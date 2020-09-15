Awards Wrap: Dr Rebecca Swift to chair Loeries Creative Week session, Caxton acknowledges excellence, SMARTIES entries update













Loeries Creative Week session to be hosted by Dr. Rebecca Swift, Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images.

Gallo Images and the Loeries believe it is time to #GetReal through real stories from real women. Share a pic of yourself, or of a woman in advertising that you admire, along with a 250 word explanatory story to join this movement.

During the Loeries Creative Week broadcast, this November, the women featured in the three most inspiring, powerful and authentic stories will be invited to chat with Dr Rebecca Swift, global head of creative insights at Getty Images and an authority on the evolution of visual trends in advertising.

Her research has focused on commercial creativity and her work has received more than 30 international awards including a Glass Lion. Besides serving as a visual brand consultant to global corporations and lecturing at universities, she has served on judging panels for photography, design and advertising at a number of prestigious European awards.

“Our customers increasingly want more authentic content. Imagery that everyone can easily relate to because audiences respond best to visuals that resonate,” said Robyn Terbrugge, Gallo Images general manager of sales and marketing. “Notably, the image search term ‘real people’ has increased +192% over the past year; ‘diverse women’ by +168%; and ‘strong women’ by +187%. Clear evidence of a demand for a more realistic portrayal of women.”

Caxton still leads the pack with local media awards

Despite a delay of five months, Caxton Local Media proudly announced its top performers of 2019 in an online presentation this week. The annual awards is Caxton’s opportunity to acknowledge, for the 31st year, who the top dogs are in a fiercely contested race to the finals with 30 winners emerging from the more than 1200 entries.

Lowvelder won the Prestigious Sold Newspaper award while Pretoria East Rekord won the Best Free Newspaper title and Polokwane’s Review Bonus was named the best Emerging Market Newspaper of the year.

Jaco Koekemoer, Group Executive: Local Newspaper Publishing and Commercial Print, thanked Caxtonites for their loyalty and diligence during an extremely difficult year. “We had retrenchments and were forced to make structural changes and, in some cases, closure of some of our products. We adapted where we had to, adjusted print orders, monitored events and kept our consumers’ trust in us. We also had a specialised Covid-19 editorial team that kept our readers informed. So much so that we captured more than 9 million unique views a day. This has meant that we have been able to continue business with integrity and a hard-working attitude.”

Some other winners included Lowvelder for Best Front Page, Joburg North with the best Get It Magazine title, Northern KZN’s Estella Naicker and Charmaine Mazibulo who won the Best Multimedia Journalist and Most Promising Journalist titles respectively, Ettienne van Rensburg of Vaalweekblad who is the Photographer of the Year, Glen Smolas of the East Rand stable who is the Ad Designer of the Year and Tarryn Kumm of Highway Mail who was named Field Sales Consultant of the Year.

Due to health and safety reasons, Caxton has experienced a first, by hosting the Caxton Awards virtually this year.

It’s Business Unusual at the MMA SA SMARTIES this year: 5 COVID-19 categories added and entering is free

The coronavirus pandemic has had an immense effect on consumer behaviour and in turn has forced brands to reconsider their approach to marketing their products today and in the future. Budgets and communication strategies have also been re-adjusted to account for how Covid-19 will further impact the economy, marketers’ businesses and their customers.

To recognise this, the MMA SA SMARTIES has launched its Business Unusual Categories alongside its core categories for 2020, along with a new submission process that will allow businesses across Africa, regardless of size, to enter their finest and most successful marketing and digital campaigns. Thanks to its partners, Facebook, MTN, and Opera, and in association with Standard Bank, MMA SA’s Strategic Partner, it will be free to enter this year’s MMA SA Smarties.

“This year’s MMA SA SMARTIES reflect the seismic shift the world is experiencing at a social, economic and industry level,” said Enver Groenewald, MMA SA Chair and Unilever’s Africa Director: Consumer Channels, Marketing Transformation and Digital Transformation. “More than just being a virtual event, the importance of this year’s Awards is underscored by the challenging circumstances that brands and their agencies are working under.”

The five Business Unusual categories join the SMARTIES Core categories. This brings the total categories for 2020 to 16. They are:

Marketing

Brand Awareness

Lead Generation/ Direct Response/ Conversions

Product/ Services Launch

Media

Mobile Gaming, Gamification and E-Sports

Mobile App

Mobile Social

Innovation

Location-based Targeting

mCommerce

Mobile Video

Data/Insights (new)

Business Unusual 2020 categories

Social responsibility

Brand Purpose

Customer Experience

Tech Innovation

App

All MMA SA SMARTIES winners across the 16 categories will automatically be entered into the Global, EMEA and Africa MMA Business Impact Index (BII).

Call for entries opened on 1st September, with the closing date of 30th September. To enter, entrants must go to //mmasa.org and upload their strategy and creative slides and submit to the online platform, created by Silverstone VentureWRX. For more information visit www.mmasa.org or email smarties@mmasa.org

The Marketing Achievement Awards have extended the entry deadline to 30 September 2020.

The MAA celebrates excellence in the science and art of strategic marketing and aims to set a benchmark for marketing standards. Are you proud of what you and your team have accomplished over the last 18-months? Have your strategies paid off? Have you made an impact on the bottom line? Then send us your best work today! Register now to enter!

Winners of the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards announced

The winners of the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards were announced during an online awards event on 9 September 2020. The Awards – presented in partnership with Absa, as well as Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Arena Events – showcase supplier development best practice, and are essential for celebrating the efforts of large South African companies who have committed themselves to building inclusive and transformed supply chains that thrive.

The Overall Winner award, sponsored by Absa went to SPAR Group with its purpose-driven strategy to address challenges such as food security, nutrition, job creation and transformation. Distell was named as the runner-up.

The winner of the Newcomer Award, sponsored by Absa, was the V&A Waterfront for its Joy from Africa to the World programme. With more than 250 SMME tenants and about 300 SMME suppliers, the V&A Waterfront places considerable emphasis on supplier development. The category runner-up is Goodyear.

The Local Manufacturing Award also went to the V&A Waterfront with category runner up Tiger Brands. The Youth Development Award went to Distell for the group’s Green Up Recycling and Bansela Taverner programmes which provided 320 job opportunities to mostly youths.

Empact Group was recognised as the winner of the Black Women Development Award sponsored while the Rural and Township Development Award acknowledges companies who have exceptional results in supporting rural and township-based suppliers went to SPAR Group Ltd won the award for their SPAR Rural Hub programme.

The Skills of the Future (4IR) Award sponsored by SoluGrowth was awarded to Unilever South Africa for their Isazi Farming Technology project. The Collaboration Award sponsored by Fetola haD joint winners, Distell and Tiger Brands.

For their promotion of small suppliers in an entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as their deliberate strategy to support their long-term success, SAB was awarded with the Small Supplier Development Award sponsored by SEDA. The category runner-up is Goodyear.

The Impact Award sponsored by Business Day acknowledges a company whose supplier development initiatives have substantially impacted the value chain. This year’s winner is Tiger Brands, with Distell being named runner-up.

4 Black Pencils Awarded at D&AD Awards 2020

THE 58th D&AD Awards Ceremony took place in a virtual fashion, where four Black Pencils – the most prestigious creative accolade – were awarded. Designed by Studio Dumbar and hosted by D&AD President Kate Stanners, the virtual ceremony was an opportunity for the creative industry to come together, celebrate great work and give the creative community the platform it deserves during an exceptionally challenging year.

As the highest accolade that D&AD offers, the Black Pencil is reserved for work that is truly groundbreaking in its field and remains the most coveted award in the creative industries.

The 2020 Black Pencil winners were: INGO Stockholm/David Miami/Publicis Bucharest in PR for its Moldy Whopper campaign for Burger King . A campaign showing its iconic Whopper molding for up to 35 days to powerfully convey the absence of additives in Burger King products.

FCB Chicago in Book Design for its work on The Gun Violence History Book for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence . The book draws attention to a loophole in US law that enables gun violence and visually captures how there has been so much gun violence in America that if it was all captured in a book, it would probably stop a bullet.

FCB/SIX in Digital for its Go Back To Africa campaign for Black & Abroad. A pan-African tourism campaign that turns the racial slur ‘go back to Africa’ into an uplifting call to action.

This year’s President’s Award, reserved for true industry heroes, was awarded to Yuya Furukawa, CCO at Dentsu, for his outstanding contribution to creativity.

All the winners are here.

Nedbank CIB recognised for Energy Deal of the Year at the African Banker Awards 2020

Arvana Singh

Nedbank CIB has once again been recognised for excellence by its peers and the broader African financial services industry, garnering two nominations for Deal of the Year Awards at the 2020 African Banker Awards.

At an exceptional virtual edition of the prestigious African awards ceremony, hosted online on 26 August, CIB’s highly successful Nedbank Green Renewable Energy Bond issuance was awarded Energy Deal of the Year amid a category of strong contenders due to its impactful and innovative nature. The Nedbank Green Bond was listed on the green segment of the JSE on 30 April 2019 and marked the first issuance of this type of sustainable fundraising instrument in the local market by a South African bank.

According to Arvana Singh and Bruce Stewart from Nedbank CIB, the bond was exceptionally well received, as evidenced by the fact that the auction process on 24 April, which targeted R1.5 billion in funding, ultimately attracted local and international bids of R5.4 billion.

The African Banker Awards ceremony is the largest annual recognition event for banks in Africa.

