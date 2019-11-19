Darren Scott to steer new Mix FM drive show













Darren Scott is to head up a new drive show on Mix 93.8FM. The Johannesburg-based community station has announced a changed lineup, but hasn’t messed with “old favourites” such as the Breakfast Show with Tony Blewitt, which remains in its usual timeslot.

Scott moves to the Mix 93.8 FM Drive Show – #TheJustPlainDrive – on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store! Haven’t been this excited for a new show in ages! Love this station! See you Monday from 16H00 when it becomes the ‘Afternoon Gang’!” Scott said.

Scott’s show is preceded by a brand new show, the #TheAfternoonPowerMix daily from 1pm to 4pm, with Al Your Pal. “I can’t wait to entertain our loyal listeners in their office, home and in their cars,” the DJ said. “We’ll laugh together, cry together and my new favourite thing: A lot of us will be leaving the office together. We’re gonna make hay while the sun shines Exciting times are ahead for our listeners as they get more from Mix 93.8 FM – catch you just after lunch!”

Damian Schmidt remains in place from 11am to 1pm for #TheMiddayMix, a “daily dose of entertainment, great music and listener favourite – News Of The Stupid”.

Lundi Khoisan moves from the Mix Drive to head up her own show, the #LundiKhoisanOnMix weekdays from 9am to 11am. “After being in the radio industry for nearly a decade and establishing a relationship with the Mix 93.8 FM listeners through the Mix Drive, I am extremely humbled, excited & blessed to start daily interaction with our wonderful listeners at a place I call Home. I look forward to many laughs with the Mix audience on this new show,” said Khoisan.

