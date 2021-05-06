Media Moves: New press ombud appointed, MediaCom wins Mahindra account, Maggs joins BRAVE Group, Mapula Nkosi joins INMA board













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New press ombud and two deputy press ombuds appointed

Carmel Rickard has been appointed the new press ombud, with Tyrone August and Herman Scholtz taking on the duties as deputy press ombuds.

The three part-time appointments were made from applications received by the independent appointments panel of the Press Council of South Africa, chaired by Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. They are part of a restructure of the Press Council’s system of mediation and arbitration of complaints aimed at providing increased capacity and efficiency. The new appointees will work alongside PCSA public advocate, Fanie Groenewald.

Rickard writes about the law, justice and human rights. She has an LLM in constitutional law, is a regular columnist for several publications, including Justice in Africa. She has experience as a radio journalist (for Capital Radio, the BBC’s Africa Service and others) but now works almost exclusively as a print and online writer.

August was editor of the Cape Times newspaper as well as editor of Leadership magazine. He was a founding member of the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and an executive member of the Freedom of Expression Institute (FXI) and the Black Editors’ Forum (BEF). He was general secretary of both the Media Workers’ Association of South Africa (Mwasa) and the Association of Democratic Journalists (ADJ). He holds an MA from the University of London and a PhD from the University of the Western Cape.

Scholtz is an advocate at the Pretoria Bar. He is a former journalist with 13 years’ experience in newspapers, magazines and broadcast media. Most recently he was the national news and business editor of Rapport and has served as legal advisor to the National Press Club. He holds an honours degree in journalism and a master of laws degree in information and communication law.

People moves

Broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group

Broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Maggs has joined Brave Group as managing director of BOLD, its executive communications and advisory firm.

Brave Group is a majority black-owned integrated communications groups according to the authoritative annual Scopen Report 2019/20. BOLD is a vital addition to the company’s fast-growing suite of offerings to further drive integration, offering high-level communications services aimed principally at the C-suite.

Drawing on over 35 years’ experience in the media industry, Maggs will work with C-suite executives in advising, crafting, and fine-tuning both internal and external communications.

“I have been developing this concept for some time having observed first-hand where there are serious communication deficits in public companies and state-owned entities,” Maggs said. “With my knowledge of the current media landscape, I believe BOLD will play a vital role in developing and implementing cogent and tactical media strategies and messaging.”

Brave Group Chairman Andile Khumalo said: “I have known and worked alongside Jeremy for a number of years. His understanding of the current complexities of the media environment and how to craft solutions will be of major benefit to any company. We are delighted he is joining our fast-growing team.”

Congratulations to the TikTok #risingvoices class of 2021

One hundred black creators have joined the inaugural Rising Voices project – a six-week incubator programme that is a first-of-its-kind for TikTok in South Africa. Among these 100 voices are creators who showcase various skills and talents, which span across multiple categories, including comedy, fashion, beauty, meme, body art, singing, dancing and healthcare – all types of content that we’re eager to see so much more of on TikTok.

Through this programme, which officially kicks off this month, participants will be taken through a rigorous content creation boot camp where they will learn digital skills to help amplify their content creation abilities, as well as have access to career-building resources and industry experts such as social media influencer Nadia Jaftha, filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho and DNA Brand Architects founder, Sylvester Chauke.

“We were thrilled to have received over 2000 entries during the application period, with so many of the video submissions showcasing the incredible talent of black content creators in South Africa. As we start the programme, we wish all candidates the best and look forward to seeing how each creator brings the skills they learn to life,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, content operations manager, Africa.

Mapula Nkosi one of 11 top media executives elected to INMA board of directors

Members of the International News Media Association (INMA) elected 11 new executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting on Wednesday.

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, President, International, of The New York Times Company, was elected as Second Vice President of the Board’s Executive Committee. Mapula Nkosi, editor-in-chief of Media24’s Daily Sun (Media 24 was appointed to the board.

Executives elected to new Board terms or recently appointed to the Board are:

Alexandra Beverfjord, Editor-in-Chief and CEO, Dagbladet (Aller Media), Norway

P.J. Browning, President Newspaper Division, Evening Post Publishing, United States

Lotta Edling, Editorial Director, Bonnier News, Sweden

Chris Janz, Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, Nine, Australia

Martha Ortiz, Chief Editor, El Colombiano, Colombia

Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), India

Siv Juvik Tveitnes, Executive Vice President of News Media, Schibsted, Norway

Gert Ysebaert, CEO, Mediahuis, Belgium

Belle Tayler, Head of Brand & Acquisition of Nine in Australia, meanwhile, has been appointed as chair of INMA’s Young Professionals Committee, which oversees the association’s Young Professionals Initiative.

Montego Pet Nutrition expands executive committee team

Montego Pet Nutrition has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of sales manager, Gavin Vermeulen, and marketing manager, Wilfred Cawood, to the pet food company’s executive committee (exco).

Vermeulen and Cawood are passionate and driven managers who have both been with the company for nine years, respectively overseeing the sales and marketing divisions and reporting directly to managing director, Johan van Jaarsveld.

In his new role on Montego’s exco committee, Vermeulen will lead all sales teams and forecasting both locally and internationally, whereas Cawood will use his knowledge and experience in the pet food industry to drive the business forward with product development and marketing across all seven brands.

The Franchise Co appoints Marcel Strauss as COO

Pushing to grow market share and to safeguard the sustainability of the business, The Franchise Co. has appointed Marcel Strauss as its new chief operating officer (COO) for all the group’s brands.

Strauss has been with The Franchise Co. for the last four years where he started as an executive manager and worked his way up to his new role as COO. “He will help The Franchise Co. to grow its footprint but will do so strategically and responsibly,” said Chris van Zyl, CEO of The Franchise Co.

Business moves

Contact Media & Communications passes Spotong Magazine baton to 3S Media

SpotongMagazine, South Africa’s township trade magazine, has begun a new chapter under the ownership of 3S Media. The impact of the pandemic on various industries as well as the publishing industry has been devastating and Contact Media & Communications, like many businesses globally, took time to reflect, evaluate and restructure the business with a strategic focus on content creation and experiential marketing.

Sean Press, CEO of Contact Media & Communications, said, “We were given the opportunity to pass the baton of one of our well-loved publications to a great company with great people. As a company, we are very passionate about Spotong and what we achieved with a magazine that did so much for the township community and ended up becoming such a big part of entrepreneurship in SA.”

Press said due to the pandemic, the company was forced to forgo printing and go digital only, but under the new ownership, Spotong will not only go back to print, but will be available more frequently as a bi-monthly magazine under the guidance of current editor, Charlene Heyburgh, who will continue steering the ship with the current sales representatives and design team.

MediaCom SA wins Mahindra account

On 1 May, the partnership between one of the country’s leading agencies, MediaCom South Africa, and one of the biggest global automotive brands, Mahindra, kicked into gear. This followed an intense two-month pitch process for Mahindra’s advertising business, which will include digital paid media, performance content, analytics, UX, data strategy, CRM/CDP, martech consulting, and optimising the consumer experience.

As MediaCom’s first end-to-end digital client, this new-business win signifies more than an ever-expanding client portfolio: it marks the realisation of MediaCom’s vision for the future in SA and Africa, with a focus on driving digital transformation for Mahindra SA.

SAMRO to collect royalties from Facebook, Netflix, and TikTok

The Southern Africa Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has begun collecting royalties on behalf of its members from TikTok, Facebook and Netflix, after having concluded licensing agreements with the popular digital platforms.

This is a major step forward towards adapting its licensing and royalty payments to the ever-changing technological landscape.

“SAMRO is pleased to announce that we have entered into licensing agreements with short form video content social media platform TikTok, global social media powerhouse Facebook as well as the video streaming subscription platform Netflix that will benefit members,” said SAMRO chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.“Thanks to the conclusion of these binding agreements, SAMRO will be able to collect royalties on behalf of members, for all copyright-protected content that features on these platforms, with immediate effect.”

Maweni said before the conclusion of these ground-breaking deals, platforms such as Facebook prohibited the use of copyright-protected content on their networks.

MLA to launch Cape Town office

Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa’s premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.

Samantha Bernhardi, a seasoned agent based in Cape Town, has decided to close her well-known business, Samantha Bernhardi Artists Management, which she has nurtured over a period of 15 years, to join the MLA team and lead the Cape Town office. She is a highly respected agent and much loved by her actors and peers alike. As Associate Agent, Samantha will work hand-in-hand with the MLA team in Johannesburg to ensure seamless opportunities for its selected roster of multilingual and diverse talent.

Said Nina Morris-Lee, CEO of MLA: “Opening a Cape Town office just makes sense as does having Samantha on the ground representing us. I felt that although single representation is the right way to work, it was compromising our Cape Town actors and restricting our Johannesburg actors from certain briefs that were not reaching us. I believe that all the actors we represent, regardless of where they are located, have to be given the opportunity to audition on all work available. I’m extremely excited about this new chapter in the story of MLA’s success, and look forward to Samantha being part of the team.”

Eclipse Communications open Mauritius office

Eclipse Communications officially opened the doors to its Mauritius operation, the agency’s first African office outside of South Africa, today. The move forms part of the agency’s drive to increase its footprint throughout Africa, due to its clients continental needs.

Managing partner and Africa lead of Eclipse Communications, Cheryl Reddy, said the Eclipse Communications’ Mauritius launch was an extension of the agency’s full-service communications offering and is part of its diversification and continued growth strategy on the continent. The Mauritian agency will, very much like the South African agency, offer multiple disciplines to clients such as Public Relations, Digital Media and Eventing, with key focus on reputation management, 24/7 media monitoring and social listening, influence and engagement and data driven strategies and execution.

The Mauritian operation will be headed up by Aradhna Boodhoo-Laumond, recently appointed as communications director.

Starbucks Southern Africa invests in the future of South African Film and TV

Starbucks Southern Africa recently collaborated with BET Africa’s Isono actor, Chioma Umeala on a #ChiomaXStarbucks initiative to help empower young women who aspire to be actors by hosting them for coffee at Starbucks Melrose Arch.

The young women participated in the initiative by entering a competition held by Umeala on her Twitter profile and they were selected as winners. The event was filled with interesting conversations and words of encouragement from the likes of Elsie, Chioma’s mother and Tendaiishe Chitima, an award-winning actor from Netflix’s Cook Off film.

“When it comes to this industry you will receive more no’s than yes’s so you need to always hold your opinion of yourself above everyone else’s. That self-worth and positive attitude will carry you to your best self,” said Umeala to the young aspiring women.

BET Africa partners with the KZN Film Commission to bring local stories to screen

BET Africa (DStv channel 129) and KZN Film Commission (KZNFC) have formed a partnership to bring authentic local stories to screen for audiences across Africa. The partnership highlights both organisations’ continued investment in local content, bringing audiences quality programming and authentic storytelling that showcases the best of Africa’s creativity and talent.

This is part of BET Africa’s commitment to inspire excellence and elevate black culture and entertainment through authentic storytelling that reflect the dreams and hopes of local film makers. KZNFC’s mandate is to grow and develop the film industry and position the province as a strategic partner of choice in co-productions and be a formidable content hub on the continent.

“We truly value the collaboration with the KZN Film Commission as it enables us to continuously deliver on our commitment to local content and talent. At the same time, create a space that connects both performers and their audience in a more meaningful way which is truly reflective of South Africa’s rich heritage and cultural diversity,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Peer Lead. “South Africa is such a diverse country. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to talent and this partnership will authentically connect audiences to performers and shine a spotlight on KZN as a destination for film production.” concluded Twala.

The World Health Organization partners with Ogilvy | Social.Lab South Africa to launch global campaign, ‘Vaccines Bring Us Closer’

Ogilvy Worldwide and Ogilvy | Social.Lab South Africa have joined forces with the World Health Organization to celebrate World Immunization Week.

World Immunization Week brings together a diverse coalition of partners to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

As part of the 2021 campaign, WHO, together with Ogilvy partners in South Africa, the UK and in the USA, have created a campaign to increase trust and confidence around vaccines, including routine immunization, and investment, to remove barriers to access.

Ogilvy Social.Lab South Africa was tasked to develop a total of 270+ assets for the campaign, giving it a bold and impactful visual identity in the healthcare sector.

As part of the campaign, interactive social posts have been developed to encourage online engagement, and for audiences to share their hopes for the future. The campaign is now planned to be rolled out globally.

Supa Quick reinforces offering with a new brand identity

Tyre fitment centre group Supa Quick has begun the journey of refreshing its brand offering to offer a more sophisticated experience through a differentiated look and market position.

Launching in May 2021, around 200 fitment centres are expected to revamp to the new look-and-feel in the next few years, from in-store design, corporate assets, processes and philosophy. The designers behind the creative look-and-feel are Willem Viljoen and Seyurie Naidoo, from A|Seylem DSGN CNSLTNCY.

“In a highly saturated and competitive market, our branding is our greatest asset in the fight for customer recognition,” said Morne Dreyer, Supa Quick’s franchise sirector. “Ultimately, our brand exists in the way our customers perceive us and each of our dedicated team members must strive to be a brand ambassador, building a lasting connection with our customers. Every customer who walks in needs to know they can expect a certain, consistent standard of service.”

KWV unveils the new-look 20-year-old XXO potstill brandy

The KWV XXO 20 potstill brandy has been given an exciting new look that unifies contemporary elegance with the excellence of craftsmanship and decades-long maturation in oak. The new look features a bold new XXO designation on the front of the bottle, the result partly due to revised global classifications and requirements for the category.

Previously, drinks older than 10 years were designated as XO but this was recently revised to include a new XXO designation for brandies and cognacs aged for 14 years or more. Beyond the age designation, the XXO’s refreshed design adds emphasis on the artistry that has defined KWV brandy since the 1920s, as well as the company’s reputation as maker of the world’s best brandy.

YouTube now available on the DStv’s Explora Ultra

YouTube is the latest exciting addition to the award-winning* DStv Explora Ultra. DStv subscribers can now watch YouTube, where every day people watch over a billion hours of video, including music videos, short and documentary films, live streams and video blogs.

An impressive feature available on the Explora Ultra is the Discovery And Launch protocol (DIAL), which enables viewers to play YouTube videos from a second screen device (for example, a mobile phone) directly onto the TV (the first screen device) without pairing between devices. This makes it easier to watch shared or archived content from a secondary device of choice.

YouTube joins an impressive list of third-party streaming service partners already available on the 4K supporting Explora Ultra including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The DStv App and Showmax can also be accessed via the APP button on the Explora Ultra remote control.

Making moves

NFVF calls for audio-visual specialists to conduct monitoring and evaluation on PESP projects

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), is seeking audio-visual industry specialists to conduct monitoring and evaluation on all approved PESP projects.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) aims to stimulate employment creation and job retention across sectors in the South African economy, including the audio-visual sector. This comprehensive plan to stimulate new employment and job retention in the South African audio-visual industry, came about because of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Consultants will assist the NFVF in monitoring the implementation of the successful projects, which were awarded grants in March/April 2021. Due consideration will be given to race, gender, disability, and geographic location in the appointment of the Consultants.

A motivation that clearly describes the applicant’s specific expertise and qualifications related to the criteria above. A comprehensive Curriculum Vitae. Certified ID copy

Applications should be forwarded by e-mail to applications@nfvf.co.za.

Opening date for submissions: 3 May 2021. Closing date for submissions:10 May 2021.

Leaders from Diageo and Clear Channel France join speaker line-up for World Out of Home Organization European Forum on 18 May

Diageo global media director, marketing, Isabel Massey and Clear Channel France Présidente Boutaïna Araki have joined the line-up of speakers for the World Out of Home Organization’s European Forum, hosted from London on 18 May.



Massey will join diversity panel Doing Diversity in Out of Home (DDOOH) alongside moderator Annie Rickard of OOH Capital and Naren Patel of Geoprove. Patel is the founder of Media for All. Araki will present on how OOH can support sustainability. She leads Clear Channel’s numerous sustainability initiatives in France.



Concluding the one day virtual event will be a Programmatic Power Panel moderated by Mungo Knott, Commercial Platform and Product Director/Outdoor at UK media giant Global. Also on the panel are Adam Green, SVP GM Programmatic platforms at Broadsign, Hivestack CMO Nikki Hawke and JC Conti, CEO of VIOOH.



Diary

Applications across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria now open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program

Facebook is inviting community leaders from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program—a programme that offers participants training, mentorship and up to $50,000 USD in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.

The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.

Learn more and apply here. You can find out more about the 2020 Community Accelerator cohort and those who received additional funding here .

Web Rangers SA 2021

MMA, Facebook, Google SA, Film and Publication Board (FPB), MTN, DTPS and Diana Schwarz Attorneys are inviting all SA learners between the ages of 12-17 years to be part of the 2020 Web Rangers Programme.

Web Rangers is an international digital literacy programme designed to empower young people to become digital citizens who know how to use the internet responsibly and encourage their peers to do the same!

If you work with children or know a young person who is passionate about using the internet for good, and would like to join hundreds of Web Rangers across the world who have learnt to use the internet and social media to make their country a better place. Apply here.

1st Commonwealth Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit to be held 19 – 20 May in countdown to Commonwealth heads of government meeting

The inaugural Commonwealth Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit is the first global event to focus on women in emerging tech sectors. Taking place from the 19 to 20 May 2021, it is a two day online conference focusing on women’s entrepreneurship featuring 50 speakers, 20 talks and 12 panel sessions.

Targeting policy-makers, entrepreneurs, government agencies, entrepreneurship support organisations, funders and educational institutions, it aims to frame and feed into key international meetings including the G7 and CHOGM in June and the G20, UNCTAD and the Global Entrepreneurship Congress later in 2021.

