitching start-ups, and congratulations to ProLink,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

The One Club’s Young Guns 23 Jury Includes Five in Middle East & Africa

The One Club for Creativity announced the 100+ creative professionals from around the world who will serve on the jury for the global Young Guns 23, including five based in the Middle East & Africa region.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative professionals. The programme is open to those ages 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance. Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work.

This year’s jury includes the following creative professionals based in the Middle East & Africa:

Sara Eid, regional creative director, Serviceplan Arabia, Jeddah

Alison Hingle, senior creative, Joe Public United, Johannesburg (YG5)

Adetutu Laditan, founder, creative director, Woof Studios, Lagos

Prerna Mehra, ECD, Mullenlowe MENA, Dubai

Bongiwe Neema Nouse, creative director, The Odd Number, Johannesburg

The complete list of Young Guns 23 judges can be viewed here.

The online entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of August 14, 2025, regular deadline 28 August 2025, and final deadline September 18, 2025. Winners will be announced in December.