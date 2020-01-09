Media moves: House & Garden revamped, hip-hop influencer Da L.E.S signs with C.S.A













The Media Online's weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

Top story: New approach to resolving ISP disputes proves successful

The South African internet consumer’s response to a mediation process put in place by the country’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

That’s the word from Guy Halse, ISPA co-chair, who said the industry association’s members had also embraced ISPA’s consumer mediation process launched in September last year. ISPA has been holding its members to an industry Code of Conduct since 2002, ensuring they treat customers fairly and provide accurate information about their service offerings.

“After seventeen years of enforcing the Code, ISPA’s team has learnt a lot about some of the issues consumers may experience with Internet Service Providers (ISPs). ISPA’s consumer mediation process puts this experience to good use,” Halse said.

The mediation process was designed to offer support to consumers struggling to get speedy assistance from an ISPA member. “The ISPA team will collect as much useful information about the problem as possible and make sure it reaches the right person at the right ISP,” Halse added.

This dispute resolution only applies to complaints against ISPA members -a good reason to ensure that you choose an ISPA member as your service provider.

People moves

Da L.E.S signs a partnership with global talent agency

Hip-hop recording artist and record producer, Da L.E.S (Les Equals Success) aka North God aka Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, has signed to global communications and talent agency, Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A).

C.S.A. is a forerunner in the field of influencer marketing and will be working closely Da L.E.S, to support and propel his brand further across all channels that represent his biggest passions – music and the hip-hop culture.

“I’m super proud to be part of a team that houses the best of the best on the continent. I’m embarking on a new journey to deliver an authentic and cutting edge hip hop with a few surprises along the way,” said Da L.E.S on joining C.S.A. who also represent, among others, Emmanuel Mudiay, Bonang Matheba, Chef Nti and D’Banj.

The primary focus for the C.S.A team will be to increase both a local and international audience ensuring a powerful global footprint through strategic campaigns that align with Da L.E.S’s overall vision while also creating brand endorsement opportunities that ignites his imagination.

Business moves

Bold new direction for House & Garden magazine

Condé Nast’s House & Garden has revealed its new look and logo, which reflects the ongoing editorial shift at the legacy brand, and sees the it aligning with its British counterpart, presenting a cleaner, modern aesthetic that best showcases what readers will discover inside: an indispensable guide to living better.

Editor in chief Piet Smedy, who has been at the title’s helm since the August 2019 issue, said the magazine had been the design authority in South Africa and on the African continent for the past 22 years. “We aim to continue that and further grow the publication’s influence by drawing on Condé Nast’s extensive global network, including Architectural Digest, Vogue Living and The World of Interiors, to bring our discerning readers even more relevant content, and from the top names in the industry,” Smedy said.

Commenting on the new direction, Content Nation Media CEO Mbuso Khoza said: “Under Piet’s sharp, creative and forward-thinking leadership, House & Garden has become the beacon of innovation in the home interest magazine sector. Piet has been very bold in pushing the creative envelope over the past few months, enabling the House & Garden brand to become more accessible and relatable, without losing its prestige. I am thoroughly looking forward to seeing what will unfold in the months and years to come.”

Making moves

Cartoon Network unveils Shesha Fest Africa shorts

Cartoon Network is about to unveil the three brand-new Cartoon Network Africa shorts produced in Africa as part of their Shesha Fest, airing on DStv, channel 301 on Saturday, 11 January, at 17:15 CAT, and repeating on 12 January at 18:10 CAT.

Along with a melting pot of highly innovative shorts, produced around the globe, Cartoon Network Africa will bring viewers the three African shorts, in its first production fully created on the continent, with Ridwan Moshood’s Garbage Boy and Trash Can (Nigeria), Andrew Phillips’ Intergalactic Ice-cream (South Africa), and Mark Kinuthia’s Majitu (Kenya)!

Ugu Film Festival focuses on strides made by female filmmakers

The award winning Ugu Film Festival, hosted by Sollywood Films in partnership with The National Film and Video Foundation as well as Ugu South Coast Tourism, is back with a bigger and better programme, which will run from 24–26 January 2020 at the Margate Hotel in Port Shepstone.

The festival’s prominent community outreach feature will be held at Izingolweni also in the South Coast. The communities based in the surrounding areas will be offered opportunities to learn about filmmaking, furthermore enjoy the films that have been scheduled to screen through the outreach programme the festival has planned.

Opening on the 24 January with a special screening of an award winning South African film titled Uncovered, directed by Zuko Nodada, the 7th edition of the Ugu Film Festival will run a programme with a special focus on female filmmakers dubbed Through the Lenses of South African Women.

The festival’s headliner will be Durban filmmaker Claire Angelique’s groundbreaking second feature film Palace of Bone. She won the award for Young Artist of the Year (Film) for her feature debut My Black Little Heart at the National Arts Festival in 2010. With her prize money she financed this micro budget thriller about a girl who goes on a killing spree of all those who did her wrong.

The event has become a significant contributor to the development of the local economy and tourism sector.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.