Micro-dramas are booming on mobile

Bite-sized vertical dramas are thriving as audiences embrace swipeable, phone-first storytelling.

Bite-sized vertical dramas are thriving as audiences embrace swipeable, phone-first storytelling. South Africans watch with intent

Viewing peaks in the mornings, evenings and lunch breaks, showing deliberate engagement rather than passive scrolling.

Viewing peaks in the mornings, evenings and lunch breaks, showing deliberate engagement rather than passive scrolling. Social media drives discovery

Audiences often find content on platforms like TikTok before moving to streaming apps.

Audiences often find content on platforms like before moving to streaming apps. Local relevance boosts engagement

Romance, betrayal and revenge resonate strongly, especially when stories reflect familiar cultures, languages and settings.

Romance, betrayal and revenge resonate strongly, especially when stories reflect familiar cultures, languages and settings. Short-form complements long-form viewing

Platforms such as Viu see micro-dramas as an added viewing option, not a replacement for traditional series and films.

What if your next guilty-pleasure drama only took a minute to watch?

Everyone loves a delicious plot twist or a high-stakes love story, where the scandal and suspense are almost unbearable, and now you can have it all done in a few minutes. The growing popularity of short, vertical micro-dramas are giving viewers their fix in minute-long episodes, right on their phones.

These fresh micro-dramas offer all the action and intrigue viewers have come to expect from long-form content, but now in a bite-size format they are already comfortable with, thanks to social media.

What’s becoming clear, however, is that this isn’t just a global trend playing out uniformly. When it comes to this new, highly ‘snackable’ format, viewing behaviours are starting to take on distinct local textures – and South Africa is no exception.

Intentional viewing moments

Across the market, a more nuanced pattern of consumption is emerging that the typical ‘taxi to work’ viewing one might expect. Engagement tends to cluster around evenings and early morning before the day begins, as well as midday breaks, pointing to more intentional viewing moments rather than purely “in-between” or on-the-go consumption.

Discovery, too, is increasingly ecosystem-driven. Users are often encountering short-form content via social platforms, before moving into deeper viewing on apps, highlighting a fluid journey from scroll to stream.

What’s notable about local uptake is how differently it’s being integrated into daily routines – especially when compared to the consumption of long form content – with usage patterns showing more deliberate, lean-in behaviour at specific moments in the day, rather than passive consumption alone.

Built for the way we scroll

South Africa is fertile soil for this shift. One of the country’s most popular short-video platforms is TikTok, which is a clear signal that appetite for short, vertical video is well-established. Audiences have spent years getting used to vertical video through social platforms and influencer content, becoming comfortable with fast, swipeable storytelling.

It was only a matter of time before scripted drama followed that same path. Shorter episodes also mean faster production cycles, allowing stories to reach viewers quickly and keep pace with changing tastes.

Our phone habits also shape how stories are told. When you’re watching on your mobile, you’re often in a distracted headspace. These micro-dramas typically open with a hook, establish the situation quickly, and end on a moment that nudges you into the next episode.

They’re highly compelling and meet viewers where they are, rather than demanding long stretches of attention.

In a mobile-first environment, how content is packaged is becoming just as important as the story itself. Our viewing data reveals that format, artwork and visual cues play a significant role in driving engagement among local audiences, reinforcing the idea that in a scroll-driven world, the “hook” starts before the first scene.

More than just format: what’s resonating among local viewers

While the global micro-drama boom has been driven by format innovation, our current viewing patterns in South Africa suggest that emotional intensity remains the primary drawcard. Audiences are gravitating toward high-stakes, high-emotion narratives – romance, betrayal, revenge and aspirational storylines where the drama unfolds quickly and decisively.

This mirrors what we’ve long seen in local viewing habits, where high-drama, character-driven shows consistently capture mass audiences. Those same emotional drivers are now translating seamlessly into short-form formats.

At the same time, accessibility appears to play a role in sustaining engagement. To a financially constrained consumer, free and easily available content lowers the barrier to entry, allowing users to sample multiple storylines and engage more consistently with short-form formats.

But perhaps the more interesting observation is how sensitive engagement is to cultural familiarity. Even subtle shifts toward more recognisable settings, characters or dynamics can materially change how audiences respond often driving noticeably stronger engagement and suggesting that over time, the opportunity will lie not just in format, but in how that format is adapted to reflect local context.

There is also an opportunity to explore formats beyond high drama particularly humour, which remains a powerful and distinctly local driver of engagement across digital platforms.

While global content and dubbing play an important role in scaling access, deeper, culturally resonant storytelling is likely to become an even more important layer in sustaining engagement as the category matures.

A complement, not a replacement

With each episode between 1-3 minutes long, Viu Shorts are designed to sit alongside long-form series and movies, not compete with them. Viewers might settle in for a movie or long-form series in the evening, then return to the app during the day for short bursts of storytelling.

Rather than replacing long-form, this reflects a more fragmented, multi-moment viewing behaviour where different formats serve different needs across the day.

It’s the same audience, engaging in different ways at different moments. Shorts expands the platform’s range and allows us to speak to viewers in more than one headspace, while offering both formats in one place makes it easier to give people what they want without forcing them into a single way of watching.

We’ve also introduced Zulu-dubbed shorts, allowing for increased resonance with local audiences, and are currently exploring Afrikaans dubs.

How we really live and watch

As viewing habits continue to shift across devices, platforms must respond to how people really live and watch. Short, vertical dramas speak to that reality, offering another way to stay connected to storytelling when time is tight.

Ultimately, while formats and viewing habits will continue to evolve, the fundamentals of storytelling remain remarkably consistent. Audiences still want emotional payoff, cultural relevance, humour, suspense and characters they recognise themselves in – the difference is that they increasingly want it delivered in formats that fit more naturally into how they live and consume content today.

For platforms and creators alike, the real challenge will not simply be keeping pace with changing consumption habits, but adapting quickly enough to meet audiences where they are without losing the quality and emotional resonance that make stories memorable in the first place.

Elouise Kelly is country manager at Viu South Africa. Her perspective is based on her personal experience and analysis and should not be construed as official endorsement or policy.