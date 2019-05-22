Tractor Outdoor partners with local NGOs to offer a helping hand to those effected by Malawi cyclone













[PRESS OFFICE] The cyclone has affected at least 1.5 million people in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. Malawi has also declared a state of disaster following the storm.

To heed the call of urgent relief Adrian Barnard, founder and director of the Benjamin Generation Child Care Centre in KwaZulu Natal, decided to do a mission trip to help those that have been affected by the flood.

“Upon arrival there was just a mass of damaged houses and people who have been left absolutely destitute,” says Adrian. He knew he had to put the call out for additional assistance.

With the news of the cyclone making headlines, the call for assistance reached Ivor Chalmers, general manager at Omnicom Media Group in Durban, who has been working with Tractor Outdoor for many years.

“It was a no brainer contacting Tractor Outdoor asking them to donate old unused billboard skins. I would just like to say a big thank you to them as their generosity has made a huge difference and changed many lives,” says Ivor.

Adrian and their team partnered up with One Life Foundation, an NGO based in Pietermaritzburg whose core focus is to change disadvantaged children’s lives for the better. “The support is hugely appreciated, there is no better way to put old billboard skins to use. The skins were used to cover roofs, floors and walls; I didn’t even know that it could be used in that way!” laughs Adrian.

This has been the first time that the Benjamin Generation embarked on an initiative such as this, especially outside of South Africa. With many established NGOs trying to do their part, it is a daily battle finding funds in order to give back as NGOs do not receive government funding assistance.

“With plenty of humanitarian calls out there, it really does humble oneself to know that you had a choice and opportunity to do something good. NGOs like us solely depend on businesses such asTractor Outdoor and many others to keep us afloat. We like to tell a story for our people in need and if you can be part of that story, it would be a great help indeed,” says Adrian.

Tractor Outdoor is proud to have been both associated and donating to these organisations and would really like to thank them for undertaking this mission.

If you would like to find out more or would like to donate to these organisations, please click on their links below:

https://benjamingeneration.org/

http://onelifefoundation.co.za/

