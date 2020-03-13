Primedia Broadcasting CEO placed on leave













Eric d’Oliviera, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into a policy matter.

Chairman of Primedia Broadcasting and group chief business officer, Geraint Crwys-Williams, has been appointed as acting CEO for the intervening period.

In a statement, Primedia said the matter was “subject to due process and as such, it would be inappropriate to comment further until it has been resolved. Once an outcome is reached, we will communicate, as appropriate, with relevant stakeholders”.

It was important, is said, that no conclusions were drawn and the process was “entirely free of judgement”.

D’Oliveira took over from Omar Essack, who was promoted to CEO of Primedia Group, in August 208.

Essack, meanwhile, is stepping down as CEO of the Primedia Group at the end of March 2020.

The Group said it was reviewing its leadership requirements as it settled into a “new management structure”.

D’Oliveira oversees four radio stations – 947, 702, CapeTalk and Kfm – as well as news brand EWN and civil society organisation, Lead SA.

