Kieno Kammies to leave CapeTalk, Lester Kiewit takes over













Kieno Kammies is leaving CapeTalk after hosting the morning show, Today with Kieno Kammies, for the last eight years, Primedia Broadcasting has announced.

Kammies joined 702 in 2010, moving across to CapeTalk three years later. During his tenure, he has contributed to meaningful conversations that shape society and inform our understanding of our mutual accountability as South Africans.

Lester Kiewit will take over the weekday 09:00 – 12:00 slot, airing as The Morning Review. Kiewit, an experienced journalist, began his journey with Primedia Broadcasting over a decade ago before moving to television. Since returning to CapeTalk, he has hosted several shows, including an evening talk programme and, most recently, the fast-paced Midday Report.

Lester Kiewit

Station manager Tessa van Staden said Kammies has been a valuable member of the CapeTalk team. “He has never backed away from an issue he felt needed airing and has courted controversy during many high-profile interviews,” she said. “There are many notable on-air moments he will be remembered for. Famously holding insurance giants to account, listener drives to support their neighbours in need and sleeping on Cape Town’s streets to highlight the plight of homelessness in the city are just a few. We know that his next chapter will be an exciting one, and we wish him well.”

Kammies is changing direction in terms of his career. “After being in the media industry for close to 30 years, I have decided to take on a new role as chief strategy and innovation officer for a tech firm based in the UK and Cape Town,” he said. “I will also be developing a platform focusing on innovation and disruption. Media has been good to me, but it’s time to move on, especially with opportunities that a post-Covid environment and technological innovation offers me.”

Meanwhile, Kiewit promises his show will “get Cape Town talking about the news stories shaping the city, as well as providing high-profile interviews that are intertwined with on-the-ground voices of everyday people who call the Mother City home. The show will be challenging, conversational, thought-provoking and fun, while also having the tough conversations we as South Africans need to have”.

Listeners are invited to tune into Kieno’s farewell show, to be aired on 30 April, 09:00 – 12:00, to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye.

Mandy Weiner, no stranger to CapeTalk, previously featured on-air as a senior EWN and investigative reporter, will host The Midday Report, which airs Monday to Friday at 12:00 – 13:00 simulcast on 702 and CapeTalk.

The new-line up:

WEEKDAYS

04:00 – 06:00 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

06:00 – 09:00 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

09:00 – 12:00 The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

12:00 – 13:00 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

13:00 – 15:00 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

15:00 – 18:00 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

18:00 – 20:00 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

20:00 – 00:00 The Aubrey Masango Show

WEEKENDS

06:00 – 10:00 Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King (Saturday and Sunday)

10:00 – 11:00 Just the Hits (Saturday and Sunday)

11:00 – 15:00 Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele (Saturday and Sunday)

15:00 – 20:00 Just the Hits (Saturday)

20:00 – 21:00 Just the Hits with Soul (Saturday)

21:00 – 00:00 The Magic Bus (Saturday)

15:00 – 19:00 Just the Hits (Sunday)

19:00 – 21:00 InsideEWN (Sunday)

