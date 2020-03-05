Media moves: Hanlon confirmed for Future of Media, Machine appoints women-led leadership team, Sanele Mlotana new Mix FM programme manager













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: International expert Patrick Hanlon to speak at the 2020 Future of Media Conference

Patrick Hanlon

Patrick Hanlon, international expert in the psychology of branding and best-selling author, has been confirmed as a guest speaker at the upcoming Future of Media conference. The event is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, branding, media and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the industry today, including how the tech-evolution has changed the industry.

“Joburg is the centre of Africa – every major corporation has its headquarters there – and the future of media will probably happen there first. So it’s important to know what’s coming. It’s probably not what you’re imagining,” he said of his participation.

Hanlon is globally recognised for his work that centres around the construct of ‘brands as belief systems’ where social communities are built around a brand’s personality and ideals. is the author of Primal Branding (2006) and The Social Code (2015), which are considered required reading at organisations including YouTube. Primal Branding is also taught at numerous tertiary institutions across the globe.

“How people consume media and engage with advertising is rapidly changing, and similarly requires media and brand owners to evolve their approach. Recognising the paradigm shift that is taking place is what has directed the focus that this year’s Future of Media Conference needs to take,” said Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, which hosts the event.

Sub-themes that will be revealed further as the programme takes shape over the next few weeks include tackling the ABCs:

Advertising Anthropology

Branding Behaviourism

Content Creation

The Future of Media Conference will take place on 23 July 2020, in Parktown Johannesburg. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland | hoylandc@arena.africa. To book your tickets, please contact Jade Fleishman | fleishmanj@arena.africa

People moves

Machine appoints strong women-led leadership team

Robyn Campbell

Award-winning brand experience company, Machine, has appointed of two phenomenal women to the top management team. Robyn Campbell takes the reins as managing director, while Lindsey Rayner joins the Joburg team as managing partner.

Campbell joins the team from HelloFCB, a digitally-led specialist TTL agency, where she served as MD. She takes over from Gareth McPherson, who tackles a new challenge as chief marketing officer at Virgin Active South Africa.

Rayner has been leading Samsung South Africa’s mobile and consumer electronics business for full-service agency Cheil SA for the past year, and before that held the role of deputy MD at specialist agency 34. She joins Dustin Carr at the helm in Joburg.

Lindsey Raynor

Outgoing MD McPherson believes that the timing couldn’t be better for this female team to take over. “Machine is in a truly great space, having virtually doubled its business at the end of last year through the addition of Heineken South Africa and the Sanlam Group to its portfolio. The agency couldn’t be in better hands to see it through this next phase in its life.

“Robyn and Lindsey are talented, driven and passionate. They embody the values of Machine, and I have no doubt that together with our existing team they will drive Machine to even greater heights.”

Seasoned SEO content producer joins Mickey Llew

Digital marketing agency, Mickey Llew, continues to grow and has appointed SEO content producer, Bakhulule (Vatt) Maluleka, to its specialist team.

Having worked as a technical writer and SEO content producer since 2013, Maluleka brings with him a strong skillset and seven years’ experience in digital marketing across a range of clients (including the likes of Telesure, First for Women, Budget Insurance, Auto & General, Dial Direct, and Property24).

“When it comes to writing SEO content, it’s about finding the nexus between compelling consumer content that grabs their attention and serves intent, while ensuring your client’s website is best-in-show,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the growth Mickey Llew has seen in recent months as we continue to attract some of the best digital marketing and SEO talent in South Africa to our team,” said David Jenkins, co-founder of Mickey Llew. “With Vatt’s experience in producing SEO content that perfectly marries user intent with client requirements, we couldn’t be happier to have him onboard!”

Mix 93.8 FM appoints new programme manager

Sanny Mlotana

Mix 93.8 FM has appointed Sanele (Sanny) Mlotana, former traffic controller and music manager, as programme manager. The station is proud to have the youngest female programme manager in the country.

Her journey began when she relocated to Johannesburg nine years ago to pursue a career in media and studied at Boston Media House, to later major in radio production, a medium which she is very passionate about. Her experience in the media industry remains growing as she now boasts an impressive eight years in the industry.

“I have always been a fan of this wonderful radio station, and I am extremely honoured to be appointed as the new programme manager, a position I do not take lightly. I cannot wait to work with the great broadcasters that we have here at Mix 93.8 FM. A team of individuals that have become family to me since coming here as a vibrant intern fresh out of varsity,” she said.

Station manager Kudzayi Tiribabi added: “There is no one more deserving of this position than Sanele Mlotana. Sanny has played an integral part in the success of Mix 93.8 FM; I have no doubt in my mind that she will excel in her new position.”

Peermont appoints Billy Gray as Group Gaming Executive

Peermont Hotels, Casinos and Resorts has appointed Billy Gray as the Group Gaming Executive, a role that will see him focus on Peermont’s entire gaming division, ensuring that visitors are entertained and that the group’s offerings continue to meet and exceed guests’ expectations. The former Group Slots and Business Intelligence Executive said he was honoured to have been selected for this position, especially after having been with the Peermont group for 22 years.

Business moves

Growth programme launched to boost agency client value

A new programme aimed at improving the business sustainability of agencies and growing their value propositions to clients is the result of a collaboration between Johanna McDowell from Independent Agency Search and Selection (IAS) and certified ActionCOACH business coach, Brehndan Botha.

McDowell is a veteran marketer and founder of the IAS while Botha – and experienced marketer and senior procurement manager – is a franchise partner of the globally number one rated ActionCOACH business coaching firm.

According to McDowell, the rubber hits the road when the value that agencies bring to the client world has to be justified or quantified. “Clients are demanding value beyond great creative,” McDowell said. “With the arrival of the Effies, there is an increased focus on output effectiveness and agencies are going to have to clearly define their value proposition in a way that makes sense in the client world.”

The programme content is based on existing ActionCOACH intellectual property, gleaned and tested around the globe for the last 26 years. McDowell and Botha have added their combined, specialist experience in Marketing, Procurement and agency-client relationships to deliver tailored content aimed specifically at enriching the offering of agencies.

The first four-month programme launches on 16 March. The programme includes assignments and other interactions in between sessions and delegates will receive programme materials, including relevant books and videos.

Digital partnership creates online marketplace for SMMEs

Three digital companies have formed a partnership to create an online marketplace to help small to medium enterprises (SMMEs) access the rapidly growing digital retail sector in Africa.

The companies are ICT investment company Ayo Technology Solutions (AYO) through a subsidiary, online retail platform Loot.co.za (Loot) and integrated digital services agency, Volt.Africa (Volt).

The new online marketplace will have a home on the Loot retail platform from which qualifying businesses can showcase their products and services to a broad and diverse consumer base.

Read more here.

FoxP2 moves with robust and refreshed new leadership team

Coming off one the strongest years in the agency’s history, FoxP2 has announced key leadership appointments following its partnership with DAN.

Grant Jacobsen is group managing director, Mthunzi Plaatjie has taken over as the general manager for FoxP2 Cape Town, and Grant Sithole is the new executive creative director for FoxP2 Johannesburg. Founding creative partner, Justin Gomes, takes up a regional role as SSA ECD, overseeing the quality of the creative product across the DAN group. Former group CEO, Charl Thom, has taken on the role of group commercial director

The moves follow FoxP2’s recent partnership with The Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) and are designed to “unlock the potential of DAN’s global data and digital expertise to fully optimise its creative offering”.

Read here for more on this story.

Leading MVNO enabler geared for growth in 2020

Confident about retaining their position as South Africa’s market leaders, leading local MVNO enabler, MVN-X, is geared for growth in 2020 off the back of more than 50% year-on-year growth 2018/ 2019, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down within this flourishing Telco sector.

Valde Ferradaz

An MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) is a wireless or virtual communications service provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

Founded in 2012 and a subsidiary business of the Ignition Group, MVN-X is an end-to-end MVNE which provides turn-key services to MVNOs. Last year was an exceptional year for the company which grew from 275 000 to 450 000 active subscribers. CEO Valde Ferradaz said: “The market is in a growth state and, with our new systems in place, we are expecting further growth to circa 800 000 subscribers in 2020 and anticipate reaching more than one million active subscribers by end 2021.”

MVN-X has partnered with global innovators, Cerillion, and is implementing a convergent Tier 1 charging system that will allow the customer to go to market quicker and differentiate themselves through product innovation and customised value propositions. The company already supports leading MVNOs including Standard Bank Mobile, Mr Price Mobile, Clientele Life, their own MVNO me&you mobile and more. Ferradaz adds the company plans to expand into Africa in the next two to three years.

Coca-Cola leverages its English Premier League sponsorship in Nigeria with a campaign from FCB

Coca-Cola is leveraging its sponsorship of the English Premier League with an integrated campaign currently running in Nigeria, and created and implemented by the soft drink’s marketing partners on the continent including FCB, Isobar, Dentsu, Ogilvy Nigeria, Town Criers and R&B Public Relations.

The company’s IMC Director, Monali Shah, tasked FCB to engage the myriad EPL fans in Nigeria in a refreshing and unexpected manner to ensure they’d ‘offer Coca-Cola a seat at their table’ during this year’s season.

“In Nigeria, football is not just a game, it is a way of life,” she said. “The fans here live the EPL seven days a week, not just on match days. Coca-Cola wanted to honour these fans and their passion for the game every day, not just during the 90 minutes of play.

“The big ask to the agency was to ensure that the brand stood out in the sea of EPL communications and to create a campaign that resonated with the fans and invited Coca-Cola to become part of their conversations,” she explained.

The TVC driving the campaign was created by FCB’s team of Executive Creative Director Suhana Gordhan, Copywriter Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa and Art Director Jonathan Wolberg with collaboration from Designers Liana Liebenberg and Thabang Lehobye.

Making moves

Sunday Times Gen Next 2020 extends youth survey to Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30.

The 16th Sunday Times Generation Next youth survey has announced a new category that will focus on Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30 years old. The survey, conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy, was previously limited to South African youths between the ages of eight and 23, polling more than 12 000 youths from around the country, across more than 70 categories.

“We’ve seen the youth market develop considerably since we first presented this unique market research to the advertising and marketing community,” said Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales at Arena Holdings. “By extending the scope to include young professionals who are now active income earners, we’re able to track how their brand preferences have evolved over the years now that they are spending their own money.”

The theme for this year’s Sunday Times Gen Next Conference, Showcase and Awards event is Tensions, Tribes and Trends.

“Youths can no longer be seen as a homogenous group of people as a result of the various tensions they are facing in society. As such, we are seeing more and more tribes forming,” said Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Consultancy.

The Sunday Times Gen Next youth marketing conference will take place on 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. The popular and highly anticipated Sunday Times Gen Next Awards event will follow on the same day, where the coolest brands and personalities will be celebrated.

SANEF to reinvigorate yearly cabinet / SANEF lekgotla and facilitate quarterly interactions with the President

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), held a transparent and robust engagement with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys, Parliament in Cape Town, on Tuesday. SANEF members and senior journalists from across the media sector were invited.

The President agreed with SANEF that there was a need to reinvigorate our yearly cabinet/SANEF lekgotla and to hold interactions, on a quarterly basis and that it was important for the media to interact with government at all levels. The President promised to facilitate these interactions.

The key issues identified in wide ranging discussion, included SANEF’s Media Ethics and Credibility Inquiry, the budget speech, cuts to the public wage bill, the state of the economy, the restructuring of state owned enterprises (SOEs) including Eskom, the President’s time in office and his leadership, and the media’s interaction with government and its leaders.

Reading is alive and well, while platforms evolve

Global Research conducted by Nielsen for the Publisher Research Council (PRC) for its PAMS Brands People Products & Platforms (PPP) Fusion 2019 survey has revealed that during the day, when the shops are open and the vast majority of commerce takes place, a large number of consumers read newspapers or magazines.

Despite the long-held belief that drive-time radio shows take the greatest share of audience, this new survey clearly proves that more people are reading during the day than are listening to audio.

“Radio drive time doesn’t have the same impact as it once had because there are now millions more commuters and office workers, as well as people at home, who are reading on their cell phones and other online platforms during the day,” says Peter Langschmidt, lead consultant to the PRC.

For more, click here.

The Cannabis Expo Heads Back to Cape Town

The ‘green wave’ continues to take South Africa by storm, as the biggest cannabis event on the continent prepares to return to GrandWest, Cape Town, in March. The Cannabis Expo has tripled in size in just over a year since its inaugural event, and after SA President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed his support for the cannabis industry in his State Of the Nation Address (SONA), the expo has been inundated with calls from people looking for opportunities in this rapidly expanding market.

“We had an amazing response to The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town last year, with over 100 exhibitor stands and 18 000 people coming through to experience all that the cannabis industry has to offer,” said director, Silas Howarth. “Now we’re back, and even bigger, with more exhibitors, informative workshops and talks, and the cannabis food market. We are also bringing The Cannabis Convention to Cape Town for the first time.”

With a huge selection of cannabis-related products and services already legally on the market, The Cannabis Expo hosts businesses and professionals from all sectors of the industry: agriculture, healthcare, medicine, technology, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

It takes place at the Grand West Casino from 19 to 22 March.

Zwai Bala hosts masterclass for Old Mutual & AMPD Studios

Zwai Bala hosted a packed masterclass at AMPD Studios in which he spoke openly and candidly about how he is handling his massive tax debt as well as strategies for up-and-coming musicians to succeed in the current music industry climate.

AMPD Studios is a hub created by Old Mutual as part of its new sponsorship strategy developed by Cape Town-based HaveYouHeard. It allows the financial institution to connect with South Africa’s up-and-coming musicians, singers and aspiring artists, houses a meeting room, coffee shop, co-working space, free wifi and two ultra-modern recording studios, the latter accessible when the aspiring musician opens an Old Mutual Money Account.

For the Diary

Join us for the next Podmeet at Jamfest!

The next podcasters’ meetup will take place during a new media festival, Jamfest, and feature Melissa Mbugua from Africa Podfest in Kenya.

Please join us to meet other podcasters’ and hear Melissa’s perspective on the African podcasting industry.

Date: Wednesday 18 March 2020

Time: 16.00 – 18.00

Venue: Tshimologong Precinct, Braamfontein

RSVP: Through Jamfest registration

