Campaign Friday: WWF fundraising campaign to ‘build back better’, Cotton On partners with Unicef in vaccine drive, Cadbury’s and Ogilvy JHB launch ‘Read to Succeed’

WWF South Africa in a drive to ‘Build Back Better’ ahead of World Environment Day

Raging wildfires, severe flooding as well as droughts and increasing levels of biodiversity loss, are just some of the crises that have become more frequent due to a warming climate. Then there is Covid-19.

Placing the spotlight on the opportunity for South Africa to build back better is the World Wide Fund for Nature. WWF South Africa is encouraging people to stand up for nature, calling everyone to lend a hand ‘For Nature. For Us’, by donating to the fund.

“Ecosystems are declining rapidly because of what we are doing as humans. If we continue to encroach on the natural world at our current rate, our quality of life will be severely reduced, and the lives of future generations will be threatened. We must act now if we want to continue to have access to all the ‘free’ services that nature offers us – from the food we eat to the air we breathe. That is why we are calling on society for support so that we can continue to do the vital work that we do every day in order to safeguard our future,” said Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa.

The UN has dedicated the 2020s as the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Conserving and restoring our ecosystems and the services they provide should be seen as a fundamental part of maintaining human and planetary health.

Cotton On launches In It Together to deliver one million Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable

The Cotton On Group is the first global retailer to partner with UNICEF in helping to deliver one million Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable.

The global fundraising campaign kicked off in South African stores and runs until 4 July, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products going to support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the global COVAX response, and diagnostic tests and treatments.

The initial vaccines secured through these funds will protect the most at risk across Africa, including frontline health care workers and teachers, so they can continue to provide services and care for their community.

“This pandemic has impacted everyone, and vaccines need to be accessible to each and every person to help bring it to an end,” said South African actress and Cotton On Foundation Ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha. “It is particularly heart-breaking to see how communities across Africa are being left behind in the vaccine race and it’s imperative that we protect those most in need, so that children can continue schooling and community life can continue,” noted Mbatha.

“As a longstanding friend of the Cotton On Foundation who have a long history of commitment to true social upliftment, I am proud to support them in their partnership with UNICEF to help deliver 1 million vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people” she added.

Cadbury and agency partner, Ogilvy Johannesburg launch Read to Succeed Initiative

Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy Johannesburg have launched a ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign. The intent is to address and contribute towards improving literacy in the country.

The agency with its partners has curated a digital, social and in store activation that inspires South Africans to help make an impact on the issue, by translating words into their own language. Cadbury has partnered with Nal’ibali and a range of South African authors to use these words to create children’s story books in African languages.

Nadia Mohamed, marketing director at Mondelēz International (Africa), said: “The Read to Succeed Initiative is a call for all South Africans to aid in eliminating the isolation that comes from not being able to read and to contribute to rewriting our local narratives, using our own words. The ability to read is a fundamental human right enabling people to fully participate in society. We really hope the initiative makes a real impact in our country.”

Mzansi’s unsung stars join Shimza to stand up for individuality in new Ballantine’s ad

Whether dance, fashion, art or music is your preferred form of self-expression, there’s no wrong way if you stay true to yourself. That’s the message behind the inspiring new Ballantine’s commercial, which harnesses the power of our diverse local talent to show that in a world of impersonators, individuality is king.

Says Justice Mukheli from Romance films, who directed the commercial: “Working on this campaign was such a wonderful experience that helped me reflect my own experience and view on ‘Staying true’ and ‘There’s no wrong way’.

“From the brief, I felt so connected to this film because I could relate on a deeper level: I’ve always had an imposter syndrome for not having had formal training as a film director. So, firstly, working on this project really instilled in me the confidence that I can do it my way, and however my process unfolds as a filmmaker and artist, there’s no wrong way.”

Also in the campaign are Jarrel Mathebula, a change-maker and social entrepreneur from Tembisa who embraces his passion for social innovation through dance. He is the cofounder of the Indigenous Dance Academy.

Hardy Keeve graduated from Oakfields College and performed in the Cape Town production of West Side Story before returning to Johannesburg to work with choreographer Owen Lonzar, performing at corporate events and launches.

Musa Motha is a 25-year-old amputee from Sebokeng in the Vaal, in southern Gauteng, who is always breaking barriers and conquering obstacles. He had to stop playing football in primary school after being diagnosed with a life-threatening type of cancer called Osteosarcoma. After successful chemotherapy treatment, he fell in love with music and started DJing before moving into the dance industry, working with the likes of Somizi Mhlongo, Drake, Tanisha Scott, Gregory Maqoma and James Ngcobo.

Siya Kolisi featured in Adidas’ series of powerful global films

Adidas long-standing brand attitude Impossible Is Nothing. SEEING POSSIBILITIES – as told in bold, human films – is about rebellious optimism, rooted in the purpose from adidas in the power of sports to change lives.

Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series of 20 films provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.

To adidas, Impossible is Nothing is a way of seeing the world for what it can be, not as it is. It is an attitude shared by its community and its partners.

Featuring previously unseen intimate moments, it follows stories in sport and culture, showing how optimism and action has shaped their lives. Exploring the future they imagined for themselves and making it a reality, the series celebrates the trailblazers that have made history on a global stage.

Beyoncé saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.

Siya Kolisi, the first Black captain of the South African Rugby team, saw the possibilities to lead his nation to victory at the 2019 World Cup, securing a win that stretched beyond the rugby pitch of Japan and touched the lives – and hearts – of all South Africans.

“Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign – it’s our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future,” said Brian Grevy Executive Board Member, Global Brands, adidas:

Follow the #ImpossibleIsNothing conversation on @adidasZA and www.adidas.co.za, as more of the local adidas family share their stories too.

