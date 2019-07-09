MOST celebrates even more amazing sponsors

With the annual awards just around the corner, most of the MOST sponsorship opportunities have already been signed, sealed and sold.
The annual event, which takes place on 10 September 2019 at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg, provides an annual opportunity for the media industry to network and build relationships.
Vizeum sponsors Media Owner of the Year award
“Forging excellent relationships and building meaningful partnerships with media owners means the difference between mediocrity and greatness for media agencies,” says Anne van Rensberg MD of Vizeum. “The MOST Awards honours these partnerships and presents such a great opportunity to acknowledge the media owners who walk alongside us and who ensure that we’re able to deliver the very best solutions to our clients.”
Vizeum sponsors the Media Owner of the Year Award, an accolade that is afforded to a media agency that achieves the highest scores across 6 criteria including service delivery, knowledge and innovation.
“Our people-centric culture at Vizeum naturally extends to the sound relationships we’ve established with our media partners over many years, partnerships which play a fundamental role in our overall success,” Van Rensberg says. “Media owners play such a key role in terms of agency outcomes so it makes really good sense to laud those who rise above the rest and inspire greatness amongst the media community which is why we consider our association with the MOST Awards so important, and indeed such an honour.”
Ebony & Ivory sponsors the Media Sales Consultants Award
Ebony & Ivory, will meanwhile sponsor the Media Sales Consultants Award, which was initiated in 2016 in response to an increase in the number of companies acting in this role. The award acknowledges service delivery, fast turnaround times and a keen knowledge of clients and brands.
“We’ve always participated in the sponsorship of the MOST Awards,” says Paul Middleton MD of Ebony & Ivory. “It allows us to be part of a community that pushes above its weight and helps us to fly further. MOST is the one event that brings everyone in the industry together. There are no other events that are comparable, and we choose to show out support to the industry, and to MOST, by sponsoring the event.”
For more information or to sponsor the 2019 MOST Awards please contact Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za.
