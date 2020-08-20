Media moves: SABC on Covid-19 fund application, Sbusiso Mseleku mourned, OFM launches business show













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SABC puts record straight on Covid-19 funds application

The SABC has set the record straight on its application for additional funding from National Treasury. In response to the Communications Workers Union, the public broadcaster said it had submitted an application for additional funding through an adjustments budget to finance unforeseen and unavoidable expenditure within a financial year. It anticipated a revenue loss of R1.5 billion due to Covid-19.

It said its inherent and unique responsibility as the primary carrier of public content and messaging in line with its public mandate was to ensure millions of South Africans are provided with important and credible information regarding Covid-19 in all official languages and across its television, radio and digital platforms.

It therefore had to embark on a number of activities for business continuity, including displacing revenue-generating programming across its three free-to-air channels to accommodate all public announcements and media briefings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as amplifying news and current affairs content. The SABC has not received any COVID-19 relief funding to date.

It denied the CWU’s claim that there was transparency and accountability on the utilisation of bailout funds, which was granted for clearly defined priorities and which the SABC has adhered to.

There are monthly meetings between the SABC, DCDT and National Treasury to monitor the utilisation of the bailout funds.

People moves

Condolences pour in for Sbusiso Mseleku

The media community is mourning the death of veteran sports journalist, Sbusiso Mseleku, who died from a Covid-19 related illness in the Midvaal Private Hospital this week.

“His unmatched passion for journalism and football spoke for itself. Arguably one of Africa’s most celebrated football writers, Mr Mseleku effortlessly painted beautiful football pictures with both his written and spoken words. During his extensive sports career, he also served the public service broadcaster as a Sports Analyst, on key SABC sports projects including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON),” the SABC said.

“He has left an indelible footprint in the sports fraternity, and his immense contribution has laid a firm foundation for other sports journalist to follow.”

The South African National Editors’ Forum said Mseleku’s distinguished journalism career spanned an incredible 33 years. He had recently started his online company S’busiso Mseleku Sports also using the Facebook platform.

His former colleague, City Press football writer Timothy Molobi‚ currently editorial manager for news and sports‚ described Mseleku as, “The one who put City Press on the map for football”.

“I’m still shocked by the passing of one of the best story tellers in the country. Personally, I learnt a lot from him as he took me under his wing when I started working with him at City Press. He taught me the values of journalism. He was a good mentor and motivator. Sports journalism, in particular, is lost without him,” he said.

Filmmaker, producer and creator of popular SABC soapie Muvhango, Duma Ndlovu‚ who was also a close friend took to social media announcing Mseleku’s passing. He wrote: “Last night I lost a dear friend, a brother and cousin, Sbu Mseleku. The veteran sports journalist succumbed to COVID -19 around 9 pm last night and his family is still trying to come to terms with his passing.”

Ndlovu said South Africa had lost another giant to the Coronavirus as S’bu’s life and work spoke for itself. He said, “I think for me the message is that we as a country should take the Coronavirus very seriously‚ and observe all the protocols‚ because we should not be losing figures such as S’bu to this disease”.

SANEF extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Franklin Templeton appoints Julian Ide as head of EMEA distribution

Franklin Templetonhas appointed Julian Ide as head of EMEA Distribution effective at the completion of Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason. Edinburgh-based Ide will remain as CEO of specialist investment organisation, Martin Currie. He will report into the recently announced Head of Global Advisory Services, Adam Spector.

Using his vast experience in the investment management industry, Ide will play a leading role in further developing the organisation’s distribution strategy and unlocking opportunities for growth in the EMEA region.

Business moves

OFM introduces niche business show

OFM has launched a brand new niche show focusing on all things business-orientated.

Central South Africa not only contains many economic power hubs, but also ingenious innovators and entrepreneurs, who ensure this bourgeoning region prospers. The OFM Business Hour showcases these pioneers’ contributions, the latest business news, and even tips on how to better manage your finances.

Hosted weeknights from 18:00 to 19:00 by Cyril Viljoen and produced by Aaron Masemola, The Business Hour was born out of the success of The Agri Hour – another niche show focusing on the agricultural market, broadcast weekday mornings between 05:00 and 06:00.

Says Tim Thabethe, OFM’s Programme Manager: “The Business Hour on OFM was born from a need to funnel all of Central South Africa’s business interests into one place. It is a platform that speaks to the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and shares its greater intellect

and knowledge base. Although not restricted to interests within the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and the Vaal, the Business Hour on OFM pulls together content from across South Africa for the benefit of all to learn, grow and prosper under the true essence of ‘Living the Real Good Life’ – OFM’s call to live the best quality of life, under the Central South African sky.”

Avatar Launches #EndInequality Corruption Watch Campaign

Avatar Agency Group has launched the #EndInequality Campaign with Corruption Watch, highlighting how corruption maintains the status quo and the poor and vulnerable continue to suffer the most. This campaign encourages people not to look the other way when confronted with corruption.

The campaign uses aerial photographic shots that clearly depict the divide that still exists today between the rich and poor in South Africa. It shows how in 2020, the evidence of inequality is glaring at us every single day.

Johnny Miller, founder of Unequal Scenes, said: “I’m proud to align my project mission with that of Corruption Watch. Unequal Scenes was designed not just as a photographic project, but a home for creatives, activists, scientists and journalists to connect and strategise creative approaches to make the world a more healthy, fair, and equitable place.”

Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer of Avatar, said the opportunity to work with Corruption Watch on this campaign, using Johnny Miller’s striking images, could not have come at a better time, when the message is as relevant as ever. “The stark inequalities in our country have been brutally exposed by the global pandemic, and this visual representation of our reality will, we hope, inspire people to get involved and do their part in ending corruption, and work towards a more equal society.”

Influence marketing – Ogilvy SA enters the fray

Dylan Joubert

Ogilvy South Africa has launched its own Influence Marketing division, entitled InfluenceO, with Dylan Joubert at the helm.

InfluenceO will assist clients in making the most of this new channel as part of their marketing mix and will offer an end to end, full service and integrated approach that does not only focus on identifying influencers as so many other platforms do, but develops strategic and creative answers to brand briefs.

Head of InfluenceO, Joubert, said it has never been more important to be agile, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The winners will be the brands who see the opportunities to partner with influencers in strategic and creative ways in order to land their message – especially in a time of social distancing and economic recovery,” he said.

Wunderman Thompson Launches PRISM Sport + Entertainment in South Africa

Wunderman Thompson is making a strategic bet on growth in sponsorship with the launch of a new unit of PRISM Sport + Entertainment.

The new unit will be part of the Wunderman Thompson offering in South Africa and marks the expansion of London-based PRISM Sport + Entertainment into the South African market.

Sponsorship veteran, Qondisa Ngwenya, will lead the unit as managing director. PRISM South Africa will have a decidedly modern take on sponsorship marketing, including both traditional sponsorship consultancy plus digitally-powered capabilities adapted to a post-COVID-19 environment.

“For three decades, brands have been choosing PRISM for our industry-leading expertise on the most effective ways to engage sport and entertainment audiences – whether that’s digital, print, broadcast or experiential,” said Jamie Copas, PRISM CEO. “We’re pleased to enter the dynamic South African market with the reputable Qondisa Ngwenya to help clients navigate sponsorship effectively.

Africa’s first virtual communication platform Glue VP launches in South Africa

Africa’s first virtual communication and collaboration platform conceived and developed by Africans has been launched in South Africa. Glue Virtual platform – GlueVP – is the brainchild of Zimbabwean-born Professor, Richard Chinomona, a visionary and a passionate innovator determined to create solutions to further African economies and advance social impact solutions.



Designed by Africans for Africans GlueVP is intended among other purposes to assist African states in dealing with cyber security issues that are endemic in an increasingly virtual world.



The GLUE Virtual Platform combines the functionality of major virtual platforms. It provides high quality and affordable access for users with real-time support and security. Communication on the platform is fitted and secured with an end-to-end encryption to protect users from third party infiltration.



“Have you ever imagined the security risk posed by having African governments conducting high level cabinet meetings that discuss sensitive or strategic issues about their respective country governance on a virtual platform that is managed and controlled in a foreign country? It is our hope that GlueVP will provide real time security to users, in ways that safeguard the integrity of African affairs” said Chinomona.

LM Radio refreshes

A Spring refresh is on the cards for LM Radio as it cements itself as a major player in the Gauteng media landscape.

On 1 September, LM Radio will launch its new daytime line-up, with the renowned Radio and TV Personality and F1-guru, Sasha Martinengo continuing to anchor the breakfast show from 06:00 to 09:00. He will be followed by the fresh and exciting talent of Sihle Ndlovu, who replaces the evergreen Errol Ballantine who leaves the station after several years of loyal service.

A major coup for LM Radio is the return of Radio Hall of Famer Brian Oxley, who will be re-joining the Gauteng team to anchor the 12:00 to 15:00 slot. Oxley is a veteran broadcaster with nearly 40 years of experience working at some of the top radio stations in the country. He replaces Tinky Pringle, who leaves the station after 10 years in the saddle.

Another familiar name and voice in Gavin Buckle will drive listeners home from 15:00 to 18:00.

In other changes, Paul Nell and Dennis East will also be leaving the station, while the Top 20 previously presented by Chris Turner, will be changed to a Top 10 hosted by Chris Daffy. Gavin K will host an additional 4 hours on a Sunday from 10h00 till 14h00, while LM Radio News will move to the top of the hour, with Sport on the half-hour.

LM Radio’s Head of Operations, Lyndon Johnstone, says the new daytime line-up will bring with it new imaging. “LM Radio was built on the foundations of great music, and will continue to be synonymous with the nostalgic hits that listeners have come to love. Lots of work and investment has gone into making sure that the production elements and imaging are on a par with top radio stations around the world. The refreshed feel will combine the nostalgic music listeners are drawn to with the enhanced production elements of a world class team.”

Samsung and Moving Tactics reaffirm partnership

Samsung and Moving Tactics have recently reaffirmed their partnership in Africa, which initially kicked off nine years ago. Considering the challenges of Covid-19 across the world, the use of digital signage solutions to provide crucial information to the end-user quickly, accurately and now adapt to a socially distanced format has never been more important.

According to Chris Day, managing director of Moving Tactics, choosing to partner with a world-leading display manufacturer such as Samsung gave them the opportunity to offer their clients an effective pre-defined outcome.

“When you build bespoke solutions, you want to have confidence in the capability of the solution not only today but throughout its lifetime. Clients want to know that their investment is sound and that the technology will deliver throughout the contract period”, said Day.

For almost a decade, the partnership has allowed both companies to solidify their position as true industry innovators and resulted in digital signage installations being implemented for large burger fast food franchises, large clothing and pharmaceutical retailers, with a CAPEX value exceeding R100 million.

The Witness: Evolving with the times for both readers and advertisers

Now 174 years old, The Witness continues to be a reliable news source and a family friend to its readers, while providing advertisers with a trusted environment in which to reach readers in the most affluent municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The readership of The Witness is concentrated primarily in the economically powerful Umgungundlovu District Municipality. Residents of this area command the highest monthly household income (R14 544) in KwaZulu-Natal, some 16% ahead of the national average, according to the 2019 Publisher Audience Measurement Survey (PAMS).

The Witness has also, like the city of Pietermaritzburg, stood the test of time and historic change. From the early days of being a British colony, to the centre of the country’s political upheaval, to democratic change – this newspaper has seen and reported it all. Most recently, while the country was anticipating the arrival of Covid-19 from overseas in March, The Witness brought the story home by reporting on South Africa’s ‘patient-zero’ identified in Hilton.

The Witness “is a liberal, independent newspaper, and its success over 174 years has been because this is in tune with the way our readers think. We are proud of our diverse audience and our close community,” said editor, Yves Vanderhaeghen. PAMS 2019 shows that the profile of the total Average Issue Readership (Paper AIR/ Online Past 7 days combined) of The Witness, is now strongly skewed towards Black (49.3%) and Indian readers (38.6%).

First for SA television as virtual auctions shown live on Business Day TV

Broll Auctions has concluded an exclusive deal with Business Day TV to live screen their virtual auctions to more than 10 million viewers across Southern Africa.

Ish Hendricks, group auctioneer of Broll Property Group, said when the 40 commercial properties go under the hammer on August 26, they would become part of TV history in South Africa as the first to be sold on auction on live TV.

“Virtual auctions have been increasing in popularity over the past few years and Covid-19 cemented the trend,” said Hendricks. “We have held two virtual online auctions over the past two months, and the model has been so successful that we have trebled the number of properties on offer at our upcoming auction and are excited to take the concept onto the small screen with Business Day TV’s backing.”

Hendricks brings TV experience from his time as a finalist in the local version of reality show The Apprentice, to bear during the 90-minute live screening.

France 24 in English now available on Openview in South Africa

France 24, the French international news channel, reached an agreement for the free-to-air broadcast of France 24’s English channel on OpenView, South Africa’s leading free-to-air satellite TV service platform.

Since August 1st 2020, France 24 is broadcast in English on channel 121 to over 2 million households, alongside 18 TV and radio channels available via the Openview bouquet.

This widespread distribution in South Africa marks an important milestone for France 24 English which is already distributed terrestrially on a FTA basis in Kenya, Rwanda, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi and the Seychelles.

With a diverse team of journalists of more than 35 nationalities and a strong network of correspondents across the world, France 24 gives its audiences a global outlook on international current affairs through hourly news bulletins, as well as many shows about culture, economy, technology, sport and much more. France 24’s work is regularly recognized internationally and has been awarded several times for its work.

Openview is South Africa’s first free-to-air satellite TV service platform which offers non-stop entertainment for the whole family, with local and international shows.

Making moves

FIFA teams up with African Union, WHO and CAF to promote campaign against domestic violence in Africa

FIFA is joining forces with the African Union, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to jointly address the issue of domestic violence by launching the #SafeHome campaign across the African continent.

The initiative is designed to support women and children victims of domestic violence, particularly as stay-at-home measures in response to COVID-19 have put them at greater risk. A number of African football stars are supporting the campaign via video awareness messages distributed on social and traditional media.

“I am glad that today we can launch this campaign on the important topic of domestic violence, which is significantly exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdown conditions and movement restrictions, together with our partners, the African Union, WHO and CAF,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It is our duty to leverage the immense popularity of football in Africa to raise awareness on this societal challenge with a very clear message: violence has no place in homes, just as it has no place in football.”

L’Oreal announces a partnership with POWA

L’Oreal has announced a partnership with POWA. Since the lockdown started, there has been a rise in GBV. As such, L’Oréal supports the empowerment of women and champions for self-worth. L’Oréal embarked on a EmpoweRED campaign, which aims to raise funds to assist women affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

In 2016 L’Oréal Professional African Salon Institute offered POWA a pilot partnership programme, where five survivors receive scholarships to study Hair Care for eight months.

For this campaign, L’Oréal Paris collaborated with 12 female social media influencers, who added their voices to the clarion call to combat the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. The women also promote the L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature EmpoweRED lipstick range and L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Red Cream, as a portion of the sales in the month of August will be donated to POWA.

Facebook launches avatars across Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook has launched Avatars in Africa to give people new ways to express themselves online. Avatars are digital personas that enable people to engage across Facebook and Messenger in a more personal and dynamic way.

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalised way possible,” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director, Facebook Africa. “We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way.”

Avatars include hundreds of global sticker packs and integrations with GIF providers and can also be shared across Facebook and Messenger.

BBC Focus on Africa radio celebrates 60th Anniversary

BBC Focus on Africa radio launched in 1960 and by 15 August of the same year it had become a permanent slot on the BBC World Service airwaves.

Focus on Africa was born at a time when only 17 countries on the continent had gained independence with many more fighting for liberation. Dorothy Grenfell Williams and Ugandan Israel Wamala played pivotal roles. Wamala was one of the early presenters before becoming the first overall editor of the programme.

As Focus became popular, it changed transmission times in order to reach new audiences and became essential listening for people all over Africa eager to know what was happening in their own countries and beyond. Focus quickly endeared itself to the audience as a trusted source of news about the continent. It earned a reputation for holding power to account in young African nations, during civil wars, military coups and crisis. Its presenters were revered for asking probing questions everyone wanted answers to. The programme frequently received hundreds of letters from its growing base of listeners in Africa and other parts of the world.

Focus on Africa reaches audiences globally around the world on digital platforms as well as radio.

The programme has also reinvented itself with the launch of Africa Todaypodcasting, providing its audiences with daily news about the continent. In addition, the FOA Radio team have built on the fact that Africa is the world’s youngest continent with an average age of 19, and have recently launched The Comb podcast to engage younger audiences.

For the Diary

2020 Virtual South African Book Fair programme announced

The South African Book Fair 2020 programme has been announced and the tickets for this fully virtual event are now available to purchase.

An entry ticket for only R50 gives you access to the full three-day event taking place between 11-13 September and featuring an engaging, stimulating and entertaining programme and the Fair’s signature industry marketplace. Tickets will be available via the South African Book Fair website.

The organisers of the South African Book Fair have taken care to curate a virtual event that has something for everyone. It also offers a way of supporting, connecting, growing and showcasing the South African publishing industry during the enormous challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.