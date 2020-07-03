Futuretech introduces a shoppable media solution to South Africa and MENA













[PRESS OFFICE] As FutureTech Media we are excited to be partnering with Adimo to help advertisers in Africa and the Middle East accelerate their e-commerce marketing capabilities.

The focus for advertisers must be adopting technology and strategies that will allow businesses to thrive during and post the pandemic. TrueCommerce technology enables shoppability, making marketing instantly transactional.

With ecommerce in the region growing by 300% during the pandemic, it is only fitting to optimise on shoppable media giving brands a frictionless path to purchase. TrueCommerce’s ‘Buy Now’ and ‘Add to basket’ features allow consumers the opportunity to instantly add a product to their cart, thereby securing purchases directly from the advertisements served.

TrueCommerce works across display, video, social and search channels driving a significant increase in conversion rates. Since our launch to market in April, a number of local brands have explored marketing through the TrueCommerce Platform with phenomenal initial results.

Conversion rates in excess of 5% (compared to paid media benchmarks of 1%)

CTRs in excess of 12%

ROAS – 200%

In addition to an impressive client list, the partnership has also sparked a multitude of new retailer integrations in the region, including Takealot, Checkers and Pick n Pay. This takes the number of markets reached by TrueCommerce technology to over 30 – and growing fast!

Click below to see one of FutureTech’s recent campaigns in action…

For further information contact Carl Sandells on carl@thisisfuture.com. We are looking forward to taking your brand to the next level.

