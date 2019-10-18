World of Media: Juul banned from advertising to youth, Disney awards global media accounts, Ferrero goes to Starcom













The Media Online’s weekly wrap of need-to-know global media news.

Doing good a fundamental expectation of brands

Marc Pritchard

Procter & Gamble’s Marc Pritchard is adamant that brands have to take a stand on important social issues, and to be consistent about staying the course.

In an exclusive interview with WARC, Pritchard said this applied to consumers of all ages, from Gen Z to baby boomers. It made business sense too, the brand guru said as nine times out of 10, consumers said “they have a more positive image of a brand or a company when it supports a social or environmental cause”. (For more, read the interview in full: P&G’s Pritchard on balancing brand purpose and business growth.)

Netflix’s expected subscriber numbers down

Netflix lost 123 000 subscribers in the US during the April-June period, marking its first contraction in eight years, TIME reported.

The streaming giant is facing massive competition from new entrants such as Apple and the Walt Disney Co. The company announced its third quarter results on Wednesday. While it added 6.8 million subscribers around the world, it appears its “salad days” in the US are over.

Disney hands account to Omnicom and Publicis Group

Disney has finalised its global media review that it launched in May. It initially included six agencies across four holding companies, and one independent.

Adweek reported that WPP withdrew from the US pitch after a conflict of interest with its client, Comcast, held firm for the APAC region.

Omnicom’s bespoke unit, OMG23, was awarded the North America account that included Disney Studios, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox, to OMG23, as well as its media channels in North America—which include Disney Channel, ABC, FX, Freeform and Nat Geo

ESPN remains with Publicis Groupe, which scored the media account for EMEA, APAC, LatAm, while expanding on its existing relationship on ESPN in North America, to include media duties for Disney+ and Disney Parks & Resorts.

Juul stops youth advertising

Vaping company Juul will be restricting its youth advertising practices in what is the first legally binding commitment related to marketing to children for the embattled e-cigarette company, The Guardian reported..

The Centre for Environmental Health announced the settlement and said it would “enforce nine new regulations around the promotion of Juul products”. Juul will no longer be able to advertise on social media or outlets with younger readers and cannot advertise near schools or playgrounds. It is also banned from advertising at sporting events or concerts allowing people under the age of 21.

Sweet win for Starcom

Confectionary company Ferrero has awarded its UK account to Starcom, Campaign has reported. The trade title said incumbent PHD was understood to have turned it down “due to contractual reasons”.

The Ferrero account had been handled by PHD in multiple markets, but a review earlier in 2019 resulted in WPP’s Mindshare winning the business for the US as well as other global markets.

Grim outlook for Singapore Press Holdings

The Singapore Press Holdings is slashing staff, cutting over 70 jobs, aiming for a 5% reduction in staff. The retrenchment exercise will cost around $8 million. The company has experienced a “sustained decline in revenue” in terms of circulation and advertising, Mumbrella Asia reported.

“Revenue from the media segment fell by $78.9 million or 12% to $576.9 million as total print advertisement revenue decreased by 14.9% or $57 million and total circulation revenue declined by $11 million or 7.3%,” SPH said announcing its 2019 results.

