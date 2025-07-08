Kfm 94.5 has announced return of the Best of the Cape 2025 Awards, powered by fintech company, Yoco. This year’s awards promise to be a spectacular celebration of everything that makes the Western Cape a vibrant place to call home.

Kfm 94.5 is calling on the community to help honour local businesses, experiences and hidden gems that enrich their lives. From the beloved breakfast spots that kick-start mornings to the thrilling adventure experiences that get adrenaline pumping, this is a chance for listeners to showcase the heart and soul of their communities.

“We are so proud to once again partner with Kfm 94.5 and the community to recognise and celebrate the amazing local businesses across the Western Cape through this campaign. More than 200 000 businesses call Yoco their partner in growth, so it’s only fitting that we too uplift entrepreneurs and business owners in this way. The opportunity the public have to nominate their best coffee shop or beauty salon is a special form of tipping, but on a much grander scale – and means so much to all the businesses who work tirelessly towards being the best in the biz,” said head of media & insights, Natasha Fourie.

Rainmaker Media official partner of IAB Bookmark Awards

The official partner of the IAB SA 2025 Bookmark Awards is Rainmaker Media. “The Synergy between Rainmaker Media and the BMA lies in our shared vision to reward work that not only looks good, but also performs exceptionally well,” says Tanja de Korte, managing director at Rainmaker Media. ‘We’re proud to support a platform that elevates the standards of performance-driven marketing.” This year, the awards will also be supported by Media24, DStv Media Sales, Google, Vodamedia, Everlytic, Tractor Outdoor and Polygon, Eskimi, The South African Breweries (SAB) and Burson. These sponsors understand that meaningful progress in digital marketing is fuelled by strong cross-sector collaboration and a collective commitment to advancing the industry. Tickets for the 2025 awards ceremony go on sale soon, so follow IAB SA across Instagram, LinkedIn, X and Facebook for all the latest BMA25 updates. Call for entries for the annual V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards now open Having generated over R10 billion in sales in 2024 and coming off the back of the best December on record, with a 24% increase in international customer sales, the V&A Waterfront is still riding a retail high halfway through the year, with strong indicators in place for a successful 2025. To stay ahead of the curve, and to motivate and reward its tenant mix – which constitutes leading local and international brands, as well as emerging, small and medium-sized businesses – the V&A Waterfront holds its annual V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards. This programme is now in its second year, having replaced the previous tenant awards that focused solely on customer service, a change that was ‘remarkably well received by tenants. The new awards programme not only creates resilience within the waterfront property itself, but drives the national conversation around how to bolster the economy. Online entries are open and close on Sunday 27 July 2025 at midnight South African time. For more information on the awards visit https://awards.waterfront.co.za/ Moving Tactics recognised as Technology Supplier of the Year Famous Brands recently hosted the Group’s annual Hall of Fame Supplier Awards F25 at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch. At the event, Moving Tactics — South Africa’s leading digital signage company — received the Famous Brands Technology Supplier of the Year F25 – Consumer Facing Award. This category recognises the technology supplier that plays a key role in the restaurant ecosystem from a consumer-facing perspective. Moving Tactics was proud to be nominated and honoured with this award — marking a back-to-back win, as the company also took the title of Technology Supplier of the Year at the previous awards. Chris Day, managing director at Moving Tactics, said they were honoured to receive this highly coveted award from Famous Brands. “It is a great honour for Moving Tactics to be awarded the ‘Technology Partner of the Year – Consumer Facing’ for the second time! It shows that our teams are delivering on our promise of top-quality workmanship across thousands of installations — consistently and reliably, year on year. We thank Famous Brands for their trust and the opportunity to meet their needs.” Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa’s Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme crowns the winner of its tech start-up pitchathon Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced that 20 young entrepreneurs have graduated from its Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme. The year-long programme, currently running in the Eastern Cape and North-West Province, aims to address youth unemployment through advanced digital skills development and entrepreneurial support. The event culminated in four technology start-ups pitching their businesses to a panel of industry judges. ProLink, a digital platform for connecting users with verified contractors in Mthatha, emerged as the winning start-up, securing R100 000 in seed funding and a 12-month business support package. “This programme proves the impact of investing intentionally in South Africa’s youth. By equipping young people with future-fit skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, Cassava Technologies is proud to support grassroots innovation that addresses real-world challenges. For us, it’s about empowering the country’s youth, not only to participate in the digital future, but actively shape it. Well done to all the graduates and the pitching start-ups, and congratulations to ProLink,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

Trialogue Strategic CSI Award 2025

If your company has a CSI project that creates positive developmental change while benefiting the business, enter the 2025 Trialogue Strategic CSI Award by 31 July 2025.

Entries are judged by two independent judges and the winning company can look forward to a complimentary double-page feature in the upcoming edition of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook, worth R105 000, as well as extensive media coverage.

The One Club opens global nominations for 2026 Creative Hall of Fame

The One Club for Creativity has opened the global call for nominations for the 2026 edition of its prestigious biannual Creative Hall of Fame induction.

The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honoring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries in advertising, design, and education, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961.In its current incarnation, it encompasses inductees into the Copywriters Club Hall of Fame (1961–1974), the Art Directors Club Hall of Fame (1972–2012), and the Educators Hall of Fame (2012–present), all under the umbrella of the non-profit One Club for Creativity.

Nominations are free for club members, with a submission deadline of 30 September.The cost is $200 per nomination for nonmembers, but includes a one-year One ClubProfessional Membership.Details about becoming a member are here.

Creative powerhouse Javier Campopiano is executive jury president of Lisbon Ad Festival 2025

The 10th Edition of the Lisbon Ad Festival, a global celebration of creativity in advertising, is returning to the Portuguese capital this October with a bold new chapter.

Known for championing work that transcends borders and disciplines, the Lisbon Ad Festival brings together visionary talent from around the world to spotlight creative excellence across a plethora of categories. As it enters its milestone tenth year, the festival promises its most ambitious edition yet—with new categories, expanded jury panels, and a renewed commitment to shaping the future of global creativity.

At the helm of this year’s executive jury is none other than Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup and McCann, who’ll guide the selection of the industry’s most outstanding work, ensuring that this landmark edition continues the Lisbon Ad Festival’s tradition of rewarding bold, impactful, and enduring creativity, alongside the rest of the Executive Jury (soon to be announced) later this October, in Lisbon.

The Gerety VIP BBQ was, once again, the place to ‘MEAT’ in Cannes

A new location hosted this year’s Gerety VIP BBQ in Cannes, to celebrate the shortlist with past and present jury members and friends from the Gerety community. The same good vibes, great latin music (and great meat!) once again brightened the amazing party that took place in a beautiful villa with breathtaking views. Check out the wrap-up film of the best party in Cannes here

Not one but two amazing prizes were given this year to the lucky winners that, as it has now become tradition at the Gerety BBQ, wore the lucky brooch everybody was given at the entrance in a nod to the awards name and homage to Frances Gerety, creator of the iconic slogan “A Diamond is forever”.

ATM Virtual, a virtual production studio based in Warsaw, Poland, was honoured to present an award worth €20,000 in Virtual Production Services. The second prize was given by Cinema Mobile, a groundbreaking collaboration 18 months in the making between Ingrid Bragemann’s Tusk team and ShiftCam, the global leader in mobile lens innovation, that officially launched this year at Cannes.