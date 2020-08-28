e.tv to premiere hot new medical drama, Durban Gen, in October













[PRESS OFFICE] e.tv is proud to announce that a brand new, proudly South African local drama is coming to the channel. Durban Gen will premiere this October.

The brainchild of multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass T.V., Durban Gen, depicts a powerful partnership between storytellers.

“We welcome Stained Glass T.V. to the eFamily and confidently look forward to the epic story of a modern-day locally produced drama,” said e.tv head of local productions, Helga Palmer. “Following the immense success of our KwaZulu-Natal late prime Drama IMBEWU, Durban Gen could not have come at a better time. Our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them.”

Palmer said, “There is heightened attention on frontline workers, and this soapie is a testament that not every superhero wears a cape. As a channel, e.tv continues to invest in the growth of talent within the South African broadcast industry. We cannot wait to see how our viewers embrace the show.”

Speaking about the latest opportunity to make a difference in the countries storytelling landscape, Stained Glass T.V. managing director, Pepsi Pokane, said, “It is an honour to be warmly welcomed into the eFamily. The entire team, production, cast, and crew are incredibly excited to be working on the first-ever medical drama that will be set in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Durban Gen is a big win for Stained Glass T.V., for KwaZulu-Natal and for the City of eThekwini. We believe that audiences will connect with the show’s riveting storylines, exciting characters, and incredible cast.”

Durban Gen will also be available on Openview Channel 104 and DStv channel 194.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.