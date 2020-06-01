Tractor, Insight Outdoor and Relativ Media combine DOOH networks to bring you The United Network













[PRESS OFFICE] Following the success of digital advertising in South Africa, these three media owners have joined forces to launch the ultimate 3×6 roadside digital network available throughout Gauteng. Called The United Network, it now has one of the largest regional network packages available.

“The network consists of 19 screens that are located throughout Johannesburg in various areas such as Fourways, Bryanston, Sandton, Menlyn and Centurion to mention a few,” said Remi Du Preez, commercial director at Tractor.

“Digital advertising plays a pivotal role in OOH and is a key touchpoint in reaching the right target audience at the right time. Our network currently reaches an audience of over 1.3 million people with a reach of 21.76% over a 4-week period focusing on LSM 7-10,” Du Preez added.

Asked about the collaboration, the media owners they had quite a bit to say.

Richard Wilkinson, MD at Relativ Media said, “I am very excited about the launch of The United Network. Great things happen when you work with similar minded and proactive partners. I am sure that this opportunity is going to be a hit in market and that our clients and agencies will enjoy massive exposure and great value.”

Insight Outdoor‘s Sean Busschau said it was a real game-changer. “Advertisers are struggling with the fragmentation of the industry and this one of a kind product really simplifies the DOOH landscape,” he said. “Gauteng is the financial core of Africa and generates 34% of South Africa’s GDP. The United Network gives advertisers an opportunity to really engage with their consumers in the economic hub of the country. We have taken the best sites from multiple companies and united them into one to create the largest Digital Citilite Network in the country. Collectively we have looked at the challenges that advertisers have and worked together to provide a solution.”

Simon Wall, CEO of Tractor Outdoor, said DOOH was a growing medium worldwide. “We are extremely excited about expanding our digital footprint in South Africa to deliver dynamic quality packages for our clients and their brands. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with media owners of such great caliber and we now look forward to the positive results,” Wall said.



OOH has really made an indent in the media landscape and with the latest technology trend out there, OMC ROAD has now made it possible for media owners to provide comprehensive data along with their campaigns, to show advertisers exactly where their money is best spent. The United Network does precisely that, it simplifies, enabling the buyer can now buy one network of high-quality sites without having to deal with multiple media owners.

