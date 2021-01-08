Daybreak with Alex Caige just right for the #5amClub













947 has announced a new-look, rebranded early morning show. Called Daybreak with Alex Caige, the show caters to the #5amClub – people who are awake at 5 in the morning, getting a head start on the day.

The show also leads into 947’s flagship morning drive show, ‘Anele and the Club on 947’ where Caige is also a member.

“As an early bird myself I just love this time of day. It’s when people are feeling fresh, energetic and preparing for the day ahead,” says Caige. “I love the idea that every day offers a new opportunity to make a difference in life. My show speaks to that energy and optimism.”

Station manager Thando Makhunga says the revamped show “speaks to the working mom who’s already up preparing school lunches, the Joburger hitting the gym, the go-getter prepping for that big meeting later in the day… these are the Joburgers who are already on their second cup of coffee by 6am. Who better to speak to this audience than our very own high-functioning, pilot-perfectionist party-starter, Alex Caige?”

Daybreak with Alex Caige’ is on 947 every Monday to Friday, 05:00 to 06:00 starting Monday 11 January 2021.

