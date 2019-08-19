Top global and African speakers lined up for Advertising Week Africa













A range of high-powered speakers have been confirmed for the inaugural Advertising Week Africa. The event, taking place in Johannesburg from Monday 28 to Thursday 31 October 2019 at the 1FOX Precinct, marks the first time the event is taking place on African soil, joining the roster of other Advertising Week host cities such as New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo and Mexico City.



“Many of the positive cultural shifts that we have seen in art, music, entertainment and film originate from Africa,” said Advertising Week’s CEO, Matt Scheckner. “It’s the perfect time to provide the international platform to share authentic African stories and showcase thought-provoking marketing and technological innovations sweeping the continent. It’s an exciting opportunity to bring internationally recognised professionals together with emerging talent to exchange ideas about how this vibrant continent is shaping global trends.”



Among the inaugural edition’s confirmed speakers include:

Jean Marie Dru – Chairman, TBWA Worldwide

Kwame Acheampong – CEO, Mall for Africa

Lolu Akinwunmi – Group CEO, Prima Garnett, Africa

Faheem Chaudry – Managing Partner, MC Saatchi Abel, SA

Colleen DeCourcy – Co-President and Chief Creative Officer, Weiden + Kennedy

Jeff Goodby – Co-Chairman and Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Enver Groenewald – Africa Director: Media, Marketing & Enterprise Digital Transformation , Unilever

Thebe Ikalafeng – Founder and Group CEO, Brand Leadership

Monique Nelson – CEO, UWG

Ikechi Odigbo – Managing Director, DDB Lagos

Asha Patel – Head of Marketing, Google SA

Boniswa Pezisa – Group CEO, Net#work BBDO

Thabang Skwambane – Managing Director, FCB Africa

Jimmy Smith – Founder & CEO, Amusement Park

Wole Soyinka – Renowned Author and Nobel Laureate

Advertising Week is led globally by Stillwell Partners and on the ground in Africa by Republicom Group. “For us, Advertising Week provides a great platform to tell authentic African stories and showcase the great marketing and technology innovations and breakthroughs that has come out of Africa” said Tunji Adeyinka, Republicom Group managing director and chairperson of the Advertising Week Africa Advisory Council.

The inspiring, forward-thinking four-day programme is expected to attract 4 000 attendees, and will include more than 100 curated events and involve over 200 leading speakers.

