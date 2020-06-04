Media Moves: Andpeople shares agency tools starter pack, Sureshnie Rider is Cotlands celebrity ambassador for #StrongTogether, Lerato Letsoalo joins Ultimate Media













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media. As South Africa entered lockdown, businesses closed across the country. But the media will continue to do its job, and The Media Online will continue to report on the sector. #StaySafe.

This week’s BIG move: Andpeople shares starter pack of tools for the next generation of creative entrepreneurs

Earlier this month, Andpeople, a pioneer in the youth marketing space, decided to take proactive action to counter further uncertainty and volatility, and closed its doors as of June 2020.

Now, with the goal of adding value in these uncertain times, the agency behind an array of groundbreaking pieces of work for the likes of Adidas, Levi’s, Jose Cuervo, Spotify, Ray-Ban, Glenfiddich, Bacardi and more, will be sharing a start up pack full of the necessary templates and tools that the next generation of creative pioneers can use to fast track their business development.

“This is an unprecedented time,” said Duncan Maclennan, managing director of Andpeople, “where creative businesses across the board are feeling the pressure to adapt, change, or be rendered obsolete. On the flipside of this, what we know for sure, is that from this crisis a new generation of creative thinkers will emerge, new businesses, led by young people that will challenge the status quo, much like we did when we launched eight years ago.”

Andpeople, he reaffirmed, always existed to grow the brands they worked with by creating value in the lives of young people.

“In closing our business,” adds Maclennan, “we felt it fitting to extend our philosophy and its legacy for a new generation of young leaders, by giving them access to tools and simple practical elements that will bolster their growth and equip them to operate credibly and professionally.”

Maclennan says that the pack is a collection of practical business tools that Andpeople has accumulated or developed over the past eight years – simple things most aspiring young creative entrepreneurs either don’t know, or fail to think about. Think templates, schedules, guides, contracts and administrative tools that are fundamental building blocks of running a successful, professional organisation, equipped to grow.

Download Andpeople’s free agency start up pack here

People moves

Sureshnie Rider is the Cotlands Celebrity Ambassador for the #StrongTogether campaign hosted by Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Sureshnie Rider

Sureshnie Rider, award winning radio personality and newsreader on 5FM, will represent Cotlands in the #StrongTogether Celebrity Ambassador Challenge hosted by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The #StrongTogether initiative is a symbol of unity and solidarity that is encouraged by Monaco’s sovereign family Prince Albert II who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in March. The COVID pandemic has put a lot of strain on many countries and especially developing countries like South Africa. Through the #StrongTogether platform the Foundation hopes to raise global awareness for our most vulnerable children that don’t have a voice.

“I am thrilled to have Sureshnie on board as an ambassador for Cotlands. Sureshnie is a successful radio personality, an amazing mother and is committed to making a difference,” said Dr Monica Stach, Cotlands CEO. “We are honoured to have her represent us and to raise awareness for millions of young children that have no access to early learning opportunities.”

If you vote or donate for our Cotlands ambassador, you can stand a chance to join Sureshnie at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2021 as a guest of HSH Prince Albert of Monaco and HSH Princess Charlene. The #StrongTogether awareness challenge runs until Tuesday, 9 June 2020 and you can pledge your support by voting or donating for Sureshnie by clicking here.

Sureshnie Rider added, “I want to be part of the change I want to see in the world and truly lend my voice to making a difference. Cotlands represents so much of my dream to make this world safer and more beautiful for our little ones. Help me make that difference and let’s show Cotlands the love it deserves.”

Lerato Letsoalo joins specialist radio agency Ultimate Media

Specialist radio agency Ultimate Media have announced that Lerato Letsoalo will be joining the company. Letsoalo is an experienced radio professional with a long and successful track record in sales and management across a number of stations, including Ukhozi FM and, most recently, POWER 98.7 and Capricorn FM.

Lerato Letsoalo

He will be responsible for managing the Johannesburg agency portfolio and will work closely with Simon Parkinson, director of Ultimate Media. Ultimate Media offers a full turnkey service to media agencies and clients in all areas of radio. The company has made its mark over the past nine years in the conceptualisation and implementation of integrated campaigns across multiple radio stations and associated digital channels.

Letsoalo and Ultimate Media will also be joining forces as equity partners to set up a new venture which will explore revenue streams from advertising categories previously untapped by Ultimate Media.

“The next few years are going to be a critical time for media agencies and for the radio industry. There will be huge pressure to cut costs yet still deliver increased value to clients” said John Walls, MD of Ultimate Media.

Letsoalo commented, “This is an exciting time in media and, specifically, the radio industry with Covid-19 presenting us with challenges that are forcing us to create new ways to advertise. While some might be deterred by the changes we’re facing, Ultimate Media are seeing it as an opportunity to get creative and try new avenues.

Spheralytical appoints Shannon Atherfold as chief marketing officer

Shannon Atherfold

Three hundred and sixty degree digital services agency, Spheralytical, has appointed Shannon Atherfold as its chief marketing officer from 1 June 2020. She was previously head of digital at global communications consultancy, Instinctif Partners Africa, where she was responsible for the digital and content and creative practice area.

Her focus includes digital audits and strategies, search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media, web diagnostics and workshops. In addition to being a digital and accredited SEO practitioner, Atherfold has a solid knowledge of corporate communications and public affairs, and is a specialist writer.

“We are excited to welcome Shannon to the Spheralytical team,” says Dr Jan van Niekerk, the company’s CEO. “We can now truly offer clients everything from A-Z, eliminating the need to consult with multiple agencies. Shannon, who has 13 years’ experience in the communication’s industry, will help us expand our offering to include expert copywriting, PR, positioning, crisis communications and media training. She will also drive the growth of our data science division, where we will assist clients in analysing and monetising their data.”

Business moves

Mickey Llew expands business offering to Australia

David Jenkins

Performance marketing and SEO agency, Mickey Llew has expanded its footprint by establishing a branch in Australia to service clients with global reach.

Having recently opened an office in Cape Town, the agency continues to build on its solid portfolio of clients (including leading fast food chains and financial services giants), offering a range of digital marketing services including paid and organic search, Google optimisation, and content strategies.

“Establishing a Mickey Llew offering in Australia is a huge move for us, and one that we’re proud to be able to do in a time where budgets are being cut across the globe due to the global pandemic, despite the fact that internet traffic nearly doubled in March and April, compared to traffic at the beginning of this year,” said David Jenkins, co-founder of Mickey Llew.

“We have built very successful relationships with our local clients and, thanks to the results we achieved and how our approach complements its business model so effectively, we’ve secured the opportunity to engage with their global arms.”

Having confirmed the agency’s operating registration in mid-May, the local team there began work almost immediately, developing a foothold in the Australian market. As with most expansions into foreign territories, the team’s first priority will be to deliver on client requirements and adapting digital marketing strategies while engaging with the right stakeholders on the ground to secure reliable referrals on team members as they build up the Australian office.

The Australian clients will, for the time being, be managed from Mickey Llew HQ in Johannesburg in line with the agency’s owner-run, owner-managed approach to business as the team grows to scale.

National Geographic Kids switches to digital

Creature Media, publisher of National Geographic Kids in South Africa, has announced that the magazine will be switching from print to digital editions in both English and Afrikaans for the foreseeable future.

It’s by no means good-bye, rather a way to weather the turbulence that the Covid-19 pandemic brought to the global economy and the local magazine industry, which was hard-hit by print and distribution channel closures. In recent years the industry has seen a steady decline in both circulation and advertising revenue and unfortunately the onset of the pandemic has expedited the unavoidable decision to switch to digital.

“With NG KiDS turning 16 years old in June, it’s been an especially difficult decision to discontinue the print edition, but one we had to make in order to survive,” said marketing manager, Lisel Daniels. “We have the most loyal readers, whom we thank for their loyalty over the years, and whom we ask for continued support. We understand it will be an adjustment, but we’re making every effort for a smooth transition and provide content that will educate and entertain our readers. We’re in the process of informing all stakeholders of the impending changes and looking forward to building new and innovative partnerships going forward.”

Access the digital versions will be free until 30 June 2020 by clicking on bit.ly/FreeDigitalZAENG for the English or bit.ly/FreeDigitalZAAFR for the Afrikaans issue.

Harvest SA’s fully interactive digital edition goes live

Harvest SA has been published since 2012 as one of South Africa’s leading business publications in the agricultural sector.

“Our continuous drive for excellence in terms of clients and editorial content has put us on a pedestal in a country where agriculture remains one of the largest industries,” it said in a statement.

“Much like the sector itself, we must innovate and as the saying goes ‘move with the times’.”

The 46th issue of Harvest SA is its first fully interactive digital magazine offering which is free to read. “Our regular readers cover farmers and agricultural stakeholders around the country.

This has the ability to increase our readership six-fold while ensuring our content is accessible to on your digital device – tablet, desktop, iPad or cellphone.” Click on the link below to read our latest edition.

Harvest SA June edition Fully Interactive Digital Publication

A real opportunity for leading brands to get to know your customers.

Rob Anderson

An innovative digital e-commerce platform, designed and developed in South Africa, has uncovered the Holy Grail of business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions.

“We are challenging leading brands to rethink their digital marketing strategies in favour of meaningful customer interactions through our Brand Rewards solutions,” said Rob Anderson, CEO of Brand Hubb. He believes that brands are presently directing their digital advertising spend to the wrong recipients.

Brand Hubb has a four-year track record in building customer loyalty in a digital world. Anderson has supported and funded the business since its establishment, with early backing from ex-CEO of Dimension Data, Brett Dawson. The firm is leading innovation in the digital market space from both a ‘marketing fundamentals’ and systems perspective.

“Fundamentally, we propose redirecting the flow of marketing expenditures to the end-customer and expanding campaign reach via customer networks,” said Anderson. “On the systems front we have introduced an e-commerce platform plus application programming interface (API) that allows brands to offer Brand Rewards on their own online properties”. Brand Hubb will soon announce the ‘Chip In’ programme, aimed at expanding the reach of the programme among family, friends, and followers of customers.

The Brand Rewards solutions are structured around measurable loyalty reward programmes that allow brands to pay customers for a range of real-time interactions.

iiDENTIFii caters for growth with Microsoft

iiDENTIFii, South Africa’s groundbreaking digital identity artificial intelligence company, have expanded their platform onto the Microsoft Azure cloud.

The exponential rate at which iiDENTIFii is growing has allowed for their platform to be deployed across a multi-hosted global infrastructure within a matter of months. This locally based, innovative, artificial intelligence company which is focused on the augmentation of online and offline identity has expanded its global infrastructure to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. An always on, ability to scale on demand and regulatory compliant cloud facility made the Microsoft Azure Cloud one of the obvious additions to the hosting environment.

Kotex commits R43 million to Plan International to expand menstrual hygiene education and access

The global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the strength of women around the world who are leading the response as doctors, nurses, scientists, engineers, farmers, public servants, volunteers and in many other essential roles. At the same time, the job loss resulting from the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women and has left more than 743 million girls in 185 countries out of school.

In response, Kimberly-Clark and its Kotex brand are engaging consumers, communities and employees in a global effort, the Kotex She Can Initiative, to fight stigmas within society, ensure access to education, and open doors for women and girls to pursue their dreams.

“The stigma attached to menstruation or simply the lack of access to products will keep millions of women and girls from pursuing dreams of becoming one of those heroes on the front lines,” said Juanita Pelaez, Kimberly-Clark. “The Kotex She Can Initiative is a long-term effort to build a future where a period never gets in the way of any woman’s progress.”

The Kotex She Can Initiative will focus its social impact of Kimberly-Clark’s feminine care brands in four key areas:

Address lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and education, through the Alliance for Period Supplies and other efforts around the world;

Partnership with Plan International to invest R43 million over three years into menstrual hygiene solutions including basic sanitation and product access to help 1.4 million women to manage their periods with dignity;

Supportive education and resources for girls, boys and teachers to destigmatize menstruation; and

Investments and grants through efforts around the globe to open doors for women to pursue independent futures.

Kimberly-Clark and Kotex are sponsors of Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global awareness program launched by WASH United in 2014 to bring global attention to the lack of menstrual hygiene management access, education and sanitation affecting millions of women and girls.

FreshStop launches Digital Campaign to thank its Frontline Employees

Retail employees, who prior to the health pandemic were assets to the business, have become invaluable as they continued to serve customers throughout lockdown while most people stayed home. To thank them for their service and heroism, FreshStop launched a #ThankYoufromFreshStop digital campaign to recognise their staff and reflect their appreciation.

According to Joe Boyle, Director at FreshStop, their people have become their heroes. “Our teams have managed to get to work under extreme conditions, keep our stores well stocked and tidy, focus on health and hygiene standards and provide top-class customer service with a smile.

“The campaign reflects our thanks to all our staff – from the cashiers, kitchen staff, manager and cleaners to the shelf packers and truck drivers. We want our customers and communities to know that we support every one of them, and especially our staff, during this difficult time and that we are here to lend a hand,” said Boyle. FreshStop has also been able to maintain job security for its employees, and the business has supplied its employees with Fresh Produce food parcels that contain healthy food items and essentials.

The convenience store industry has become one of the many retail sectors to step up and provide an essential service during lockdown. Their product offering has been widened and many brands now offer delivery services via Mr D Food and Uber Eats in certain areas. But the basics of providing a clean, healthy and welcoming retail environment is still top of mind.

Facebook and Red Cross Launch #AfricaTogether

Facebook and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are partnering to launch #AfricaTogether – a digital campaign and two-day festival on 4-5 June featuring artists from across Africa to encourage continued vigilance against Covid-19.

#AfricaTogether will include a festival with performances by artists such as Aramide, Ayo, Femi Kuti, Ferre Gola, Salatiel, Serge Beynaud, Patoranking, Youssou N’dour among many others, as well as a digital awareness campaign with prevention messages developed with Red Cross and Red Crescent health experts and targeting simultaneously Facebook users in 48 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the 4th June in English and hosted by the Nigerian popular actor and comedian Basketmouth and in French on the 5th June by the renowned media personality Claudy Siar. To watch the live shows, viewers can tune in to the Facebook Africa page and Red Cross and Red Crescent Facebook pages. To register and learn more about the artist lineup and how to tune in, please visit the Facebook event pages in English and in French.

Making moves

Register now: Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Africa – a free Wits Online Course

The now well-established media freedom and freedom of expression course Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Africa’, run by the Wits LINK Centre and WitsX, is now open for registration.

In its third year, this is a free online course, which in 2020, will be running for seven weeks instead of six, to include materials on media freedom issues in the Covid-19 era. The course runs from 15 June – 3 August 2020.

The world is in a Covid-19 health crisis and information disorder and “fake news” is rife. The media’s role, and good policy infrastructure, in these times is more critical than ever to tackle these information challenges. The sustainability of media is also under threat, said Guy Berger, director of Freedom of Expression at UNESCO, one of the supporters of the programme, who added that: “There will be a seventh week added to the course, addressing these issues and responses to it.”

With the help of international funders, including the Bertha Foundation, the Namibian Media Trust, Free Press Unlimited and FESmedia Africa, the entire seven week course, including being able to download all course materials is free (although to obtain a certificate does involve a $49.00 fee). The organisers are hoping that women, in particular, will consider taking the course even though research shows that they have lower rates of accessing the Internet than men.

This MOOC course, available on the global edX platform, aims to empower activists, students, regulators, journalists, lawyers, and everyone interested in ensuring a free, pluralistic and independent African media.

World sport returns – and SuperSport will be there for the best of it

With the imminent return of Premier League soccer, the long freeze on international sport due to the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to thaw and SuperSport will be there when the action resumes.

Next weekend will see the resumption of the Premier League with 92 matches lined up to complete the season, with Liverpool looking to secure their first title in 30 years.

SuperSport’s stellar soccer offering includes La Liga and Serie A, both of which will make their returns this month.

Action in Spain will be intense: from 11-12 June 11, there will be at least one La Liga fixture played each day before all 20 clubs play their final two matches simultaneously on 15-19 July 15.

Meanwhile, the Italian sports minister gave the go-ahead for a June 20 resumption of Serie A. The league was suspended on 9 March with Juventus leading by a point with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

“With SuperSport broadcasting three of the best soccer leagues in the world, a feast awaits fans,” said Gideon Khobane, SuperSport chief executive. “The leagues’ closed-doors policy may take some getting used to, but the television product ought to be as thrilling as ever.”

Several international sport franchises, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and NASCAR racing among them, have already been on the schedule with live events for several weeks.

Soon joining these will be New Zealand’s newly-created Aotearoa rugby event involving the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders. This begins on June 13 and SuperSport will broadcast all matches live.

And on Friday, the Investec Coronation Cup horse race will take place in Britain, with a live broadcast on SuperSport.

Next week also heralds the return of PGA Tour golf. The play resumes on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, beginning a stretch of 25 straight weeks of tournament golf.

Early next month, Formula One will also be back, with the World of Champions broadcasting the revised season, beginning in Austria on the weekend of July 3-5.

International cricket will also come roaring back when England host West Indies for three Tests in the space of 21 days, starting July 8. The three matches, which will all be broadcast on SuperSport, will be played behind closed doors.

SABC radio stations, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Lesedi FM and Thobela FM celebrate 60 years of broadcasting

The SABC’s four radio stations, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Lesedi FM and Thobela FM are celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadcasting since their inception today. All four stations have successfully served the different African language groups and each has secured a spot in the top 10 of South Africa’s most popular radio stations.

Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the national lockdown regulations in place, all the stations will confine their celebrations to on-air activities this year by reminiscing on each station’s yesteryears and giving away massive prizes to their respective listeners.

“Most of our radio stations were established during a difficult period in our country’s history, to service and meet the language and cultural needs of our people at the time. But these stations went beyond that and inspired black people to see beyond their bleak circumstances,” said SABC Group Executive for Radio, Nada Wotshela. “Today, our stations operate in highly competitive environment and offer programming that is authentic and audience centric, with quality content at the fore front”.

Wotshela added, “Looking back, we also pride ourselves as South Africa’s talent hub and the home of today and yesterday’s best radio personalities. Many top radio personalities started their careers and were groomed at the SABC. Some of these personalities have contributed tremendously to the industry and have taken on various leadership roles”.

SARLA and Spar warm hearts this winter

Lions players pack food parcels

As the first cold spell of winter hits the Highveld and temperatures plummet, the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) and players from the Lions Rugby team joined forces to bring some warmth to communities in Gauteng, on Sunday.

Lions captain Elton Jantjies, has been part of SARLA President Gavin Varejes’s food parcel initiative for the last four Sundays. This Sunday, Jantjies and some of his Lions teammates shopped for essential food items and packed them into parcels with blankets for distribution to communities in need. The event took place at SPAR, the Wedge Shopping Centre, Rivonia Road, Morningside.

“I was inspired by Gavin and SARLA’s commitment to help those who have been the most affected during the COVID-19 lockdown period”, said Jantjies, “especially the example set by our Rugby Legends, including Joel Stransky, John Smit and Warren Brosnihan. So, I decided to put a call out to a few of my Lions teammates to join me this Sunday to help”.

Having not seen his teammates for a while due to social distancing measures, Jantjies also sees this as the perfect opportunity for his team to get together and enjoy some face-to-face time, having spent the last eight weeks apart.

“So, not only are we getting together to do some good, but we are also getting together for the good of the team,” he said.

