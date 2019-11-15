World of Media: Influencers rake in the bucks, Minshare flies high with Lufthansa, Nigeria detains journalists













The Media Online’s weekly wrap of need-to-know global media news.

Social media influencers rake in the bucks

A report by marketing researchers Izea has revealed pay for top social media influencers has risen from $134 (£104) in 2014 to $1.642 (£1.276) in 2019 for just one sponsored photo on Instagram. The report looked into sponsored posts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and blogs.

YouTube videos brought in the most for top influencers, four times that of the next highest-priced form of sponsored content, up from $420 in 2014 to $6.700 in 2019

BBC News has more.

Apple plans bundled subscription service

Apple is planning a bundled subscription service in 2020 following the launch of its Apple TV service. The bundle would include Apple News, Apple Music and Apple TV, Bloomberg reported.

“As the smartphone market stagnates, Apple is seeking growth by selling online subscriptions to news, music, video and other content,” the financial news provider said.

Check out the Bloomberg story here.

Mindshare scores global Lufthansa media agency business

Following a review of its agency partners, Lufthansa airlines has gone with GroupM’s Mindshare media agency. The company has had the account since 2000 but in the new deal, will also take on Austrian airlines.

In a press release, Lufthansa’s head of marketing, Benita Struve, said Mindshare was “forward-looking, integrated media and communication strategy across all media channels in the classic and digital sectors” and was supported by “sophisticated data strategies”.

AdWeek has the full story.

PHD wins global LG account

In other media agency account news, PHD has won LG’s business. It will be responsible for media planning and buying in over 50 global markets.

The market review included pitches from Dentsu, Horizon and Carat, but incumbent Havas Worldwide didn’t take part.

“Wins like these truly demonstrate PHD’s network capabilities. We are excited to work with LG on fulfilling its vision of becoming a faster and smarter global brand of the future, while seamlessly delivering on its brand promise of ‘Life’s Good’,” said Philippa Brown, CEO of PHD Worldwide, in a statement.

Mumbrella Asia has the story.

RWC boosts ITV’s bottom line

The UK’s biggest commercial television network’s results lifted in the third quarter after a boost from Rugby World Cup advertising, the Financial Times reported.

At the same time, ITV the launch of Planet V, a platform that will give “advertisers more control in buying campaigns to run on ITV Hub, the broadcaster’s video-on-demand service”.

For the whole story, visit the Financial Times here.

Nigeria cracks down on journalists

At least three journalists are being detained in Nigeria, The Guardian has reported. Omoyele Sowore, founder of New York based online news agency, Sahara Reporters; Jones Abiri, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Weekly Source newspaper and Agba Jalingo, who publishes the Cross River Watch paper, are under arrest.

Human Rights Watch’s Anietie Ewang told the newspaper the recent incidents suggest “a disturbing trend towards repression of freedom of expression and create a climate of fear which may stifle the media”.

Read The Guardian’s story here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.